Disability awareness is more than a month-long effort

Neddal Alhayek, a senior from Pickerington North High School, cleans tables in the Fairfield Medical Center cafeteria March 25. A member of Project SEARCH, Neddal is in his third rotation, getting job training and experience.

LANCASTER — March is Disabilities Awareness Month, but for the team at Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the event can't be contained to just one month, the effort goes all year round.

In years past, the organization in Fairfield County has marked the end of the month with a Celebration of Possiblities, but like many other events during the coronavirus pandemic, it's been disrupted for the past two years.

The board's mission is still one of inclusiveness, rather than exclusiveness, with programs within the community giving the people with developmental disabilities exposure, allowing them to shine for what they are: people.

FCBDD Superintendent John Pekar explained the history of people with disabilities has made their acceptance difficult for some in society, but the board is focusing on ways to include them.

"This really goes beyond public relations efforts or one-off events. We've outlined a three-year strategic plan built on our organization's core principles. We're all people, but some of us just need a little more support, and some of those needs are less visible than others," Pekar said. "This isn't about sympathy for our clients. People are allowed to empathize, but shouldn't make it the sole focus of what they see of our clients."

"You can notice someone may need a wheelchair, for instance, but that's not their sole personality trait."

He added he knows it can be hard not to overlook obvious features, it's human instinct to notice. But the goal is to move towards being able to recognize those features aren't a bad thing.

"And what's best is when an organization or group within the community recognizes their actions may be putting people with disabilities on the outside, even if it's meant to include them. When the team or group can see that people with disabilities can be part of the main group, without us pushing, them doing it organically, that's great," Pekar said. "We encourage groups to be that inclusive, but we need to make sure there's direction, so we're available for guidance and assistance."

He said one example is the partnership with the Golden Gales Football Program, introducing a "no contact" division. Pekar said the football program led that effort, asking for help along the way.

"We look to take care of our clients on a case-by-case basis, it's not 'one size fits all,' there are different steps to take. We're working on helping our clients reach independence, as much as possible, and it takes time to find a balance that people are comfortable with," Pekar said. "And it takes time to educate people on what our clients need or are capable of, so it takes patience."

Pekar cited Project SEARCH as one way people with disabilities are helping change community perception.

Students learn competitive job training, life skills at Project SEARCH

Project SEARCH is a national program, designed to provide competitive job training and placement for people with developmental disabilities.

Armarelle Jones, a senior from Canal Winchester High School, puts pans away as part of her work in dietary services at Fairfield Medical Center March 25. A member of Project SEARCH, Jones is getting workforce experience.

Locally, the program started in 2009, with cooperation between the Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools; Fairfield Medical Center; the Fairfield County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Project SEARCH; and the Rehabilitation Services Commission.

Each year, students apply for the training program from 16 school districts that feed into the career centers. It's a competitive process, taking around 10 students for each class, and starting about a year before the students' senior years.

Students start their day working in class, before starting their internship rotations, then ending their days in class. They work in various departments, including laundry, dietary, environmental services, material management, outpatient physical therapy, the x-ray department, and human resources. Jobs range from clerical work to sanitizing.

Students spend 10 weeks at each rotation, getting experience in three departments throughout the year.

Neddal Alhayek, a senior from Pickerington North High School, is doing his final rotation working in the cafeteria, cleaning tables and clearing out trash. English is his second language, as he was raised in Jordan with his family.

Alicia Greenwood, a communications specialist with the FCBDD, said Neddal's parents are excited he gets the opportunity to go out and work.

"And Neddal already has a job lined up with Kroger, and their team has accommodated his work with Project SEARCH, making sure his schedule allows time for his work here, and at the store. His mother is especially happy he has the chance to go out," Greenwood said. "This program is about independence, and that's what the students are learning here."

Hannah Mercer, an Amanda High School senior, sorts through boxes that need recycled during her shift in materials management at Fairfield Medical Center March 25. She's a member of Project SEARCH, which works with students with developmental disabilities to receive competitive job training.

Linda Ferguson, an intervention specialist with Eastland-Fairfield Career Center, has worked with Project SEARCH since it began in the county. She said the program is almost like a college year for the students, giving them real-life experience and helping them build social skills.

"We also work on building their resumes and interview skills. We help them make themselves marketable, and it's a great step towards their future employment. It isn't guaranteed they'll have jobs after the program, but our students have a great head start," Ferguson said. "Some of the kids even get work here at the hospital after their time with the program is done. FMC and everyone here have been very supportive of the kids."

She said the work the students do in their rotations isn't just "busy work." Each department is asked to provide the students real work, so they can get authentic experience, because the students "get out what they put in."

"We want them to know what it's like to work, so they can find what they can and want to do in their communities. We make sure we can find them work that leaves them fulfilled. If the work they're doing isn't accomplishing that, we find them other tasks to do," Ferguson said. "This is a very person-centered program. They've got mentors keeping them working, and helping guide them and keep them on track."

Hannah Mercer, from Amanda-Clearcreek High School, did her final rotation in materials management. She said she'd also worked in outpatient therapy, but her favorite rotation was dietary, but everyone had to move on to try new things.

When Project SEARCH began at FMC, five departments volunteered to allow students to intern with them. The number of departments taking have grown since then, and Ferguson said that's been key for the students to get a foothold in employment.

"Everyone here has been so accepting and helpful of the students. We even managed to stay active through COVID-19, when a lot of other programs shut down. We followed all the hospital's protocols, ate lunch in our own room. It made such a huge difference that they let us stay on, because that would have been one whole year lost for these students," Ferguson said. "The parents trusted us, the students learned from it, and we really felt like part of the family here."

Change takes time

For Pekar, Project SEARCH is a shining example of changing the public's perception of people with developmental disabilities through "small bites."

"The first year the project ran, we expected the students would get a benefit, but we didn't anticipate the impact on hospital culture they would have. Through the students' work ethic, they were able to dispel some assumptions commonly held about people with developmental disabilities," he said. "Again, it's an organic change. And many people may not know about Project SEARCH, but that's okay. It's counterproductive to be flashy and overly visible. We want sprouts to grow, for the groups throughout the community to have positive impact wherever they are."

"That will be enough to speak of their accomplishments."

The board is still planning on hosting a Celebration of Possibilities like previous years, but it's been delayed until September of this year, as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's theme is "Back to the future" with the tagline, "Where we're going, we don't need roads." Pekar said the theme is asking people to look at "what was, and then what can be."

"We're trying to look at the big picture, to get to a point where we don't need to make special exceptions, where everyone is on the same footing. We want to help get our clients set up, then grow beyond," Pekar said. "Right now, it's about finding a balance between philosophical approaches and practical matters. We don't want to push people beyond their own securities, but we do want to get them the help they need to be independent."

Barrett Lawlis is a reporter with the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, part of the USA Today Network. You can share story ideas or comments with him at 740-681-4342 or send an e-mail to blawlis@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BarrettLawlis

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Disability awareness is more than a month-long effort