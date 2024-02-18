He disabled the security cameras before breaking in, Lacey police say. Have you seen him?

Lacey police are looking for a man accused of burglary, the department announced on social media.

But before he broke into the home, he disabled the security cameras around the residence, according to police.

About 9 a.m. Jan. 27, police say the man entered the unoccupied home on Sixth Avenue Southeast, which is near Carpenter Road and Lake Lois.

The man, who may have entered the residence multiple times, is accused of stealing “miscellaneous instruments” and some bicycles, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.

Lacey police are looking for a man accused of burglary. The vehicle may be connected to the crime, police say. Lacey Police Department/Courtesy