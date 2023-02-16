Dirty secrets of Yorkshire's sewers revealed in Leeds exhibition

Items previously found blocking sewers were replicated to go on show in glass cases at Trinity Leeds

Examples of the "truly disgusting" items which have caused blockages in Yorkshire's sewers have been put on show by the firm which deals with them.

The so-called Cabinet of Curiosities was created at Trinity Leeds in a bid to "demystify what causes blockages", Yorkshire Water said.

Such "common culprits" as fatbergs and grease have gone on show beside unusual finds like frisbees and frying pans.

Un-flushable objects had become a "high-end artform", the firm added.

Ben Roche, director of wastewater at Yorkshire Water, said visitors had discovered "a small part of the world our wastewater team deals with every day".

"Avoiding blockages and knowing what you can and can't flush is important, as blockages are costly to remove and cause unpleasant flooding and harm to the environment," he said.

Mr Roche said the exhibition highlighted some of the truly "stomach-turning and unusual items" captured by Yorkshire Water's blockages team, including cuddly toys and boots.

"You may be surprised to discover what ends up in our pipes," he added.

In June 2022, the company shared new photos, taken by its teams removing fatbergs from a sewer in Hull.

The stomach-churning snaps showed how wet wipes and sanitary towels could clog up pipes.

Yorkshire Water said it had spent "millions" of pounds resolving blockages.

