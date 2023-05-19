Disabled pedestrian loses fight to shorten jail time over death of elderly cyclist

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Friday, Auriol Grey’s lawyer argued that her sentence was “excessive” and that an autism diagnosis secured after her trial may have made a difference - Joe Giddens/PA

A judge has rejected a plea from a disabled woman to shorten her three-year jail sentence over the death of a 77-year-old cyclist.

Auriol Grey, 49, was convicted of manslaughter after causing Celia Ward, a retired midwife, to veer into the path of an oncoming car.

CCTV footage showed Grey shouting and waving at the Mrs Ward to “get off the f****** pavement” in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Grey, who has cerebral palsy and partial blindness, was found guilty after a retrial at Peterborough Crown Court and was jailed for three years in March.

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Friday, Grey’s lawyer argued that her sentence was “excessive” and that an autism diagnosis secured after her trial may have made a difference.

A ‘blameless woman’ killed

But Mr Justice Griffiths, sitting with Lord Justice William Davis and Judge Neil Flewitt, refused to grant permission for Grey to appeal against her sentence, concluding it was “not arguably manifestly excessive”.

Judges expressed their condolences to Mrs Ward’s family, with Mr Justice Griffiths concluding: “A blameless woman had been killed by the unlawful act of the applicant (Grey), with [a] devastating impact upon the family she left behind and upon others, including the entirely blameless driver of the car.”

Celia Ward’s widower, David, said: “After 53 years of happy marriage, Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way, leaving me with my memories" - Cambridgeshire Police

He said the sentence passed “had to mark the gravity of the unlawful killing” while taking into account mitigating factors, such as Grey’s disabilities.

Miranda Moore KC, representing Grey, had earlier told the court that a suspended sentence would have been “appropriate”.

Debate over autism diagnosis

The court heard that the issue of autism “only raised its head” after Grey’s sentencing, with a subsequent psychologist report placing her within the “autism spectrum” and stating that she had a “limited understanding of her own emotions”.

Ms Moore said autism can give someone “fixed views” and that an autistic person does not like people being close to them.

“This was a lady being sentenced as an aggressive and territorial pavement user, and it was her aggression and territoriality which made her behave in the way that she did,” Ms Moore said.

“Having read this report with her diagnosis that is so much more understandable.”

Judge’s findings challenged

Ms Moore said criticisms of Grey for “showing no empathy”, “leaving the scene” and over what she said to police were “less than fair... knowing what we know now”.

She also challenged the way Grey’s sentence was calculated, including the judge’s findings over evidence in the case and the weight given to mitigating factors.

Prosecutor Simon Spence KC said the sentencing judge had applied the legal guidelines “entirely properly” and the new psychologist report did not reduce Grey’s culpability.

Mr Justice Griffiths rejected Grey’s appeal arguments, but noted she had expressed remorse for her offence and did not intend to cause harm.

“The judge placed very strong emphasis on the applicant’s (Grey’s) disabilities and their effect on her as mitigating features.

“We do not consider that the recent psychology report calls for a greater reduction than was already given in this respect by the judge.”

Judge Sean Enright, in sentencing Grey, previously said her actions were “not explained by disability”.

He said Grey did not have a mental disorder or learning difficulties, and he said the pavement was 2.4 metres wide at the relevant point, describing it as a “shared path on the ring road”.

‘I miss her terribly’

In a statement released through police after Grey was sentenced, Mrs Ward’s widower, David, said: “After 53 years of happy marriage, Celia was taken from me in a most horrific way, leaving me with my memories.

“She was kind, calm, careful, cheerful and competent in all that she did.

“Her death has caused me great suffering. We relied on each other, shared the same sense of humour and outlook on life, and enjoyed each other’s company.

“I miss her terribly.”

Her daughter, Gillian Hayter, added in a statement released through police: “Her untimely death has turned our world on its head, and there isn’t a day that goes by when I don’t wish I could pick up the phone to ask her advice, celebrate the special events in our lives or just tell her how much I love her.”

Issue of perception of risk

Speaking after Friday’s hearing, Ms Moore told reporters: “The law of manslaughter needs to change because the perception of risk does not cater for people who are mentally challenged, as Auriol is.”

Speaking outside the court, Alisdair Luxmore, Grey’s brother-in law, offered condolences to Mrs Ward’s family, adding: “Our actions today must diminish nothing from the suffering they’ve had to endure.”

He said: “We don’t believe that prison is the right place for someone in Auriol’s circumstances and frankly it’s a complete waste of taxpayers’ money.

“It’s doing no benefit to society and really it’s difficult to understand the point of it.

“I think there are mitigating circumstances – her mental and physical (conditions), and her eyesight. Those issues all taken together mean she acts in a certain way that’s different from everybody else, and it appears the law doesn’t take account of that or allow for that.”

