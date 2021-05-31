Disappearance of New Mexico woman still a mystery five years after her car was found at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge

Andrea Cavallier
·6 min read

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

In the spring of 2016, Holly Alcott White was preparing to relocate from Taos, New Mexico to Albuquerque to join her husband, who had just started a new job there.

But Holly never got the chance to start the new chapter of her life.

Just three months shy of her 50th birthday, Holly went missing and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. This May marks five years since she’s been gone, and her friends and family are still trying to figure out what happened to her.

Holly Alcott White
Holly Alcott White

“I just want to find Holly,” her best friend Jill Gustafson Shingledecker told Dateline. “I can’t believe it’s been five years since I’ve talked to my best friend.”

Jill and Holly met when they were teenagers and instantly became the best of friends, and stayed that way through big moves out-of-state, college, marriages and children. Jill even named her daughter Holly after her best friend.

“We were inseparable,” Jill said. “We shared a lot of ‘firsts’ - like putting on makeup, talking about our first kiss we had with a boy. We told each other everything.”

But there are some things Jill didn’t know about Holly, and she wouldn't find out until her friend went missing in 2016.

At the time, Holly was living in Taos, New Mexico and had been the manager at the Taos Center for the Arts for the prior 22 years. But she was preparing to relocate to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where her husband Jeff White had already started a new job. Holly also had a new job lined up and would be saying goodbye to her current job at a farewell party being held for her that Friday. But she never made it to the party.

Jill, who has been working to find out what happened to Holly since the beginning, told Dateline her friend came home from work on Thursday, May 5, 2016. They spoke on the phone and while Holly seemed stressed about the upcoming move and changes in her life, she was still her cheerful self.

Holly’s husband Jeff told Dateline he spoke to her that night as well and agreed that nothing seemed amiss during their conversation. The couple had been together for 27 years, and married for 20. He was in Albuquerque that night, but planned to return to Taos on Friday for her going away party.

“That was the last time I spoke to her,” Jeff told Dateline. “And then she was gone. It was a shock to everyone.”

No one heard from Holly after 9:20 p.m. that night.

The next morning, on May 6, 2016, Holly was scheduled to meet up with a friend, Cynthia, for their daily morning walk, something they had done for years. Holly always brought her beloved dog, Rosie, along.

But when she failed to show up, Cynthia grew concerned and went to her house. Holly’s friend Jill who was living in Texas at the time, told Dateline that Cynthia often house-sat for Holly so she had keys and let herself inside. Holly’s purse and cell phone were in the kitchen and her dog, Rosie, was there, waiting to be walked.

“None of it made any sense,” Jill said. “Holly always had her purse with her. And she would never leave her dog. That dog Rosie, she was like her child.”

The only thing that appeared to be missing from Holly’s house was her blue Ford Escape. It was located later that day parked at the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge. Her keys were in the cup holder of the car.

According to the New Mexico State Police, a search was launched by the Taos Police Department and the New Mexico State Police. With the help of a dive team and river raft guides, authorities searched 12 miles of the Río Grande Gorge. There was no sign of Holly’s body, but a single black Sketchers shoe was found floating in the river.

Holly’s friend Jill told Dateline the shoe belonged to Holly, but she stands by her belief that her best friend did not jump from the bridge and that whoever harmed Holly threw the shoe into the water to confuse police.

The Río Grande Gorge Bridge has one of the highest bridge suicide rates per capita in the country, according to previous news coverage. But Holly’s family, friends, and her husband Jeff, have maintained through the years she would not have committed suicide, and she wouldn’t have done so without telling someone or leaving a note.

“She wasn’t that type of person,” Jeff told Dateline. “I just know she wouldn’t have done anything like that. Someone did this to her.”

Jeff told Dateline they had been together for 27 years, married for 20, and described their marriage as a happy one. He confirmed there were things revealed about Holly after she went missing, but that doesn’t change the fact that he loved her and wanted the best for her.

Jill explained to Dateline that after Holly went missing, a search of her computer and phone revealed her best friend had kept many secrets, including debt, sex addiction and affairs with men whose information she kept in a folder on her computer.

The information was provided to the New Mexico State Police for investigation, but investigators did not give details on whether the information led anywhere.

Holly’s husband, who lives in Albuquerque and cares for his father, told Dateline no matter what secrets Holly had, he doesn’t think she would just vanish, and believes there’s a killer on the loose in Taos.

“She didn’t deserve to die,” he added. “And if someone did something to her, her family deserves to have her back. My heart breaks for them. They should have closure. I want closure.”

Jeff told Dateline he was questioned in his wife’s disappearance and even took a polygraph test, which he passed. Police do not consider Jeff a suspect in the case and would not say if there are any suspects at this time.

Holly’s disappearance is still under investigation and authorities encourage anyone with information to call New Mexico State Police.

Holly’s family has also hired their own private investigator to look into Holly’s disappearance and she is still actively working the case. In the meantime, they are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Holly’s whereabouts.

A Facebook group "Case Crackers: Justice For Holly Alcott White (MISSING)” and Facebook page “Find Holly White” are both dedicated to updating the public on Holly’s case.

“I’ll always have hope that she’s alive, but at this point, I’ve accepted that she’s gone,” Jill said. “Now, we need to find her body. That’ll lead us to an answer of what happened. Then we can have some sort of closure.”

Holly would be 55 years today. At the time of her disappearance, she was described as being 5’11” tall and weighed about 275 lbs. She has green eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information about Holly’s case is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-454-5010 or call the tip line at 575-613-3415. A $20,000 reward is being offered by the family for information that leads to Holly’s whereabouts.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Bear witness to the genocide. It's not just 215 children’: Kamloops residential school discovery sparks horror, shame about Canada racist Indigenous history

    Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.

  • Milkweed planted in California to help monarch butterflies

    A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants in California in the hope of giving Western monarch butterflies new places to breed. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that the River Partners group has joined with others and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the plantings along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers. The plants are seen as critical because the orange-and-black butterflies lay their eggs on them.

  • An Italian judge reportedly releases 3 men who were arrested in connection with a cable car crash that killed 14

    All but one person aboard the cable car died when it collapsed and plunged about 20 meters, or some 66 feet, to the ground

  • Samantha Azzopardi: Australia's notorious con artist sentenced for child theft

    Authorities are baffled by the "bizarre crime" of a serial con artist who has travelled the world.

  • Shooting call at Dallas mall was false alarm, police say

    NorthPark Center mall was evacuated on Memorial Day afternoon.

  • On the COVID Front Lines, When Not Getting Belly Rubs

    BANGKOK — Bobby was a good boy. So was Bravo. Angel was a good girl, and when she sat, furry hindquarters sliding a little on the tile floor, she raised a paw for emphasis, as if to say, it’s this cotton ball that my keen nose has identified, the one that smells like COVID-19. The three Labradors, operating out of a university clinic in Bangkok, are part of a global corps of dogs being trained to sniff out COVID-19 in people. Preliminary studies, conducted in multiple countries, suggest that their detection rate may surpass that of the rapid antigen testing often used in airports and other public places. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “For dogs, the smell is obvious, just like grilled meat for us,” said Dr. Kaywalee Chatdarong, deputy dean of research and innovation for the faculty of veterinary science at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. The hope is that dogs can be deployed in crowded public spaces, like stadiums or transportation hubs, to identify people carrying the virus. Their skills are being developed in Thailand, France, Britain, Chile, Australia, Belgium and Germany, among other countries. They have patrolled airports in Finland, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates, and private companies have used them at American sporting events. Angel, a pale blonde with incipient jowls and a fondness for crunching plastic bottles, is the star of the pack at Chulalongkorn University. But as a group, the dogs being trained in Thailand — Angel, Bobby, Bravo and three others, Apollo, Tiger and Nasa — accurately detected the virus 96.2% of the time in controlled settings, according to university researchers. Studies in Germany and the United Arab Emirates had lower but still impressive results. Sniffer dogs work faster and far more cheaply than polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, testing, their proponents say. An intake of air through their sensitive snouts is enough to identify within a second the volatile organic compound or mixture of compounds that are produced when a person with COVID-19 sheds damaged cells, researchers say. “PCR tests are not immediate, and there are false negative results, while we know that dogs can detect COVID in its incubation phase,” said Anne-Lise Chaber, an interdisciplinary health expert at the School of Animal and Veterinary Sciences at the University of Adelaide in Australia who has been working for six months with 15 COVID-sniffing dogs. Some methods of detection, like temperature screening, cannot identify infected people who have no symptoms. But dogs can, because the infected lungs and trachea produce a trademark scent. And dogs need fewer molecules to nose out COVID than are required for PCR testing, Thai researchers said. The Thai Labradors are part of a research project run jointly by Chulalongkorn University and Chevron. The oil company had previously used dogs to test its offshore employees for illegal drug use, and a Thai manager wondered whether the animals could do the same with the coronavirus. A dog’s ability to sniff out COVID-19 is, in theory, no different from its prowess in detecting narcotics, explosives or a Scooby snack hidden in a pocket. The six dogs were assigned six handlers, who exposed them to sweat-stained cotton balls from the socks and armpits of COVID-positive individuals. Researchers say the risks to the dogs are low: The coronavirus is not known to be easily transmissible through perspiration, a plentiful commodity in tropical Thailand. Instead, the main transmission route appears to be respiratory droplets. On rare occasions, pet cats and dogs in close contact with infected humans have tested positive for the virus, as have populations of minks and other mammals. (There are no proven cases, however, of household pets passing the virus to humans.) Within a couple months of training, at about 600 sniffs per day, the Thai dogs were sitting obediently whenever they sensed the cellular byproducts of COVID-19 on cotton balls, which researchers placed at nose height on a carousel-like contraption. Dogs, whose wet snouts have up to 300 million olfactory receptors compared to roughly 6 million for humans, can be trained to memorize about 10 smell patterns for a specific compound, Kaywalee said. Dogs can also smell through another organ nestled between their noses and mouths. Some research has suggested that dogs of various breeds may be able to detect diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, malaria and certain cancers — that is, the volatile organic compounds or bodily fluids associated with them. Labradors are among the smartest breeds, said Lertchai Chaumrattanakul, who leads Chevron’s part of the dog project. They are affable, too, making them the ideal doggy detector: engaged and eager. Lertchai noted that Labradors are expensive, about $2,000 each in Thailand. But the cotton swabs and other basic equipment for canine testing work out to about 75 cents per sample. That is much cheaper than what is needed for other types of rapid screening. Last week, Singapore announced that it was provisionally approving a kind of breathalyzer to test for COVID-19. Three of the Thai Labradors are stationed in the country’s deep south, near the border with Malaysia, where the Ministry of Public Health says dangerous COVID-19 variants have entered Thailand. The other three were moved in recent weeks to the ninth floor of Chulalongkorn’s veterinary faculty’s building in Bangkok, where they live in former student dormitories. There is artificial turf on the roof for quick pit stops, and the dogs get a daily romp on a university soccer field. Their rooms are air-conditioned. For a couple hours in the morning and afternoon, the retrievers take turns obligingly pacing up and down a room set up with metal arms that dangle sweat samples. Walking past, they sniff-snuffle up to 10 times a second, as dogs are wont to do. (Humans tend to manage only a single inhalation every second or so.) Then they retire to their living quarters for a nap and occasional belly rub. “Their lives are good, better than many humans,” said Thawatchai Promchot, Angel’s handler, who worked as a Chevron supplier before diverting into animal health screening. Thawatchai said he grew up with 12 dogs in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where the family pets snoozed in the garden and sought shade under trees. They did not enjoy air-conditioning. The Bangkok-based dogs are now screening sweat samples from Thais who cannot easily reach COVID testing sites, such as the elderly or the bedridden. The dogs’ minders are working to set up a program with the city’s prisons, where thousands of inmates have been diagnosed with COVID. Thailand is suffering its worst outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. Clusters are proliferating in prisons, construction camps and other cramped quarters. Vaccines are in short supply, and less than 2% of the population has been inoculated. Researchers at Chulalongkorn have designed a mobile unit that they plan to drive to possible COVID hot spots, so that dogs can pinpoint areas that need mass testing. There are still many questions about using dogs to detect the virus. What do vaccinated people smell like? How easy will it be to train a large pack of COVID-sniffing dogs around the world? What if people being tested by a canine nose are not that sweaty? What if a dog gets COVID-19 and loses its sense of smell? Still, Lertchai said he thought that virus-detecting dogs would be a boon, particularly in countries that do not have the resources for more expensive testing. “COVID isn’t going away, and there will be new variants,” he said. “Dogs want to be helpful, so let’s use them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Pope to meet with Lebanon's Christian leaders

    Pope Francis plans to meet with leaders of Lebanon's Christian community on Tuesday for a "day of reflection on the worrying situation in the country," Reuters reports. The state of play: Lebanon is still reeling from the massive explosion that shook Beirut last year, deepening the country's economic crisis and sparking a political shakeup.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePrime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri "has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun over cabinet positions," per Reuters.Hariri won last October, but has been unable to form a new government, according to Reuters.The big picture: Pope Francis has previously said that he would visit Lebanon once it formed a new government. He said Sunday that during their meeting, he and Lebanon's Christian leaders will "pray together for the gift of peace and stability," per Reuters.The Vatican did not confirm which representatives of Lebanon's Christian denominations will be present at the meeting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Greece rejects Turkish minister's comments on Muslim minority

    Greece reacted angrily on Sunday to a statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that described members of a Muslim minority in northern Greece as Turkish and that said they were not accorded full civic rights. The statement by Cavusoglu, during a private visit to the northern Greek region of Thrace on Sunday, came ahead of his official meetings on Monday with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens.

  • No Time to Research Retirement Investments? Do This Instead.

    What are S&P 500 index funds? Index funds are passively managed funds that aim to mimic the performance of the different market indexes they're attached to. The great thing about index funds is that they typically charge much lower fees than actively managed mutual funds, since you're not paying the salaries of fund managers who will be hand-picking investments for you.

  • Assisted dying could be 'legal in 18 months'

    Assisted dying will be legal in 18 months, the peer leading a new drive to legalise the practice has predicted after she tabled the first legislation on the matter for half a decade. Speaking to The Telegraph, Baroness Meacher said she believed public sentiment was now behind changing the law to allow people who are terminally ill to take their own lives. "If people want to have some control at the end of their lives it is denied to them," she said in an interview. "They suffer terribly - and a lot of people unnecessarily so. I think people are more aware of how important it is to have that right here in our country." The Assisted Dying Bill had its first reading in the House of Lords last Wednesday. It would give terminally ill and mentally competent adults in the final six months of their lives the option to die at a time and place of their choosing. All requests would be subject to approval from two independent doctors and a High Court judge with the person granted a prescription for medication they would take themselves. Back in 2015 a similar Private Members Bill was brought forward by Lord Falconer of Thoroton in the House of Lords, but ran out of time ahead of the General Election. Public support for change in the law In a poll of more than 5,000 people, 84 per cent of the public expressed support for assisted dying, with 79 per cent of Telegraph readers in the survey also backing changes to the law. Now, campaigners are trying again and they believe there could be enough support to get it passed. "We certainly hope to legalise assisted dying within the next 18 months," said Baroness Meacher, chair of Dignity in Dying, who claims there has been a "remarkable shift" in support for the bill across the political spectrum. "I believe the Prime Minister is relaxed about it," she told The Telegraph, adding that she thought Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, was a "clear supporter" of the bill. "That’s a pretty remarkable situation - that you have the leader of the Opposition and a relaxed attitude from the Prime Minister. I’m very content with that." The crossbench peer is bringing forward the bill after the suicide of both her aunt, who had terminal liver cancer, and a friend who was "suffering dreadlfully". She said: "I thought what a terrible thing that we don’t have a way to enable people to die in a pleasant and dignified way." She added: "It really hit me at the time as being just not the way any human being should end their lives - it is just not civilised. We don’t allow cats and dogs to suffer unbearably and go on suffering." She argues that Scotland is likely to pass a law on assisted dying in the next 18 months. Strictest assisted dying law in the world Critics are likely to argue the law would be exploited by unscrupulous relatives, or be broadened in scope and remove safeguards for vulnerable people. However, Baroness Meacher asserts that the bill would be the strictest law related to assisted dying in the world due to the presence of an independent judge and safeguarding measures. Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, said a change to the law could alter the culture of dying and allow people to be more open about how they want to die. "One Briton is going to Switzerland every week to have an assisted death. People are keeping that a shameful secret. This legislation would give transparency to those sorts of decisions and it would mean that good conversations could be had." If passed, the bill would follow New Zealand, Spain, the Netherlands and numerous American states in approving legislation on the matter. Earlier this month The Telegraph revealed Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, asked the ONS for figures on how many people with terminal illnesses were killing themselves, after data suggested 1 in 7 suicides took place among those who are terminally ill. Terminally ill would have a right to help Baroness Meacher suggested that the main difference in the bill was that people have a right to help if they are "suffering unbearably". "At the moment people have no rights - so they have to go for these alternative options of starving to death and jumping off a bridge or hanging themselves or taking pills. All that misery would be brought to an end." Andrew Mitchell, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Choice at the End of Life, told The Telegraph earlier this month: "The ONS figures will show that large numbers of people who are killing themselves are terminally sick. "They are trying to end their lives, they cannot afford to go to Switzerland, there is no change in the law so far and therefore they determine they have no option but to end their lives themselves - sometimes in horrific circumstances." Under the Suicide Act 1961 it is illegal to encourage or assist the death of another person.

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Jordan Spieth contending was a win for the Colonial, but something was off

    The 2021 version of the Charles Schwab Challenge felt normal, save for the absence of the late Susan Nix.

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • ‘We should be very worried’: Top Arizona election official sounds alarm over GOP’s war against democracy

    Two-hundred-and-eight days after Joe Biden became just the second Democrat presidential candidate to win Arizona’s electoral votes since 1948, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is still getting death threats. Ms Hobbs, 51, has had to travel with a 24-hour security detail since 7 May, when Governor Doug Ducey assigned Department of Public Safety officers to protect her following her multiple threatening phone calls.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • 3 dead in triple shooting in Baltimore on Memorial Day

    Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.