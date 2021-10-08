Disabled teen allegedly beaten to death for interrupting cousin’s Netflix session

A disabled 15-year-old visiting from Georgia died after he was beaten on the Upper West Side by a cousin annoyed the victim was bothering him as he tried to watch Netflix, police said Friday.

Jallen McConnell died June 28. The suspect, Mitchaux Booker, 32, was charged with assault June 30.

Police said Booker, who has no prior arrests, could now face murder charges because the medical examiner’s office has determined the victim was beaten to death.

When cops responded to the suspect’s home — an apartment at the Wise Houses on W. 94th St. near Columbus Ave. — the suspect initially claimed the teen had gotten into a fight on the street, police said. Booker allegedly claimed that McConnell came home, took a shower and collapsed in the tub.

Medics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he died.

Booker later admitted he was watching Netflix and got annoyed because the teen has a disability and was interfering, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what the disability was.

The suspect’s sister and her husband were also in the apartment the day of the incident. It is not yet clear if they could face criminal charges.

Police said the victim lived in Athens and was spending the summer at Booker’s apartment.