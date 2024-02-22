‘Disappointing’: Parents want accountability after delay in reopening storm-damaged schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Concerns continue as families of two Portland schools navigate not being able to return to their buildings until this fall at the earliest. Many are now demanding accountability from the district about plans moving forward.

“I think that the transition that goes with sixth grade was hard enough and then the added stress of having to change schools in the middle of the school year,” Dan Roberts, a parent of a Robert Gray student, said. “A lot of the communication has been finger-pointing. I’d love to hear what the actions are going to be. They’ve talked about trailers, they’ve talked about making the common areas a little bit more of a learning environment. I think all of us parents want to know what is the diehard plan moving forward because what’s happening right now is not working.”

Parents were originally told the schools would reopen this month after a January storm caused damage. Now, the district says students at Robert Gray Middle School and Markham Elementary won’t go back this school year. Robert Gray parents tell KOIN 6 News they want accountability from the district.

“It’s not surprising that it’s going to need the amount of repair that it needs. It’s an old building. There’s a lot of deferred maintenance, clearly. It’s disappointing that there wasn’t a plan in place for something like this,” Aaron Stevens, a parent of two Robert Gray students, said. “I’d like to hear less excuses, less finger-pointing, some accountability, hearing them own a little bit of how we got to be in this situation, but most importantly, we’d love to hear what the plan is moving forward.”

In a meeting with Robert Gray families Wednesday evening, Portland Public Schools officials shared updates on the temporary merger with Jackson Middle School, addressing concerns like having enough time and food at lunch, as well as maintaining healthy air quality.

The district updated families on the extent of the damage at the schools. Broken water lines, asbestos abatement, and replacing floor and ceiling tiles, as well as using the closure for a long-overdue new roof at Robert Gray.

“I’m much more confident in the Gray project than Markham and I do think that we should be able to return the school to operation by the fall,” Lydia Neil, PPS Director of Construction and Project Management, said.

Meanwhile at Markham Elementary, their PTA just launched a GoFundMe to help fund additional staff requirements and to replace damaged equipment and materials, among other needs.

“Our school really depends on the PTA’s funding for all kinds of things,” Sarah Godding, a Markham parent and a leader of Markham’s PTA, said. “Next year’s really looking like we’re going to be in a deficit so it just felt like we need the broader Portland community.”

District officials did not share any exact plans if the schools are unable to reopen as planned this fall – something many parents asked about during Wednesday’s meeting. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow up with PPS about those plans.

