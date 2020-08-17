'Disappointing' and 'disturbing': Republicans sound off on Trump at DNC

A group of Republicans addressed the Democratic National Convention on Monday night to urge Americans to vote against the "disappointing" and "disturbing" Republican President Donald Trump.

"Many of us have been deeply concerned about the current path we've been following for the past four years. It's a path that's led to division, dysfunction, irresponsibility and growing vitriol between our citizens," former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, one of four Republicans to take the virtual stage at the convention, said, standing at what appeared to be a fork in the road. "Continuing to follow that path will have terrible consequences for America's soul, because we're being taken down the wrong road by a president who has pitted one against the other."

Kasich, who ran for president against Trump in 2016, didn't mention the president by name, but he said, "He's unlike all of our best leaders before him, who worked to unite us, to bridge our differences and lead us to a united America."

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, introduced herself as "lifelong Republican" but said that for her, this election is about personality, not partisanship.

"This isn't about a Republican or Democrat. It's about a person: a person decent enough, stable enough, strong enough to get our economy back on track, a person who can work with everyone, Democrats and Republicans, to get things done. Donald Trump isn't that person. Joe Biden is," said Whitman, who endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over Trump in 2016.

Also taking the "stage" was Susan Molinari, a former member of Congress from Trump's home state, New York, who gave the keynote address at the 1996 Republican National Convention.

"I've known Donald Trump for most of my political career. So disappointing, and lately so disturbing," Molinari said.

The fourth Republican was Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, who was the Republican nominee in the 2010 California governor's race.

"I'm a longtime Republican and a longtime CEO. And let me tell you, Donald Trump has no clue how to run a business, let alone an economy," said Whitman, who supported Clinton in 2016.

The Trump campaign dismissed the four in a statement shortly before their appearances.

"The four 'Republicans' featured at the Democrat convention tonight are nothing but useful idiots for the radical left," the statement said.

Trump singled out Kasich in comments to reporters aboard Air Force One before Kasich spoke. "He was a loser as a Republican, and he'll be a loser as a Democrat," Trump said.