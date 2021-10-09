Disabled driver thrown to ground by police in Ohio

Police in Ohio forcibly pulled a paraplegic man out of his vehicle and threw him to the ground, despite his repeated appeals that he has no use of his legs, according to body-camera video released Friday. (Oct. 9)

