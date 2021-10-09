Disabled driver thrown to ground by police in Ohio

Associated Press
In a school district near the Ohio state capital, school board members up for reelection this year have been subjected to a steady stream of lawsuits and attacks, both in-person and online. Across the U.S., local school board races have emerged as an intense political battleground in the Nov. 2 elections, with much at stake for students. Parental protests over COVID-19-related mask mandates, gender-neutral bathrooms, and teachings about racial history, sexuality and social-emotional learning are being leveraged into full-fledged board takeover campaigns that will get their first widespread test in just a few weeks.