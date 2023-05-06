Disappointing photos show the reality of what London was like during King Charles' coronation

Most coronation-goers watched the ceremony from a rainy park. Maria Noyen/Insider

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned in the first British coronation in 70 years.

Insider's reporters joined millions on the streets of London for the historic event.

But they spent most of the day queuing in rainy conditions without ever getting close to the royals.

For the first time in 70 years, the UK celebrated the coronation of a new monarch: King Charles III.

Though a somewhat more low-key event than his mother and predecessors, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' coronation was filled with the pomp and majesty expected of a British royal affair. The day began with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where roughly 2,200 special guests – including royals from around the world and high profile celebrities like Katy Perry – were invited.

While those thousands were inside, Insider's reporters Maria Noyen and Hannah Williams were among the millions who flocked to London with the hope of catching a glimpse of the royals and witnessing history in real life. However, the reality of being in London during the coronation was far from as glamorous or upbeat as it may have appeared on TV. Take a look.

The crowd on the route of the procession in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Charles McQuillan/PA Images via Getty Images

People from all over the world gathered in the capital to watch King Charles and Queen Camilla be crowned.

Maria Fernanda Borloz flew to London from Costa Rica with her mother to attend the coronation. Maria Noyen/Insider

However, the royal affair was not exactly glamorous for those not specially invited into Westminster Abbey.

Insider's Maria Noyen and Hannah Williams nearby Westminster Abbey. Hannah Williams/Insider

Despite arriving two and a half hours before the ceremony, Williams and Noyen found it impossible to get close to the royal procession since many roads were blocked off.

Most people were unable to get close to the procession area. Maria Noyen/Insider

This meant most coronation-goers spent hours waiting in tediously long lines with little information from organizers and police about where everyone was headed.

The queues felt endless at times. Maria Noyen/Insider

The sheer number of umbrellas meant you couldn't avoid getting whacked in the face while queueing.

It felt like walking across London. Maria Noyen/Insider

Another downside to the crowds was feeling claustrophobic at times. One coronation-goer expressed concerns about a crowd surge, although it never happened.

The crowd was squeezed into narrow spaces with a barrier. Maria Noyen/Insider

What made matters worse was the grim weather. It started drizzling early in the morning, and then heavy rain followed the rest of the day.

The skies were dark grey most of the day. Maria Noyen/Insider

The rain meant crowds weren't as spirited as perhaps they would've been if it was sunny.

The crowd didn't seem as upbeat as expected. Maria Noyen/Insider

It also meant the ground became slippery and covered in mud.

There was mud everywhere at Hyde Park. Maria Noyen/Insider

There was a big police presence – it made Insider's reporters feel safe but reminded them that significant events can attract danger.

There were lots of policemen working coronation day. Maria Noyen/Insider

Since the spots closest to the procession were inaccessible, most people eventually ended up at Hyde Park where they could watch the coronation on massive screens.

Most attendees watched the coronation from massive screens in the park. Maria Noyen/Insider

Some came prepared with tents, but most people were stuck standing or sitting in mud puddles as King Charles was crowned.

Some people were prepared for the weather. Maria Noyen/Insider

Others got crafty with their shelter, but probably at the cost of missing an opportunity to watch the coronation.

It would've been impossible to see the coronation from this view. Maria Noyen/Insider

There were several food stands available. Insider's reporters opted to try a pulled pork-covered mac and cheese bowl and a very British dessert: strawberries and cream.

The mac and cheese cost £8.50 ($10.70) and the strawberries and cream cost £4.50 ($5.70). Maria Noyen/Insider

The plus side was that there were no queues for food. But the downside was that neither the pasta nor the dessert was memorable, as both tasted bland.

It was surprisingly easy to get food. Maria Noyen/Insider

Since there was no shelter or seating, most people ate their food under the trees or stood up under umbrellas.

People tried to shelter from the rain under trees. Maria Noyen/Insider

There were lots of portable toilets but you had to risk waiting in long lines to access them.

There were queues for the porta-potty. Maria Noyen/Insider

Few options to dispose of trash meant there was plenty of garbage on the ground.

There was a lot of trash thrown around. Maria Noyen/Insider

Even though the screens were big, there were many moments when getting a good view of the ceremony broadcast was impossible.

Insider's Maria Noyen mistakenly believed she was pointing at the screen. Hannah Williams/Insider

The experience left both reporters exhausted, damp, cold, and envious of the 2,200 special guests escaping the rain inside Westminster Abbey.

The average coronation attendee had a very different experience from those invited to Westminster Abbey. Maria Noyen/Insider

