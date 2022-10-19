'Disappointed' judge calls on attorneys to pick up the pace in Somerset murder trial; witness recounts hearing of killings

Oct. 19—SOMERSET, Pa. — After eight hours of testimony on Tuesday, the second day of a trial for three men charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and murder hadn't progressed as quickly as Somerset County Judge Scott Bittner had hoped.

Samson Washington, 30; Marekus Benson, 32; and Deandre Callander, 29, are accused of conspiring to kidnap and murder Damien Staniszewski, of Duncansville, and James Smith, of Portage, in 2017 over a drug theft.

After the jury was dismissed at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Bittner addressed Evan Lowry and Kara Rice, the attorneys from the state Office of Attorney General who are prosecuting the case, and the defense attorneys for the men on trial.

"I'm disappointed we didn't get further than we did," Bittner said.

Five people took the witness stand on Tuesday. They included two women who said they purchased drugs from the defendants and one woman who testified that she purchased drugs from Smith a day before he went missing.

The witness noted that Smith had a suspiciously large amount of drugs, though she was unsure where he obtained them.

Prosecutors plan to call 10 more witnesses before the conclusion of that portion of the trial. At the pace the trial has been moving since it began Monday, that could mean it may stretch to Saturday or next week, Bittner said.

On the first day of the trial, the prosecution called on expert witnesses to testify about the Ligonier Pike location where two sets of human remains were found in September 2017, as well as the bullet holes found in the skulls and DNA tests that confirmed the remains belonged to Smith and Staniszewski.

The list of witnesses as the trial continues is set to include Devon Wyrick, 27, of Ohio, who faces the same charges as the other three defendants. However, he was granted a separate "alternate" court proceeding last week.

On Tuesday, the prosecution showed the jury a brief portion of a rap video posted on YouTube as evidence in support of the defendants' alleged involvement with a gang — the East Main Money Gang.

The video was shown to the jury while the first witness for the day, Det. John Slosser, was called to the stand.

Slosser is a narcotics detective who for 13 years has investigated the gang in its headquarters of Whitehall, Ohio, a five-square-mile area near Columbus.

Slosser identified the defendants in the courtroom by their given names as well as their gang nicknames — Benson, he said, was "Trigg," Washington was "Squad," and Callander was "Fatty."

While Slosser was testifying, the prosecution showed a brief portion of a rap video featuring Benson as the primary rapper.

Benson's attorney, Pat Svonavec, attacked the use of the video in the case. He addressed Slosser at the stand.

"You don't mean to tell the jury that because they did a rap video, which people do every day, that they did a crime, right?" he said.

The prosecutors said they showed the rap video not for the music, but the images and text superimposed on it, which matched Slosser's knowledge of the gang. The video showed street signs of Weyant and East Main streets, the alleged nexus of the gang's activity. The video also showed a headstone of a deceased member of the gang, Slosser said.

The video was dated June 2017.

About 30 seconds of the video was shown.

Slosser testified about a burglary involving an East Main Money Gang member in 2011 that resulted in the member's death.

According to Slosser, "Rip Reese" subsequently became a mark of the gang. Callander has a tattoo of that phrase on his face.

Additionally, the prosecution supplied photos of a couple dozen people who Slosser identified as members of the gang. The defendants were among them. They were wearing T-shirts bearing commemorative phrases for what would have been Reese's 23rd birthday.

In cross-examination, Washington's attorney, Jaclyn Shaw, was able to show that none of the defendants were involved in the past incident that resulted in Reese's death.

Callander's attorney, Matt Zatko, followed with his own cross-examination particular to his client.

"It's not a crime for a group of guys to celebrate a deceased friend's 23rd birthday by wearing T-shirts, is it?" he said. "It's not a crime to memorialize a friend with a tattoo. In fact, you have no evidence at all tying Mr. Callander to any crime, do you?"

With Slosser on the stand, the prosecution established a connection between the Whitehall gang and Johnstown.

Slosser said drug traffickers seek rural areas because an amount of drugs that would sell for $1,000 near Columbus, Ohio, would sell for anywhere between $2,000 to $6,000 in Johnstown.

Following Slosser, a woman named Jasmine Browning was called to the stand twice, but both times she didn't appear. Browning was mentioned in further testimony as Washington's girlfriend.

The prosecution moved on to its next witness, a Columbus man who said Washington confessed to him that he murdered the two men.

The man said he visited Johnstown multiple times in 2018 to sell drugs out of Washington's house on Lunen Street in Johns-town's Moxham neighborhood, he said.

Police exercised a search warrant at the house while the witness was staying there. Facing drug charges, he was subsequently questioned by state police about what he may have known about the homicide.

The Office of Attorney General reduced drug charges against him in exchange for cooperation with the prosecution.

In court Tuesday, the man testified that Washington told him in December 2018 that Smith and Staniszewski robbed him, taking a gun, drugs and money.

"He (Washington) told me he figured out it was them (Smith and Staniszewski) because they had been calling more frequently for drugs; they had more money than they ever did before," he said.

After a few sales, Washington sent his girlfriend to meet them for a drug pickup and then he held them at gunpoint, the witness said.

"They took them to another house — not Lunen Street — and beat them in the basement. He (Washington) told me they beat them, poured bleach on them and put them in a rental car, took them into the woods."

The victims, according to the prosecution, were beaten at a stash house on Boyd Street in Johnstown on March 27 before they were transported to a wooded area off Ligonier Pike, where they were allegedly killed.

The prosecution asked if Washington said whether other people were at the house while the men were being beaten.

"He just said 'the squad' or 'we,'" he said. He didn't name any specific people aside from Washington.

The witness said Washington told him it felt like he was outside of his body when he took the victims into the woods.

"He told me he saw everything going on in third person, but he was holding the gun," he said. "The older guy ran. He shot him, he said, and then the younger one."

The witness said at this point as Washington told him the story, he was no longer using the plural pronoun "we," but the singular "I" and "me."

The defense attorneys for Callander and Benson questioned conflicting information between the witness's testimony and transcripts from previous police interviews. Nowhere in the transcripts was any mention of a "squad" or "we" at any stage in his retelling of Washington's story to police, they said.