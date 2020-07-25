Disappearance of woman from Herculaneum, Missouri bar in 1976 remains unsolved

It was out of character for 53-year-old Geneva Verneal Adams to just hang out at a bar, But she loved to dance, so that’s just what she did on the evening of July 24, 1976 – the night she disappeared.

Geneva was a religious woman, a devoted member of the Pentecostal church, who worked tirelessly her entire life raising 10 children in the working-class area of Festus, Missouri, taking jobs in factories and nursing homes.

Her first husband, the father of her children, died of cancer in 1969. A brief second marriage ended in divorce.

Geneva didn’t drink, but since she liked to dance, she asked her daughter, Sheila, who was in her 20s at the time, to drive her to the Artesian Lounge in Herculaneum, Missouri that Saturday night for an evening of dancing.

Her son, Steve Crump, who was 17 years old at the time, was getting ready to go to his job at a local restaurant. Steve and his 12-year-old brother, Billy, were the only children still living at home. The others were grown and had started their own families.

Steve still remembers his mother’s mood as she left for the bar that night.

“I hadn’t seen my mom that happy in a long time,” Steve told Dateline. “She didn’t drink, but she loved to dance and was excited about going out.”

Steve told Dateline he felt his mother had been lonely since the death of her first husband and following her divorce.

“She really deserved to have a good night out,” Steve said. “It was really nice to see her so happy.”

But the next morning, Steve woke up to a silent house. He knew something was wrong.

“I thought it was strange because our mom was always there to make us breakfast and there was always coffee being brewed when we woke up in the mornings,” Steve said. “But that morning, nothing.”

After discovering that his mother had not slept in her bed that night, Steve called his sister, Sheila, who had gone dancing with her.

Sheila told Steve that at some point during the night, she decided she wanted to go home. Her mother wanted to stay and continue dancing with a man she had met earlier in the evening. The man offered to take her home and Sheila left.

Steve said at that point they began to panic and, along with a few of his siblings, tried to track down the man who had been with their mother.

Steve told Dateline that bartenders at the Artesian Lounge told him that his mother had been with a regular named Jimmie Lee Mills and that they left around 1 a.m. Steve said he later discovered that Mills was his little brother Billy’s school bus driver in Festus.

“As soon as we figured out who it was, we found out where he lived and went over to his trailer and demanded to know where our mother was,” Steve said.

Steve said Mills told them that he and Geneva left the Artesian Lounge and drove to another bar that was open late in East St. Louis near Illinois. He said he then dropped Geneva off at a donut shop around 4 a.m. in Crystal City, Missouri.

“Why would he drop her off at a donut shop in the middle of the night? It makes no sense,” Steve said.

The family filed a missing persons report with the Herculaneum Police Department and according to Chief Mark Tulgetske, police at the time were told the same story by Mills.