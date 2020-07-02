Disappearing cash scares consumers in COVID-19 era

A social media storm kicked up late Saturday and Sunday as Chase banking customers panicked when it seemed as if money suddenly vanished from their bank accounts.

Some consumers who expected to be paid Friday via direct deposit claimed during the weekend Twitterstorm that they still had not seen the money yet.

Oddly enough, some other consumers reported on social media that they were spotting an extra $2,500 or so in their Chase bank accounts — money that didn't belong to them.

Chase's response Sunday on Twitter was: "We know some customers (are) reporting seeing incorrect balances in their checking account overnight. This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile & Chase Online. We resolved this issue as of 9AM ET and accounts now show current balances."

#chasebank Missing $1,000 from my bank account, the app "can't connect with Chase," and online banking isn't even showing transactions from days ago. WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT?? — Steven M. Kosciusko (@stevewkoz) June 28, 2020

Carlene Lule, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase, said the technical issue delayed the bank for several hours from posting updated information that consumers could see online or via their mobile app.

"There’s nothing consumers need to do," Lule said Monday. "As always, customers can email or call us if they see transactions on their accounts they don’t recognize."

Chase, the country's largest bank, did not give any specific details relating the the glitch, leaving many wondering just what did happen here.

While this incident may be a short-lived snag, consumers cannot afford to be too complacent these days when it comes to bank security.

The coronavirus pandemic has made Americans increasingly reliant on handling their bank accounts online and via mobile apps. We're using mobile apps for everything from cashing checks to transferring money to someone else to splitting a check at dinner or paying a bill.

During many coronavirus-related, "stay-at-home" orders, many bank branches didn't allow walk-up traffic and were available to customers only by appointment. So mobile banking is a welcome alternative and may continue to be one for quite some time.

Consumers are warned that online scams persist when it comes to mobile banking and fake bank apps. More

Mobile banking is attracting many novice customers now, too, and they might not be familiar with some scams.

"Studies of U.S. financial data indicate a 50% surge in mobile banking since the beginning of 2020," according to an FBI alert about cybercrime.

Yet the FBI is warning that we've got to watch out for:

Fake banking apps

Bad actors are designing apps that impersonate the real apps of real banks. The goal is to trick you into entering your login credentials.

"These apps provide an error message after the attempted login," the FBI warned.

The fake app later will use smartphone permission requests to obtain and bypass security codes texted to users.

"U.S. security research organizations report that in 2018, nearly 65,000 fake apps were detected on major app stores, making this one of the fastest growing sectors of smartphone-based fraud," the FBI said.

Phishing attacks

Not surprisingly, hackers are out to steal your banking credentials through sophisticated phishing attacks as more people work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And frankly, there may be more money to steal as Economic Impact Payments began steadily arriving in bank accounts since April. Even jobless benefits can become a target because they have provided a flow of cash when state benefits are combined with a $600 extra weekly payment from the federal government.