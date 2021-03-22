Disabled Man’s Car Set on Fire in Bay Area, Family Says It’s ‘Racially Motivated’

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

The Redwood City Police Department is now investigating an incident involving a disabled Asian man after someone torched his car over the weekend. The man found his torched car in an alley behind 3752 Rolison Road at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, according to ABC7’s Dion Lim. His sister, who wished for her family to remain anonymous, believes the incident was racially motivated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

He now has to drive to work with a rented vehicle after his car was damaged beyond repair. The man had found a job at Safeway with the help of Ability Path, an organization that helps those with special needs and developmental disabilities. According to police, the suspect rode his bicycle southbound on Rolison Alley towards Marsh Road. The man also used an accelerant to start the fire, according to an arson investigator from the Redwood City Fire Department. Police also released a photo of the suspect.

"The investigation is in its early stages," authorities said in a statement on Sunday, SF Chronicle reported. "At this time, there is no information to indicate that this incident was associated to a hate crime." Those who may have information on the attack are being urged to contact Detective Sergeant Nick Perna at 650-780-7672 or Fire Marshall Gareth Harris at 650-780-7400. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there.

