Disabled Chinese woman says she now earns $691,000 annually breeding beef cattle

A disabled woman in China claims she is earning hundreds of thousands of dollars annually after finding success as a beef cattle breeder.

Key details: Pan Yuangxiang, a 43-year-old business owner from Yibin, Sichuan province, declared that her highly lucrative business was making 5 million yuan (approximately $692,000) annually, according to Star News.

What happened to her: Pan became paralyzed from the waist down due to alleged medical negligence when she was 3 years old. The only way she is able to move around is by crawling on all fours.

Her early obstacles: Pan was, at one point in her young adult life, reportedly forced to beg on the streets after constantly being rejected by employers after graduating from a vocational high school at the age of 23.

Failure was not an option: Despite all the obstacles she faced, Pan never gave up. She reportedly worked hard to master technology design and later found online jobs using that skill. With the money she was earning, Pan managed to save up enough for a down payment on a house.

She eventually encountered several issues soon after, including the failure of her two businesses, which resulted in the loss of her house.

But despite all of that, Pan never gave up, telling local media, “Wherever you get wet, you just dry there, then keep moving forward.”

The start of a lucrative business: Pan found success after entering the cattle breeding market, which was in high demand at the time.

With her newfound online fame and success, Pan is serving as a beacon of inspiration for many online.

Disabilities aren't scary — what's scary is having no dreams. I won't settle on waiting and begging others to solve my problems, because I don't see myself as a disabled person. I am just a regular person.

