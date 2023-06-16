Dirver involved in fatal crash had prior DUI, Fresno police said. He’s charged with murder

A man with a prior DUI conviction was charged with murder this week after a fatal crash earlier this year in Fresno, police said Friday.

Shane Lee Shahan, 33, was charged with murder and hit-and-run felonies, according to court records, for a fatal crash about 3 a.m. Jan. 11.

Shahan was driving a Chevrolet Colorado truck and collided with a Hyundai Elantra carrying two people near First Street and McKinley Avenue, police said.

Both were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where the driver survived but the passenger later died, police said.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the passenger as Jesse Espino, 35, of Clovis.

Police found the truck was empty, but as officers headed to the scene witnesses reported the suspect fled west towards Highway 41, police said.

Officers found a man running along the east side of Highway 41’s embankment near Weldon Avenue before arresting him, police said.

He bonded out of Fresno County Jail.

Detectives later discovered Shahan had a previous DUI conviction in 2017 and had signed a “Watson Advisement,” which warns someone convicted of a DUI that they could face a murder charge if they were involved in a DUI crash causing a death.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested Shahan on Wednesday, police said.

It was not clear if Shahan had an attorney, according to court records.

There have been 17th intentional homicides so far in 2023 compared to 27 the same time last year, police said.