'Disappointing beyond measure': New Jersey police officer charged with running meth lab from his home

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amanda Oglesby, Ken Serrano and Christine Fernando, Asbury Park Press
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A New Jersey police department is reeling following the arrest and suspension of one of its longtime officers after prosecutors said a meth lab was found at his home.

Christopher Walls, a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department, faces several charges related to manufacturing and operating a methamphetamine production facility. He also faces charges related to firearm possession and endangering the welfare of a child. Walls is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

“It’s still kind of a shock for all us,” said Thomas Shea, a retired internal affairs commander for the city department. “After working with the man for 15, 16 years, none of it makes sense.”

Police were called to the home of the 50-year-old police officer Saturday night for a domestic disturbance. While there, a resident told police that Walls was involved in "suspicious narcotics activity," according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Suspended Long Branch Police Officer Christopher Walls is accused of running a meth lab from his Long Branch home.
Suspended Long Branch Police Officer Christopher Walls is accused of running a meth lab from his Long Branch home.

A police hazmat unit responded to the home Walls shared with his wife and child and found chemicals, materials and instruments commonly used in methamphetamine laboratories in Walls' basement and in a shed on the property, Monmouth County prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a Sunday news release.

The hazmat unit also found meth residue in lab glassware on the property and books related to making methamphetamine, explosives and poison, the prosecutor said.

Officers also found a "large open and unsecured gun safe" in the house, despite a child living in the home, prosecutors said. Inside the safe were two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Acting Long Branch Police Chief Frank Rizzuto suspended Walls without pay.

"The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents," Rizzuto said in a statement. "It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct."

The city's police director will file disciplinary charges, moving to fire Walls, Long Branch Mayor John Pallone said in a statement.

"The city has a no tolerance policy for any illegal activity committed by police officers," Pallone said in the statement. "They must be held to the highest standard."

Walls faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of operating a meth lab, according to the prosecutor's office.

Police Director Domingos Saldida said Wells' arrest does not jeopardize any of his cases and "has nothing to do with anything he was working on." Saldida declined to discuss details of the case and to further discuss Wells.

When asked whether the department would make any changes in response to the arrest, he said, “We will."

Meth lab chemicals can easily catch fire or explode if stored or handled incorrectly, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

"Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted," Gramiccioni said. "The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer."

Follow Amanda Oglesby on Twitter at @OglesbyAPP.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: New Jersey police officer charged with running meth lab from home

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey Cop Arrested By Fellow Officers After Meth Lab Discovered In His Basement

    A New Jersey police officer has been arrested on a variety of charges after his fellow officers discovered a methamphetamine lab in the basement of his home. They had been responding to a domestic disturbance at the time, authorities said this week. Christopher Walls, 50, is facing six charges including first-degree maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sunday. The 19-year veteran of the Long Branch Police Department was suspended without pay, the office said in a release. “Thanks to the swift action of our office, the Long Branch Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police, a very serious risk to public safety has been averted. The collaborative efforts of our agencies dismantled a very dangerous situation. It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer.” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said. On Saturday, Long Branch police were called to Walls’ home at around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance response. While the officers were at his home, another person living there alleged that Walls was involved in “suspicious narcotics activity,” according to prosecutors. A hazmat unit responded to the home and soon located materials, chemicals, and tools associated with a meth lab in the basement and in a shed on Walls’ property. Christopher Walls Photo: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Investigators also found explosives and poison on the property, according to prosecutors, who said that they were discovered via a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Professional Responsibility and Narcotics Units and Long Branch police. Also inside the home was an unsecured gun safe with two long guns, four handguns, eight high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition, prosecutors said. The open case was accessible to a child living in the residence. Acting Long Branch Police Chief Frank Rizzuto expressed his disappointment after suspending Walls without pay this week. “The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents. It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct. This officer’s actions do not reflect the moral compass of our officers or this agency,” he said. Walls faces second-degree possession of a firearm during the course of a controlled dangerous substance offense, second-degree risking widespread injury, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree manufacturing CDS (methamphetamine), and third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), according to the release. If convicted of maintaining or operating a controlled dangerous substance production facility, Walls faces a sentence of up to 20 years in a New Jersey state prison, prosecutors said. Walls is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing. It was not immediately clear if he has retained a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

  • 19-year police veteran accused of running meth lab out of NJ home

    Christopher Walls, who has been suspended without pay from the Long Branch Police Department, allegedly manufactured and maintained the methamphetamine laboratory at his West End Avenue home.

  • An officer brought lollipops into Jasper Co. prison. They were laced with meth, cops ​say

    A contraband officer noticed some candy wrappers looked tampered with.

  • Police responding to kidnapping report kill man in Georgia

    A 911 caller in Chamblee reported the kidnapping, and the man was shot in downtown Decatur, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) to the south, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Officers were informed that the suspect had a handgun, the GBI said. When officers were able to stop the car, the man jumped out and ran down an embankment onto some railroad tracks, the GBI said.

  • GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day

    Freshman Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was clowned on social media Tuesday after declaring that she’ll use Congressional metal detectors for target practice “when” she becomes Speaker of the House. On Newsmax Monday night, Boebert was asked about her dedication to carrying a firearm in the nation’s capital and whether she was concealed-carrying at that moment. “I am in my office so I don’t have to conceal anything in here!” she declared, earning laughter and a “yes!” from host Benny Johnson. “In the Congressional complex, I am my own security all throughout the complex until I get into Pelosi’s house — it’s certainly not the people’s house — right there in the House chambers where we have to go through the metal detectors,” she went on, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the metal detectors that were installed after the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She went on to say that “when” she’s Speaker, she’ll consider using them for target practice, which caused Johnson to burst out in raucous giggles. Responses to the clip were full of reminders that she promoted the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot, tweeting the day of the insurrection that it was “1776” and would go down in history. She also tweeted that day when Pelosi was removed from the House chamber for security. “She will NEVER become speaker of the House. She belongs in jail,” said one observer. Author Brian O’Sullivan mused that even in his fiction, he “couldn’t come up with this level of bullsh–” while humorist Paul Rudnick suggested her aversion to metal detectors could stem from her being a robot. Amid all the dunks came an endorsement from none other than embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said the Colorado lawmaker and gun enthusiast “would make a fantastic Speaker of the House.” Lauren Boebert said today that when she becomes Speaker of the House, her first act will be to take the metal detectors installed outside the House Chamber and use them for target practice. pic.twitter.com/AyXDY5Bw9m— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2021 Read original story GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day At TheWrap

  • Grizzly runs toward woman in Yellowstone, video shows. She’s now under investigation

    In 2018, an Oregon man was sentenced to 130 days in jail after he was seen on video taunting a bison.

  • He wanted the big pack of soda at a Florida Walmart — then felt a shot as he reached

    Kyle Theodore Griffith, a 30-year-old from Largo, Florida, went to Walmart to pick up a 24-pack case of soda.

  • Woman captures horrific end to first Tinder date: 'He needs to calm down'

    Her fellow TikTokers agreed that it was a little bit worse than your typical awkward encounter.

  • Pink Describes the Awkward Moment When She Met Steve Buscemi, Jokes 'That Guy Hates Me'

    Pink told Steve Buscemi that her stage name was inspired by his character, Mr. Pink, from the 1992 film, Reservoir Dogs

  • North Carolina prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting Andrew Brown

    (Reuters) -A North Carolina prosecutor said on Tuesday he would not bring criminal charges against sheriff's deputies for the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown, a Black man, outside his home last month, saying the killing was justified because he endangered their lives by driving toward them. Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said he had concluded his investigation and found no wrongdoing by the deputies, despite calls for prosecution by lawyers for Brown's family, who described his death as an execution. Brown, 42, was shot as he resisted arrest and tried to speed off in his car during the morning raid at his home on April 21 in Elizabeth City, a riverfront community where just over half of the roughly 18,000 residents are Black.

  • Man fatally cuts own throat in court after partial guilty verdict

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, N.D., slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.

  • McCarthy's rejection of Capitol riot committee 'pathetic': Dem lawmaker

    "I'm pissed," Massachusetts Representative James McGovern said at the committee hearing.McGovern held up a copy of a letter Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that morning saying he would not support a measure creating a national commission of experts to investigate the deadly attack on Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump."I guess what's frustrating to me," McGovern continued, "is that this doesn't seem to be a disagreement over substance, or over policy. But I do think this is an issue of character, and this is an issue of fitness to lead."McGovern suggested McCarthy was cow-towing to pressure from Trump.The bill before the rules committee was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating his false claims of a stolen election. In its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators.Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission be expanded to investigate other forms of political violence and demonstrations, including protests against police brutality that roiled some cities over the summer of 2020.Others have claimed the deadly Capitol riot was "not an insurrection." McCarthy's rejection of the commission on Tuesday disappointed and angered those hoping the bill would gain a notable measure of Republican support."In a bipartisan way, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Katko come together and give us a finished product that should enjoy the support of every single member of this chamber," McGovern said, thumping his hand as he spoke."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic."

  • Sharon Stone says she can't stop the 'XXX cut' of 'Basic Instinct' from coming out even though she still believes its director exploited her

    The actress revealed in her memoir that she was told by director Paul Verhoeven her crotch wouldn't be visible in the movie's leg-crossing scene.

  • Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

    A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers.

  • Tennessee is the first state to require businesses to post signs if they let transgender people use bathrooms

    Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

  • Why do Trump's foreign golf resorts lose millions of dollars every year? Experts say it could be incompetence, vanity, or something more sinister

    Trump's golf courses lose millions every year. Some experts and critics suspect they could be a cover for something else.

  • World's worst pandemic leaders: 5 presidents and prime ministers who badly mishandled COVID-19

    Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits a hospital for COVID-19 patients, unmasked, in Minsk on Nov. 27, 2020. Andrei Stasevich\TASS via Getty ImagesCOVID-19 is notoriously hard to control, and political leaders are only part of the calculus when it comes to pandemic management. But some current and former world leaders have made little effort to combat outbreaks in their country, whether by downplaying the pandemic’s severity, disregarding science or ignoring critical health interventions like social distancing and masks. All of the men on this list committed at least one of those mistakes, and some committed all of them – with deadly consequences. Narendra Modi of India Sumit Ganguly, Indiana University India is the new epicenter of the global pandemic, recording some 400,000 new cases per day by May 2021. However grim, this statistic fails to capture the sheer horror unfolding there. COVID-19 patients are dying in hospitals because doctors have no oxygen to give and no lifesaving drugs like remdesivir. The sick are turned away from clinics that have no free beds. Many Indians blame one man for the country’s tragedy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In January 2021, Modi declared at a global forum that India had “saved humanity … by containing corona effectively.” In March, his health minister proclaimed that the pandemic was reaching an “endgame.” COVID-19 was actually gaining strength in India and worldwide – but his government made no preparations for possible contingencies, such as the emergence of a deadlier and more contagious COVID-19 variant. Even as significant pockets of the country had not fully suppressed the virus, Modi and other members of his party held jampacked outdoor campaign rallies before April elections. Few attendees wore masks. Modi also allowed a religious festival that draws millions to proceed from January to March. Public health officials now believe the festival may have been a superspreader event and was “an enormous mistake.” As Modi touted his successes last year, India – the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer – sent over 10 million vaccine doses to neighboring countries. Yet just 1.9% of India’s 1.3 billion people had been fully inoculated against COVID-19 by early May. Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are both accused of mishandling their countries’ COVID-19 outbreaks. Pavel Golovin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil Elize Massard da Fonseca, Fundação Getulio Vargas and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro did not just fail to respond to COVID-19 – which he derides as a “little flu” – he actively worsened the crisis in Brazil. Bolsonaro used his constitutional powers to interfere in the Health Ministry’s administrative matters, such as clinical protocols, data disclosure and vaccine procurement. He vetoed legislation that would have both mandated the use of masks in religious sites and compensated health professionals permanently harmed by the pandemic, for example. And he obstructed state government efforts to promote social distancing and used his decree power to allow many businesses to remain open as “essential,” including spas and gyms. Bolsonaro also aggressively promoted unproven medicines, notably hydroxychloroquine, to treat COVID-19 patients. Bolsonaro used his public profile as president to shape the debate around the coronavirus crisis, fostering a false dilemma between economic catastrophe and social distancing and misrepresenting science. He has blamed Brazilian state governments, China and the World Health Organization for the COVID-19 crisis, and has never taken responsibility for managing his own country’s outbreak. In December, Bolsonaro declared that he would not take the vaccine because of side effects. “If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” he said. Bolsonaro’s pandemic mismanagement created conflict within his government. Brazil cycled through four health ministers in less than a year. Brazil’s uncontrolled outbreak gave rise to several new coronavirus variants, including the P.1 variant, which appears more contagious. Brazil’s COVID-19 transmission rate is finally starting to drop, but the situation is still worrisome. Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus Elizabeth J. King and Scott L. Greer, University of Michigan Many countries around the world have responded to COVID-19 with tragically inadequate policies. However, we argue that the worse pandemic leaders are those handful who chose total denialism over ineffective action. Alexander Lukashenko, the longtime authoritarian leader of Belarus, has never acknowledged the threat of COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, as other countries were enforcing lockdowns, Lukashenko opted not to implement any restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, he claimed the virus could be prevented by drinking vodka, visiting the sauna and working in the fields. This denialism essentially left preventative measures and pandemic aid to individuals and crowdfunding campaigns. Over the summer of 2020, Lukashenko stated that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 but that he was asymptomatic, which allowed him to continue insisting that the virus was not a serious threat. Allegedly thwarting the disease and visiting COVID-19 hospitals without a mask also supported his desired image of a strong man. Belarus has just started vaccination efforts, but Lukashenko says he won’t get vaccinated. Currently, fewer than 3% of Belarusians are inoculated against COVID-19. Donald Trump of the United States Dorothy Chin, University of California, Los Angeles Trump is out of office, but his mishandling of the pandemic continues to have devastating long-term consequences on the United States – particularly on the health and welfare of communities of color. Trump at a campaign rally on Oct. 17, 2020, in Muskegon, Michigan, after recovering from COVID-19. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images Trump’s early denial of the pandemic, active propagation of misinformation about mask-wearing and treatments and incoherent leadership harmed the country as a whole – but the outcome was much worse for some groups than others. Communities of color suffered disproportionate illness and deaths. Although African Americans and Latinos make up only 31% of the U.S. population, for example, they account for over 55% of COVID-19 cases. Indigenous Americans were hospitalized 3.5 times more and suffered 2.4 times the mortality rate of whites. Unemployment rates are also disproportionate. During the worst of the U.S. pandemic, they soared to 17.6% for Latino Americans, 16.8% for African Americans and 15% for Asian Americans, compared with 12.4% for white Americans. These crushing gaps amplified existing inequities such as poverty, housing instability and quality of schooling – and will likely continue to do so for some time to come. For example, while the overall U.S. economy shows signs of recovery, minority groups have not made equivalent progress. Finally, Trump’s blame of China for COVID-19 – which included such racial epithets as calling the virus the “kung flu” – immediately preceded a nearly twofold increase in attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the past year. This disturbing trend shows no signs of abating. The Trump administration supported the country’s initial development of the vaccine, an achievement few world leaders can claim. But the misinformation and anti-science rhetoric he broadcast continues to compromise America’s path out of the pandemic. Latest polling suggests 24% of all Americans and 41% of Republicans say they will not get vaccinated. Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico Salvador Vázquez del Mercado, Centro de Investigación y Docencia Económicas With 9.2% of its COVID-19 patients dying from the disease, Mexico has the highest case fatality rate in the world. Recent estimates show that it has likely suffered 617,000 deaths – on par with the U.S. and India, both countries with much larger populations. A combination of factors contributed to Mexico’s prolonged, extreme COVID-19 outbreaks. And inadequate national leadership was one of them. Throughout the pandemic, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sought to minimize the gravity of the situation in Mexico. In the very beginning, he resisted calls to enact a nationwide lockdown and continued holding rallies nationwide before eventually, on March 23, 2020, Mexico shuttered for two months. He frequently refused to wear a mask. López Obrador, maskless, announces a national lockdown on March 23, 2020, after weeks of encouraging Mexicans to keep up their regular routines. Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images Having inherited an underfunded patchwork of health services when he took office in 2018, López Obrador increased health-related expenditures during the pandemic only slightly. Experts said hospital budgets are insufficient to the enormous task facing them. Even before the pandemic broke out, López Obrador’s policy of extreme fiscal austerity – in place since 2018 – had made tackling a health crisis much more difficult by significantly limiting the COVID-19 financial aid available to citizens and businesses. That, in turn, aggravated the economic shock caused by the pandemic in Mexico, feeding the need to keep the economy open all last year, well into the ferocious winter second wave, from which Mexico is only beginning to emerge. Eventually, another lockdown became inevitable. Mexico shut down again briefly in December 2020. Today, mask-wearing is up and Mexico has fully vaccinated 10% of its population, compared with 1% in neighboring Guatemala. Things are improving, but Mexico’s road to recovery is long. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sumit Ganguly, Indiana University; Dorothy Chin, University of California, Los Angeles; Elizabeth J King, University of Michigan; Elize Massard da Fonseca, COVID crisis in India: why its public health strategy failedActivist farmers in Brazil feed the hungry and aid the sick as president downplays coronavirus crisis Sumit Ganguly receives funding from the US Department of State. Dorothy Chin receives funding from the Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute of the National Institutes of Health.Elize Massard da Fonseca receives funding from the Sao Paulo Research Foundation and Brazil's National Research Council (CNPq). Salvador Vázquez del Mercado receives funding from the National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT). Scott L. Greer has received funding from the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center, US National Science Foundation, and the European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies. Elizabeth J King does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘I’m troubled by it’: Dems trash Biden’s handling of Israeli strikes in Gaza

    Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he “supports” a ceasefire, but that may not be enough for fellow Democrats who have urged the president to act more aggressively.

  • Bill Gates Thought Jeffrey Epstein Was His Ticket to a Nobel Prize, Ex-Staffer Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyBill Gates enjoyed holding court at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, allegedly seeking refuge from his marriage and talking with the sex offender’s circle of high-profile dinner guests about philanthropy and other worldly topics.But the Microsoft mogul may have been angling for another perk by networking with Epstein: Gates hoped the well-connected pervert could help him secure the Nobel Peace Prize, one former Gates Foundation employee told The Daily Beast.This person said members of the foundation’s communications team were alerted to Gates’ relationship with Epstein and were told it “was a maneuver to try to get himself a Nobel Peace Prize.” They said the tech mogul had even kept some employees on call on prize day in years past just in case he was awarded the distinction.“We were aware of things that were potential reputational risks for the foundation and the co-chairs, Bill and Melinda,” said the former employee. “Even back then, people knew this guy wasn’t squeaky clean,” the person said, referring to Epstein.“He [Gates] thought that Jeffrey would be able to help him, that he would know the right people, or some kind of way to massage things, so he could get the Nobel Peace Prize, which is what Bill wants more than anything else in the world,” the staffer said.“I think he was ultimately disappointed it didn’t work out,” the person added.Epstein was known for cultivating a rolodex of elite contacts from around the globe: billionaires, royals, celebrities, politicians, and prominent scientists, including Nobel laureates Frank Wilczek, Gerald Edelman and Murray Gell-Mann. The money-manager also opened various “nonprofits” over the years to steer millions to his friends’ projects and to fund research at institutions including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. Researchers continued taking Epstein’s money despite widespread reports of his abuse of underage girls and young women.The former staffer’s claim that Gates thought Epstein was his ticket to the prestigious prize adds fuel to a Norwegian newspaper’s report last year that highlighted a 2013 meeting with Gates, Epstein, and the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s chairman at the time, Thorbjørn Jagland.A spokesperson for Bill Gates, however, denied the billionaire philanthropist was seeking Epstein’s help in obtaining the award.“While a Nobel Prize would certainly be a great honor, it is false to state that Bill Gates was ‘obsessed’ with the honor, set it as a goal, or campaigned for it in any way,” the spokesperson told The Daily Beast. “If Epstein had a plan or motivation to insert himself into any processes related to any awards or honors on behalf of Gates, neither Gates nor anyone he works with was aware of his intentions and they would have rejected any offers for assistance.”Jeffrey Epstein Gave Bill Gates Advice on How to End ‘Toxic’ Marriage, Sources SaySince his divorce announcement this month, Gates has faced a torrent of scrutiny over his ties to Epstein, whom he met dozens of times after Epstein went to jail for soliciting a minor and had to register as a sex offender. Over the weekend, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal published reports on Gates’ alleged history of hitting on employees and his extramarital affair with a Microsoft engineer.“It was not a secret within the foundation that he had dalliances,” the former foundation employee told The Daily Beast. Of Melinda’s attitude toward the infidelity, the employee added, “I don’t think it was a wink-wink permissive thing at all. I think she was humiliated and did not like it.”According to People, Bill and Melinda Gates will continue as co-chairs of their foundation, even as they divide their $130 billion in marital assets, because of their shared ambition for the Nobel Prize. One source told the magazine: “They were really interested in trying to win a Nobel Prize. So one thing that was part of this is, if it gets worse, then it ends that. It seems as if that was on the agenda, and that’s for both of them.”Melinda Gates Warned Bill About Jeffrey EpsteinBill Gates may have had the prize on his mind in March 2013, when he and Epstein reportedly visited Jagland’s home in Strasbourg, France.The rendezvous was revealed by Dagens Næringsliv, Norway’s largest business newspaper, in an October 2020 report. At the time of the meeting, Jagland was chair of the committee which awards the Peace Prize, and Gates was a potential candidate for the honor.The meeting also included members of the International Peace Institute (IPI)—a think tank run by former Norwegian diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen that Epstein’s secret charity lavished with a $375,000 donation in 2017. (Rød-Larsen resigned from the New York-based IPI last October after it was revealed his group received $650,000 in donations from Epstein, who also provided him with a $130,000 personal loan.)According to DN, Jagland said Gates and Epstein arrived at the Strasbourg meeting together, and Epstein introduced Gates to IPI for a “polio eradication project.” Rød-Larsen didn’t attend the meeting but is a longtime friend of Jagland.Rød-Larsen also had longstanding ties to Epstein, who issued press releases touting his support of IPI while he worked to rehabilitate his image following his 2008 conviction in Palm Beach, Florida. (As The Daily Beast reported Sunday, Gates allegedly encouraged Epstein to revamp his reputation in the media.)In an email to DN, Jagland claimed Gates asked to meet him while he was in France and that their discussion centered not on the Nobel, but around human rights organization Council of Europe’s work on counterfeit vaccines. Asked if he thought it was a conflict to socialize with a possible Nobel laureate, Jagland told the newspaper: “Bill Gates was not nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2013.”Not long after the Strasbourg gathering, the Gates Foundation granted IPI millions of dollars; records on the foundation’s website show IPI received a $2.5-million grant in October 2013, $5.5 million in March 2014, and $256,968 in June 2019 and July 2020.And, in September 2013, Bill and Melinda Gates spoke at IPI’s “Eighth Annual Ministerial Working Dinner on the Middle East.” A writeup of the event indicates the couple were “special guests” who “discussed the ongoing efforts of their foundation to eradicate polio and cited the connection between health and security.”When asked about Gates’ meeting with the Nobel committee chairman, a spokesperson for the billionaire directed The Daily Beast to a 2019 statement, which says: “Multiple high-profile people suggested that Bill Gates meet with Epstein because he made claims of being able to bring billions of dollars into philanthropy based on his status as an agent and advisor to wealthy individuals with respect to their giving strategies.“Given the prospect of helping catalyze significant increases in charitable giving, Gates met with Epstein and others multiple times to discuss philanthropy and the work of his foundation. Although Epstein pursued Gates aggressively, Gates had absolutely no business partnership or personal friendship with Epstein. Gates never socialized with Epstein or attended parties with him.“It’s become clear that Epstein misrepresented the nature of his meetings with Gates while also working to insert himself behind-the-scenes without Gates’s knowledge. Bill Gates regrets ever meeting with Epstein and recognizes it was an error in judgement to do so.”Melinda Gates Called Divorce Lawyers in 2019 After Epstein Report: WSJThe Strasbourg meeting may not have been Gates’ only visit abroad with Epstein.In August 2019, the French news outlet Franceinfo reported on a roster of famous visitors to Epstein’s Parisian apartment, which included Bill and Melinda on at least one occasion, according to the financier’s former butler. A spokesperson for Melinda Gates told The Daily Beast that Melinda has never been to Epstein’s Paris home.In spring of 2013, Epstein and his friend Lawrence Krauss appeared to be touting Gates’ appearance at a future panel at Arizona State University in 2014.Krauss, a theoretical physicist who led ASU’s Origins Project and left the university amid sexual misconduct allegations, name-dropped Gates in an email to a prospective panelist for the event, which was later canceled. (Epstein had donated $250,000 to the Origins Project, while his buddy, billionaire hedge-funder Leon Black, donated $2 million, according to Buzzfeed.)In an email obtained by the Daily Mail, Krauss indicated Epstein was organizing a panel on the “Origins of Money" and that "right now he has Bill Gates, Richard Branson, Larry Summers on board.” Through a spokesperson, Branson denied having anything to do with the event, while Summers apparently didn't comment for the article.Reached by The Daily Beast, Krauss would only say that the panel never happened. “Since I don’t know Gates or these people, I can’t comment,” he said.— with additional reporting from William BreddermanRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Her Body Was Found At The Bottom Of A Lake in 2009. Now Her Landlord Is Charged With Murder.

    A Texas man has been arrested for the 2006 murder of one of his tenants, a mother whose body was discovered at the bottom of a lake three years after her disappearance, authorities announced this week. On May 12, Jimmy Wolfenbarger was arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Holly Simmons, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday. The 46-year-old Buchanan Dam mother disappeared on Nov. 27, 2006 after she dropped off her teenage daughter at a bus stop. On July 7, 2009, her body was discovered in a submerged aluminum boat in Inks Lake by a diver. "Concrete bags had been placed over her, which had become waterlogged and hardened," the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. According to the statement, Wolfenbarger was Simmons' landlord and lived in an RV park near the property where Simmons, a nursing technician, lived with her children. “He often had disputes with Simmons regarding one of her two daughters," the statement says. Jimmy Wolfenbarger Photo: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office Wolfenbarger, who was recently named a suspect when the case was reopened in 2016, is suspected of strangling Simmons to death using “a wire, cord or similar ligature,” local media outlet KXAN reported. On Wednesday, Wolfenbarger was released from jail after posting a $2 million bond. He had turned himself in the same day to the Lubbock County Jail after a May 3 indictment. Simmons’ brother, Paul Wishman, and sister, Deb Sherwood spoke with KXAN, saying that they knew that Wolfenbarger was involved from the beginning. “What we’ve been told over the past 15 years is he was the main suspect,” Sherwood said, “but there wasn’t enough evidence.” The siblings reportedly said that they wish Wolfenbarger was behind bars. Holly Simmons Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety “Hopefully he doesn’t get away, and hopefully they’ve got a good case, and justice will be served for her, her kids, her grandkids and the rest of the family,” Wishman said. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).