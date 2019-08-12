Disability not a barrier: At a time of low unemployment, employers tap a new talent pool

After not working for eight years because of a visual disability, Samantha Reeves, speaks with palpable pride of the day in April when she officially became an Oklahoma state employee.

“It’s changed my life,'' says Reeves, 30, who secured a position with the Department of Rehabilitation's Career Planning Center through Galt, a foundation that helps people with disabilities find jobs.

"The only time I ever got out of my house was to go to the doctor, and you can’t imagine what that does to someone’s mood,'' she says. Working "provided the opportunity to let my strengths actually shine so people get to know the real me, and not just see my disability.’’

A low unemployment rate, heightened advocacy by activists, and a study that highlights how more inclusion can boost the bottom line have made hiring of people with disabilities the next front in the effort to diversify workplaces in the United States.

Institutional investors, including 15 state treasurers, have called on businesses whose shares they own to make hiring workers with disabilities a priority. Together, they represent over $2.1 trillion in assets.

And whether they're posting break room signs in braille, or tweaking their interview processes to accommodate those on the Autism spectrum, companies like Voya, Microsoft and Walgreens are among the businesses taking steps to make sure they're recruiting and supporting employees with physical, emotional and neurological challenges.

"There is momentum,'' says Crosby Cromwell, chief marketing officer for Galt, which has helped more than 25,000 people with disabilities find employment. "Disability historically has been an overlooked talent pool and so ... because of the unemployment rate, because of the strengthening of the voice in the disability community, it's the right time to introduce disability (inclusion) to Corporate America.''

A study, released in October 2018 and compiled by Accenture in partnership with the organization Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), determined that the U.S.'s GDP could increase up to $25 billion if the number of employed Americans with physical, neurological or emotional challenges increased by 1%. A five-year-old Disability Equality Index (DEI), which gives businesses benchmarks to measure their progress, now includes 180 companies.

Some businesses have already seen benefits to their bottom lines. The report found that 45 businesses seen as leaders in employing workers with disabilities had average revenue over four years that was 28% higher than corporate peers, from 2015 to 2018. Meanwhile, their average profit margins during that time period were 30% higher.

"The conversation is absolutely evolving from philanthropic and charitable to one that is foundational to the business,'' says Laurie Henneborn, research managing director for Accenture, which has made inclusion a focal point. In 2017, 4.5% of Accenture's U.S. workforce self-identified as having a disability.

Yet at a time when the jobless rate is just above a 50-year low of 3.7%, the unemployment rate for those with disabilities is nearly twice that, at 6.3%. Only 19.3% of people with disabilities 16 and over were employed as of May 2019, compared with 66.3% in that age range who were not disabled, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) which passed in 1990, banned discrimination against that population and was successful in making accommodations like sidewalk curb cuts and ramps commonplace. But "it has not achieved its goal of job opportunities and equal opportunity in the workforce for people with disabilities who are able and willing to work,'' says Ted Kennedy Jr., a disability rights attorney and chairman of the AAPD's board. "That's what we're trying to address.''