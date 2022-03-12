Disagreement between 2 teens leads to shooting in Wardville

A juvenile was shot in his torso Friday afternoon in Wardville, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and detectives from the Tioga and Kolin substations responded to a 911 call around 4:15 p.m. about a shooting in the Bayou Maria Road and Dupree Street area in Wardville, according to a news release.

They found the wounded juvenile and provided first aid until Acadian Ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

According to the sheriff's office, another juvenile shot the victim with a 9mm handgun as the two were having "an altercation." The suspect remains at large, per the release.

"This is still a very active and ongoing investigation," it reads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Teen in stable condition after being shot in Wardville