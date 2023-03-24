Disabled Wisconsin voters say absentee law not followed

7
SCOTT BAUER
·4 min read

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Disabled voters say local election leaders across Wisconsin are not following federal law during early voting in the high-stakes race for state Supreme Court, incorrectly telling them they can't have another person return their absentee ballot for them.

Absentee ballots, and who can return them, has been a political flashpoint in battleground Wisconsin, known for razor-thin margins in statewide races. The April 4 election will determine majority control of the state Supreme Court, with abortion access and the fate of Republican-drawn legislative maps on the line.

Challenges to laws and practices in at least eight states that make it difficult or impossible for people with certain disabilities to vote have also arisen in the past two years. At the same time, there has been a push in many states to restrict rules affecting who can return absentee ballots.

Wisconsin Republicans successfully sued last year to ban absentee ballot drop boxes, and the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled that only the voter can return their ballot in person or place it in the mail.

People with disabilities filed a federal lawsuit in response to the state court's decision, arguing that federal law allows them to get assistance in returning their ballot. A federal court ruled in their favor in August, noting that the Voting Rights Act applies to Wisconsin voters who require assistance with mailing or delivering their absentee ballot because of a disability.

But in the lead-up to the April 4 Supreme Court election, and during early voting that began Tuesday, local elections officials are not following the law, advocates for the disabled allege. Absentee ballots were mailed to voters earlier this month and early, in-person voting using absentee ballots began on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees the state’s more than 1,800 local elections officials, first alerted clerks in September to the federal court ruling reiterating that disabled voters can have assistance returning absentee ballots.

In recent weeks, the commission has reminded them of the law in conversations, webinar trainings, and newsletters, commission spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said Friday.

“This is a reminder that voters with disabilities are entitled to receive assistance completing and delivering their absentee ballots,” the commission said in an email to all clerks on Feb. 3, less than three weeks before the primary. “Some jurisdictions are inserting absentee ballot instructions that say assistance is prohibited, without noting the important exception for voters with disabilities.”

The message called the issue “especially significant” because of the court ruling affirming the right to assistance.

“Please ensure that your absentee ballot instructions do not contradict the federal court’s order,” the commission implored.

Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin, said it was concerning that roughly a dozen communities around the state continue to have incorrect information on their websites, at polling places and being voiced by workers at the polls.

Numerous voters have raised concerns, but all have wished to remain anonymous because they live in small communities and do not want their complaints to become public, she said. It’s impossible to know how many voters, or how many communities, may be affected by a misreading of the law, she said.

Beckert provided links to websites in seven communities that had incorrect information currently posted.

The fight over absentee ballot return rules is not unique to Wisconsin.

All states allow third-party return of mail ballots, but the rules around that vary widely, according to Liz Avore, a policy adviser with Voting Rights Lab. Since 2021, 11 states enacted restrictions on third-party return and there have been 27 bills introduced on the topic in 14 states this year, she said.

Most of those would not affect voters with disabilities, with the exception of measures in Arkansas, Minnesota, New York and Oregon, she said.

In Wisconsin, Beckert is pushing for requirements that the right for disabled people to get assistance with filing an absentee ballot be posted at all polling places and be included with instructions sent to voters with their absentee ballot. That would require a law change by the Republican-controlled Legislature, which has worked in recent years to make absentee voting more difficult, but been blocked by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi sets tighter restrictions on absentee ballots

    Mississippi will set tighter restrictions on who can gather other people's absentee ballots, under a bill that Gov. Tate Reeves signed Wednesday. The Republican governor said the law, which takes effect July 1, will ban political operatives from collecting and handling large numbers of absentee ballots. Reeves described the practice as “ballot harvesting,” a pejorative term for dropping off completed ballots for other people.

  • House Republicans pass broad education measure on ‘parents rights’

    The bill also became a vehicle for other GOP priorities such as ensuring parents know what their schooling options are and policies on transgender students.

  • Man shot by sheriff’s deputies near Franklin Pierce High School; bomb squad called out

    Pierce County deputies reported the man was holding a grenade on train tracks east of the high school. 112th Street East was shut down in the area.

  • Rules impacting school libraries, LGBTQ+ students advance in Oklahoma State Board of Education

    New rules would ban sexual material from Oklahoma schools and require school staff to inform parents of a child's gender identity change.

  • Wisconsin 2023 spring election: How to register, where to vote and what's on the ballot

    A seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court is the biggest race on the spring 2023 general election ballot. Here's what you need to know before you vote.

  • Should You Hold RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) for a Potential Upside?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Contrarian Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 8.78% net compared to a 7.43% return for the Russell 2500 Index. Furthermore, the fund underperformed its secondary benchmark, the Russell 2500 Value Index, […]

  • Northern Lights from Hudson, Wisconsin

    Blake Higgins shared this video of the Northern Lights above Hudson, Wisconsin, on March 23, 2023.

  • Area sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning; What you need to know

    The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about phone call scams circulating throughout the community.

  • Police looking for man who sexually assaulted, robbed woman in Tacoma

    Police said the man hit the woman in the head with a gun he was holding, sexually assaulted her and tried to strangle her.

  • WATCH: Body, cruiser cam video shows arrest of Katelyn Markham’s fiancé for her murder

    Forest Park Police have released the body and cruiser camera video showing the arrest of the man accused of killing Katelyn Markham.

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed the most recent trading day at $11.68, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session.

  • Couch where Alex Murdaugh had ‘shortest nap in history of the south’ sells for $30k as family items auctioned

    Also up for sale was the family-of-four’s camo hunting clothes, an eerie decorative skull and a framed poem which – based on what happened to the family – has taken on a whole new meaning

  • Six workers identified, I-695 crash investigation continues

    Troopers said the driver of a gray Acura had attempted to change from one lane to another when her vehicle struck the front corner panel on the passenger side of a white Volkswagen.

  • David Cameron asked to give evidence to inquiry about pandemic

    David Cameron has been asked to give evidence to the Covid inquiry about how prepared the country was for a pandemic.

  • Northern lights put on a show in Wisconsin, other parts of the U.S.

    People are often told the northern lights might be visible in Wisconsin, but it rarely happens. Many have reported seeing them in Wisconsin Thursday.

  • Crews search for missing couple in Bear Flat

    Crews in Gila County are searching for a presumed missing couple after a vehicle was found in swift floodwater at Bear Flat.

  • Salesforce exec’s Victorian home in California, built in 1895 for $10K, lists at $3.5M

    A tower and impressive front porch offer the charm of another era.

  • Stay Away From These Types of Stocks, They're Radioactive

    "Tell us more, Mr. Science!" In the Season 5 Seinfeld episode "The Hamptons," Elaine drops that line on George, who is in the midst of attempting to use scientific logic to explain an embarrassing personal shortcoming. What is a credit crunch? First and foremost, the credit benchmarks have performed very well recently.

  • 'He doesn't listen': Macron's method spurs on French protesters

    As teargas and smoke wafted through the streets of central Paris and riot police clashed with protesters, many demonstrators felt President Emmanuel Macron only had himself to blame for the seething public anger over his pension reform.Among the crowd of tens of thousands of mostly young people, protesters said Macron's defiance and abrasive ruling style had motivated them to hit the streets.&nbsp;Chief among the complaints was his decision last Thursday to ram the pensions legislation through parliament without a vote after it emerged that his minority government did not have enough support among MPs.The move was legal -- it is possible under article 49.3 of the constitution -- but has been decried by critics as an abuse of executive power."There's the substance -- the reform of the pension system -- and then there's the other issue of how democracy functions," 21-year-old student Judicael Juge told AFP. "And I think that is more of a source of anger now than the substance."Opinion polls also show that around two-thirds of French people are against the reform.Others felt Macron had been provocative in a television interview on Wednesday when he questioned French people's attitude to work and pledged to implement the pension changes by the end of the year.&nbsp;"I was wondering whether to come and whether all this was worth it," Solange Le Nuz, a 28-year-old engineer, who had taken the afternoon off to attend the protests, told AFP.&nbsp;"That's what made my mind up," she said, referring to the president's TV interview. "I found him very authoritarian. He doesn't listen."&nbsp;A poll carried out after Macron's interview by the Odoxa group found that 76 percent of respondents were not convinced by the president, and 83 percent thought unrest and protests would worsen in coming days.&nbsp;A total of 70 percent felt the government was to blame for nightly clashes around the country since last Thursday, as well as wildcat protests that have seen roads, railways stations and ports blocked.&nbsp;- 'Hope he realises' -The crowd in Paris marched from Place de la Bastille, a memorial to revolutionary France, to the city's historic opera house in the centre of the capital.Though peaceful to begin with, police repeatedly clashed with violent protesters from around 5pm (1600 GMT), firing teargas and carrying out baton charges on the Grands Boulevards thoroughfare and near the opera house.Similar scenes were reported in other cities around the country, including Rennes, Nantes and Bordeaux.&nbsp;Although Thursday was the ninth round of union-organised protests since January, school assistant Clementine Lebeigle, 24, said she had decided to join in for the first time.&nbsp;"They went against the people in the Assembly. They didn't have the votes," she said as she waited to join the march in Paris."I find it outrageous that they did that while knowing that people were demonstrating. It's abusive. He's not listening to us," she told AFP, referring to Macron.Alice Jupil-Le Bras, also 24 and a student, called the use of article 49.3 a "disgrace for the government. It's an assault on the population."&nbsp;Macron has justified the move, saying the constitutional measure had been used 100 times previously in modern French history.&nbsp;Under the terms of the article, the government faces a no-confidence motion afterwards -- which Macron's government survived on Monday by nine votes.&nbsp;As the country faces another cycle of violence, just four years after the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement against Macron shook the country, few people could see how it would end.Many hoped Macron might still withdraw the reform, which is intended to be a flagship policy of his second term in office.He has defended it as essential to reduce budget deficits forecast for the years ahead."I hope he reverses the 49.3. I don't think he will, but I hope so," said Lebeigle. "I hope he realises. It's crazy how many people are in the street."adp/sjw/fb

  • Former Goldman banker must forfeit $35.1 million in 1MDB corruption case

    A U.S. judge on Friday ordered former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Roger Ng to forfeit $35.1 million, after sentencing him to 10 years in prison for helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund. U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn rejected Ng's argument that he owned no more money after forfeiting to Malaysia tens of millions of dollars of alleged proceeds from his crimes. Ng's lawyer Marc Agnifilo also said his client, a Malaysian national and Goldman's former head of investment banking in Malaysia, had been drained of most of his assets.