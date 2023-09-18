Disabled vehicle driver arrested on I-68

Sep. 18—CUMBERLAND — The driver of a vehicle that became disabled late Saturday on Interstate 68 in the area of Beall Street was arrested when crack cocaine and fentanyl were found in his vehicle and after he resisted arrest, according to Cumberland Police.

Michael Sean Hafer, 28, of Hagerstown was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and resisting arrest before he was jailed at the Allegany County County Detention Center in lieu of $3,000 bond at the order of a court commissioner. A bail review was scheduled Monday in district court.

Police said the arrest took place just before 11 p.m. when CPD officers were dispatched to Interstate 68 west for a report of a disabled vehicle. The confiscated drugs were found in Hafer's vehicle after police said he gave them permission to search his vehicle. He was taken into custody despite a brief struggle.