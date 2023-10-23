Disabled parking abuse ‘is a concern’ in California, DMV says. How is fraud monitored?

Disabled parking placards are designed to make life easier for people with disabilities, but misuse across California takes resources from people who need them the most.

Spokesman Ronald Ongtoaboc with the California Department of Motor Vehicles said there are more than 2.3 million active disabled placards across the state after the department cracked down on fraudulent activity under a new renewal law this summer. Almost 350,000 placards were not renewed, the department confirmed.

Disabled license plates and placards give certain parking privileges to people with disabilities and veterans as well as transportation organizations that serve those individuals.

While both grant the same advantages, placards can be moved from one vehicle to another.

“Abuse of disabled parking has serious implications,” said Anita Gore, also a DMV spokesperson, in a statement. “It not only undermines the rights of individuals with disabilities, but also creates significant challenges for those who genuinely need these parking spaces by limiting access to services and facilities, hindering a person’s mobility, and decreasing the quality of life for people with disabilities.”

Ongtoaboc said the California DMV’s Investigations Division conducts enforcement operations throughout the state to curb placard abuse. The department hasn’t publicized an operation since 2019 and didn’t answer questions about when the last operation was conducted or about current mistreatment.

The 2019 enforcement operation caught 109 fraudulent users across 15 cities including Fresno, Stockton and Los Angeles, according to the statement.

“The abuse of disabled person parking placards in California is a concern to the California DMV,” Gore said.

The California DMV declined requests for an interview.

What is the penalty for misusing a disabled placard?

Fake disabled placards are sold online for as low as $60 and are made to “look and feel like the real thing,” according to Fakeidscard, a fake ID manufacturer.

Buying a counterfeit placard, illegally parking in a reserved space or doing any of the following could come with consequences, according to the California DMV:

Allowing someone to use your placard

Borrowing someone’s placard

Imitating a medical professional’s signature to get a placard

Giving false information to get a placard

Altering a placard

California Vehicle Code 4461 makes violations punishable by a civil fine of between $250 and $1,000 or a misdemeanor charge could cost you a similar fine and six months in jail.

California Vehicle Code 22511.56 gives local enforcement the authority to impose the disabled placard state law.

New placard law designed to curb fraudulent users

This year and for the first time, Senate Bill 611 required holders to submit a renewal form (for free) to the California DMV once every six years.

People who received their original permanent disabled parking placard before January 2019 were part of the first renewal cycle. Before then, placards were automatically renewed once every two years at the end of June and there was no limit to the number of temporary placards the department could issue if one was lost or stolen.

Once a year, the California DMV compared its records to the records of the California Department of Public Health’s vital statistics and withheld renewed placards if someone was dead.

Now, the California DMV compares its placard records against the Social Security Administration’s master files of social security numbers to verify holders. The new law doesn’t require re-certification or proof of the applicant’s full name.

People are limited to four substitute placards within a two-year renewal period.

Those who need more tags have to reapply for a new one and submit a new certificate verifying their disability.

Who qualifies for a California disabled placard?

Individuals who can’t use one or more limbs or both hands, have a diagnosed disease that affects their mobility, can’t move without a device or have vision problems may qualify for a disabled placard.

To become a cardholder, you must submit a certificate of disability by a licensed physician or other qualified medical professional.

Report disabled placard misuse

An online confidential complaint form is available if you suspect someone is misusing a disabled placard. Your local DMV investigations office will also take your complaint.

Sacramento city residents also have the option to call the City of Sacramento Disabled Placard Abuse Hotline at 916-808-5566 or submit an online placard abuse form.

Remember: Disabilities may not be visible, the California DMV wrote on its website.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.