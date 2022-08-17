The disappearing island: Leaving a beloved, disaster-threatened home

Some families in Isle de Jean Charles, La., can trace their roots on the island back more than 150 years, but rising sea levels due to climate change have all but swallowed up the land. In 2016, a first-of-its-kind program unveiled by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the state $48.3 million to resettle members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation to higher ground. However, a year-long study by Columbia Journalism Investigations, the Center for Public Integrity and Type Investigations reveals that the program has struggled to fulfill its promise. Watch as longtime residents reflect on life on the disappearing island.