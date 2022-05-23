Disappointing photos show what a royal event celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee is like in real life

Celebrations have begun to honor the Queen's 70th year on the throne. Maria Noyen/Insider

Celebrations for the Queen's 70th year on the throne have started across the UK.

Insider's lifestyle reporters attended an event on Saturday, and it was far from glamorous.

Arriving felt like going through airport security, there was a lot of horse dung, and it was hot.

Two of Insider's reporters went to a royal event celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70 years on the throne. It was held outside the Old Admiralty building near Buckingham Palace in London.

The event took place near Buckingham Palace. Google Maps, Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Trooping the Colour is an annual parade of royal officers, horses, and musicians who come together for the Queen's birthday. This particular event was the first in a series of three marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee and was overseen by Major General C J Ghika.

Queen Elizabeth II attends 2021 Trooping the Colour, an annual military parade held to honor the monarch's birthday. Max Mumby/Indigo - Pool/Getty Images

Neither reporter had attended a royal event before but both expected some pomp and fanfare for the occasion.

Maria Noyen and Armani Syed attending Trooping the Colour 2022 in London. Maria Noyen and Armani Syed

When Insider's reporters first arrived at 9:45 a.m. ahead of the 10 a.m. start time, it didn't look like a lot of people turned out for the spectacle.

The area surrounding the event looked sparse and a bit sad. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

It was odd seeing some Londoners going about their usual Saturday activities while the event was on.

Cyclists trying to weave past royal spectators. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

It wasn't clear where the event was held, and staff weren't always helpful when it came to giving directions or timings. The event's organizers did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Staff didn't always know which way to go to check in for the event. Armani Syed/Insider, Maria Noyen/Insider

It took over 5,000 steps to get from Green Park, the closest tube station to Buckingham Palace, to the event. It made for a tiring walk.

It was a 5,000-step brisk walk to the event. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Changing footwear into shoes appropriate for the formal dress code wasn't glamorous — and one Insider reporter got a blister from rushing to the event.

Insider's Maria Noyen got a blister from walking over to the event. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

The line to get into the event had upwards of 300 people and some attendees didn't make it inside the event grounds at Horse Guards Parade until 10:30 a.m.

The queue was long. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Some people followed the formal dress code of the event, and some didn't.

Some went formal, others went casual. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Some attendees didn't even know what they were attending — one person Insider's reporters spoke to thought he was going to a horse show.

One attendee thought he was going to a horse show. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Getting checked in felt like going through airport security.

Insider's reporters felt like they were queuing for a flight. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

There was horse dung everywhere, leaving a distinct smell in the air.

Manure was everywhere. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Inside the event, a massive puddle of water looked dreary next to the parading royal officers.

The puddle of water next to the parade. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

There was nowhere for people who bought standing-only tickets to put their bags except for the damp ground.

Bags on the floor. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

There was no shade, even for attendees with seated tickets in the bleachers.

There was little shade for attendees, and it got hot. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

There was no food or drink available to buy, so some people brought their own.

Some people brought their own food. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

Insider's reporters got sunburned and dehydrated without shade or water.

Insider's lifestyle reporter Armani Syed struggling in the heat. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

When spectators stood for the national anthem, some bleachers collapsed, leaving three people hospitalized and two treated at the scene by paramedics. The rest of the stand was safely evacuated, an Army spokesperson told The Guardian.

Empty seats after the Trooping the Colour royal event in London. Armani Syed and Maria Noyen

Attendees needed to have cash in order to buy the event brochure, which explained all the ceremonial procedures.

A brochure at the event cost £5, or around $6.30, in cash. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

A royal carriage arrived but it was impossible to see whether the Queen was inside.

It was hard to tell whether the Queen actually attended. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

It was hard to take the royal ceremony seriously with children shouting: "Mommy, the horse pooped."

One of the stand-out horse moments at the event. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

And people didn't quite know when to stand up and clap as the parade went on.

People stood and sat awkwardly at various points. Maria Noyen/Insider, Armani Syed/Insider

