Disappointing photos show crowds at one of Utah's most popular national parks — before the busy summer season has even begun

Arches National Park is Utah's third most popular park, with over 1.5 million visitors each year.

I visited in May and experienced long waits for photos, massive crowds, and packed parking lots.

But even with the hordes of people, the park was one of the most impressive places I've ever seen.

For many, Utah evokes images of iconic red sandstone arches. It's on Utah's license plate; it's splattered across travel guides; it's the focal point for murals in the state's capital. The best place to view those feats of nature is at Arches National Park in Southern Utah.

Three instances of arches the author saw across Utah. Monica Humphries/Insider

Arches National Park is one of five in the state, and it's Utah's third-most visited park, according to KSL. Last year, more than 1.8 million people explored the 76,500-acre park, according to the National Park Service.

People gather near the Delicate Arch after hiking 1.5 miles. Monica Humphries/Insider

I visited the park for two days in mid-May, right before Memorial Day Weekend, which typically marks the start of the national parks' busy season. I hoped to avoid large crowds by arriving before the holiday.

The author in front of an Arches National Park sign. Monica Humphries/Insider

But even then, I found it felt nearly impossible to avoid crowds.

Arrows point to all the people at The Windows Section of Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

For me, the crowding started at the entrance. This year, the park implemented a reservation system to mitigate traffic and crowding. In order to enter Arches between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., visitors must have a timed-entry ticket. The reservations open three months in advance and cost $2.

In order to enter Arches National Park, visitors needed to have a reservation. Monica Humphries/Insider

With my reservation in hand, I hoped to enter the park without a long line of cars. But I arrived on a Monday evening to find more than two dozen cars waiting to enter.

The entrance and a line of cars at Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

The following day when I visited again and left around lunchtime, the line was even longer, with cars stretching to the nearby highway.

The line of cars at the entrance to Arches National Park stretched to the nearby road. Monica Humphries/Insider

Inside Arches National Park, the crowds continued. Almost every parking lot I spotted was full.

The parking lots had few available spots. Monica Humphries/Insider

And once I finally secured a parking spot, I thought the entrances to hikes and viewpoints were similarly packed.

People at the entrance of the Devil's Garden trail head at Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

On every walk and hike, there were almost always people both ahead of and behind me.

People filled the paths of some of the park's more popular trails. Monica Humphries/Insider

And once I reached my destination, such as a hike summit or major viewpoint, crowds were a guarantee.

Crowds wait for the sunset at the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

The crowds also made it a challenge to snap people-less photographs.

The author takes a photograph of an arch at Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

But I couldn't blame other visitors — I also wanted photographs in front of the stunning arches.

The author stands underneath an arch in Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

To get a great shot, I had to wait my turn. For some of the park's more popular arches, like Delicate Arch for instance, lines formed and I waited for about 10 minutes with others who were eager to pose underneath the arch.

An arrow points to a line of people waiting to take an image under the Delicate Arch. Monica Humphries/Insider

After two days inside Arches, I understood why so many people visit each year. I've never seen more impressive terrain, and it felt impossible to comprehend that I was exploring an environment that is 100 million years in the making.

Arrows point to crowds of people hiking the trail to Arches' Delicate Arch. Monica Humphries/Insider

While I could hardly avoid people either day I visited Arches, I hunted down a few moments of solitude by picking smart times to explore the park.

An empty spot on a trail near The Windows Section of Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

On Monday night, once the sun set, I stayed to stargaze in one of the few remaining dark skies in the contiguous US. As the Little Dipper and Orion's Belt appeared, I noticed that the bulk of the crowds disappeared.

Stars in the Arches National Park's Garden of Eden. Brad McGinley Photography/Getty Images

It was these moments that left a lasting impression. And as I drove out of the park and down the winding road between canyons and spires, I was already planning my next trip back.

The author takes a selfie at the Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. Monica Humphries/Insider

