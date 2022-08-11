Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery now a homicide investigation

The disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is now a homicide investigation, authorities announced Thursday.

Harmony, who had not been seen seen since 2019, was murdered in December of that year, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said during a joint news conference.

New biological evidence led investigators to designating Harmony’s case as a homicide, according to Formella.

“This is truly devastating news for Harmony’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Formella said. “We will not stop until we get justice for Harmony.”

Harmony’s remains have not yet been located.

“Our commitment to bringing Harmony home has not wavered, nor will it,” Aldenberg added.

She had been in the care of her father, Adam Montgomery. She was 5 years old when she went missing.

Mass. DCF ‘failed’ case of missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery and the ‘risk’ she faced at home

Before her father was awarded custody, Harmony spent several years in Massachusetts DCF custody. The Office of the Child Advocate investigated Harmony’s case and found that DCF failed to protect her by placing an unequal weight on the parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.

In June of this year, investigators searched an apartment building on Union Street in Manchester, N.H. and removed a refrigerator and other items. The apartment is where Adam and Harmony’s stepmother Kayla Montgomery once lived, though it is unclear if Harmony herself ever lived there.

Adam Montgomery, a man with a lengthy criminal record, was indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury in March on a felony charge of second-degree assault, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019.

Investigators remove evidence from apartment tied to Harmony Montgomery

Kayla Montgomery was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of theft by deception, alleging that she told New Hampshire Health Department workers that Harmony was a member of her household from November 2019 to June 2021, and that she received food stamp benefits for Harmony.

Story continues

Kayla was also arrested in June on perjury charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and told police that Harmony was living with her mother in Massachusetts.

Adam is currently in custody, while Kayla is out on bond.

Sources have told 25 Investigates Adam and Kayla Montgomery have not cooperated with the investigation.

