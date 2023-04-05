Disagreements, lack of communication leave Black men in a cycle of violence

Latavis Moses-Thomas, 15, is a student at Valiant Cross Academy in Montgomery.

When the question arises, what’s the biggest threat to young Black men, we often think of the white culture.

But too often we’re at war with each other over things that could easily be resolved: small amounts of money, women, disrespect. We tend to let these things come between us as a community.

Small disagreements can lead to death or serious injury due to us lacking vital communication skills and immediately resorting to violence.

I’m 15 years old, a scholar at Valiant Cross Academy downtown, and I see with my own eyes lots of people, too many of my brothers, who fall victim to this cycle.

When children are exposed to violence early on, later in life they pay a big price. This violence causes young children to grow up without male figures in their lives, sometimes causing them to act out and be misunderstood and punished because they don’t know how to express themselves as young Black men.

We try to express ourselves with the music we listen to. We absorb our rap constantly, often filled with violence. These artists and media have young Black men in a choke hold.

Young Black children see the life their Black uncles, cousins, and fathers live, and they think it’s acceptable. Is it all they can see?

I believe young Black men fall victim to the cycle of violence because it’s found around every corner of their lives. Their environment is like a magnet that keeps dragging them back.

