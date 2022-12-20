Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Dis-Chem Pharmacies (JSE:DCP), they do have a high ROCE, but we weren't exactly elated from how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Dis-Chem Pharmacies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = R1.8b ÷ (R15b - R8.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

Therefore, Dis-Chem Pharmacies has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Retailing industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dis-Chem Pharmacies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE Trending?

In terms of Dis-Chem Pharmacies' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 44%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Dis-Chem Pharmacies has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 55%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line On Dis-Chem Pharmacies' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Dis-Chem Pharmacies. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 16% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

