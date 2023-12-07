‘Disappointed’: Digital speakers stolen from Akron church bell tower

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Christmas chimes won’t be playing at one local church. That’s because someone stole the church’s digital bell speakers right from its bell tower.

“We’re not really angry, just disappointed. We’ve had people visiting the church because they love the bells,” said Darrell Frazier, pastor of the Arlington Church of the Nazarene in Akron.

Frazier has been pastor of the church for over 20 years.

“We were chiming the hours, tolling the hours and twice a day we were playing hymns. People in the community loved it. Now they are calling and asking where the music is,” said Frazier.

Frazier said several weeks ago, someone climbed onto the roof of the church and stole the digital speakers from the church bell tower.

“We went up and looked and saw they took out the bolts and cut the wires. And they had to haul it down off the roof. At first, we couldn’t imagine what people would do with it,” said Frazier.

Frazier said the church installed the digital bell system less than a year ago.

“It took all those years because it cost so much. Then we had a miracle of Chime Master giving us this deal. They basically gave us a system at 75% off. It was an answer to prayer. Because there was no way we could have gotten this system,” said Frazier.

The church has been in this community for over 100 years.

The last time they had an incident like this was seven years ago, when surveillance cameras captured young thieves breaking into the church to steal a tv.

Frazier said the church plans to install outdoor surveillance cameras.

