Disappointing photos show the reality of what London was like during King Charles' coronation
King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in the first British coronation in 70 years.
Insider's reporters joined millions on the streets of London for the historic event.
But they spent most of the day queuing in rainy conditions without ever getting close to the royals.
For the first time in 70 years, the UK celebrated the coronation of a new monarch: King Charles III.
Though a somewhat more low-key event than his mother and predecessors, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' coronation was filled with the pomp and majesty expected of a British royal affair. The day began with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where roughly 2,200 special guests – including royals from around the world and high profile celebrities like Katy Perry – were invited.
While those thousands were inside, Insider's reporters Maria Noyen and Hannah Williams were among the millions who flocked to London with the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals and witnessing history in real life. However, the reality of being in London during the coronation was far from as glamorous or upbeat as it may have appeared on TV. Take a look.
For the first time since 1953, the UK experienced a royal coronation that brought millions out onto the streets of London in celebration.
People from all over the world gathered in the capital to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla be crowned.
However, the royal affair was not exactly glamorous for those not specially invited into Westminster Abbey.
Despite arriving two and a half hours before the ceremony, Williams and Noyen found it impossible to get close to the royal procession since many roads were blocked off.
This meant most coronation-goers spent hours waiting in tediously long lines with little information from organizers and police about where everyone was headed.
The sheer number of umbrellas meant you couldn't avoid getting whacked in the face while queueing.
Another downside to the crowds was feeling claustrophobic at times. One coronation-goer expressed concerns about a crowd surge, although it never happened.
What made matters worse was the grim weather. It started drizzling early in the morning, and then heavy rain followed the rest of the day.
The rain meant crowds weren't as spirited as perhaps they would've been if it was sunny.
It also meant the ground became slippery and covered in mud.
There was a big police presence – it made Insider's reporters feel safe but reminded them that significant events can attract danger.
Since the spots closest to the procession were inaccessible, most people eventually ended up at Hyde Park where they could watch the coronation on massive screens.
Some came prepared with tents, but most people were stuck standing or sitting in mud puddles as King Charles was crowned.
Others got crafty with their shelter, but probably at the cost of missing an opportunity to watch the coronation.
There were several food stands available. Insider's reporters opted to try a pulled pork-covered mac and cheese bowl and a very British dessert: strawberries and cream.
The plus side was that there were no queues for food. But the downside was that neither the pasta nor the dessert was memorable, as both tasted bland.
Since there was no shelter or seating, most people ate their food under the trees or stood up under umbrellas.
There were lots of portable toilets but you had to risk waiting in long lines to access them.
Few options to dispose of trash meant there was plenty of garbage on the ground.
Even though the screens were big, there were many moments when getting a good view of the ceremony broadcast was impossible.
The experience left both reporters exhausted, damp, cold, and envious of the 2,200 special guests escaping the rain inside Westminster Abbey.
