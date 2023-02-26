Disappointing photos show what it's like to go skiing in Colorado

From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter. Monica Humphries/Insider

I've been snowboarding and skiing at a handful of ski resorts across Colorado this winter.

While there's much to love about the sports, there are also plenty of drawbacks.

Crowds and costs were the two biggest disappointments I experienced on the slopes this year.

Nothing can compare to the feeling of cold snow hitting my face as I zoom down a mountain on a snowboard.

The author snowboarding at the Winter Park Resort. Katie Sproles

And I'm not alone in loving the thrill that skiing and snowboarding provide. In fact, The Colorado Sun reported that more than 14 million people spent time on the state's slopes last year.

Skiers at a resort in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

Source: The Colorado Sun

Skiing and snowboarding draw plenty of people and for a good reason. It's a way to stay active in the cold winter months, view impressive mountain scenery, and spend time with friends.

The author rests and straps into her snowboard. Monica Humphries/Insider

And while I can name plenty of benefits of skiing in Colorado, I have also experienced quite a few disappointments on the slopes.

The author laughs off a long line for shuttle buses after a day of snowboarding in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

The largest disappointment, in my opinion, has been the massive crowds.

Crowds wait for a lift. Monica Humphries/Insider

Those crowds impact trips before they've even started. In order to avoid traffic on weekends, I've heard stories of friends setting alarms as early as 4 a.m. — five hours before lifts start running at most Colorado mountains.

A screenshot of alarms the author has set for skiing. Monica Humphries/Insider

The earliest I've woken up for snowboarding this season was 5:30 a.m. And even with early morning starts, I've still gotten stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

A long line of traffic on Colorado's I-70 highway. Monica Humphries/Insider

Plus, those early mornings haven't guaranteed me the best parking spot. There have been times I've pulled into resorts and discovered the closest parking lots already full.

A sign indicates that a parking lot is full at a Colorado ski resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

Luckily, all the resorts I've visited had free parking. The downside is that some lots are farther away from the slopes, so I relied on shuttle buses to take me to the mountains.

A screenshot of the transportation options to-and-from a parking lot at Copper Mountain and the resort. Google Maps

While I appreciated the free shuttles, I experienced large, unorganized crowds waiting to squeeze onto the buses.

Crowds wait for shuttle buses at a ski resort in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

The hordes of people resulted in buses that felt like sardine tins. I've had unwanted elbows push past me, and I've squished between strangers in an effort to get to the slopes.

A crowded shuttle bus full of skiers and snowboarders. Monica Humphries/Insider

Depending on traffic, I've experienced everything from short, five-minute shuttle rides to longer, 20-minute rides. One time, my group even decided it was quicker to walk than sit in traffic on a shuttle bus.

The author and her friends ended up walking to another bus stop instead of sitting in traffic on a shuttle bus. Monica Humphries/Insider

Once at the mountain, I've waited up to 20 minutes for a lift. Some resorts, like Winter Park, have apps where skiers can check lift lines. To me, it felt reminiscent of visiting crowded theme parks like Disney World.

A screenshot shows a 20-minute line at a Winter Park Resort lift. Winter Park Resort

In a statement sent to Insider, a representative for Winter Park Resort said that "there are a lot of variables that go into how long you wait or don't wait to get on a lift," like windy weather temporarily closing a lift.

A line to a get onto a ski lift. Monica Humphries/Insider

Other times, I headed to the back of a single rider line and hoped it would move faster than it looked.

An arrow points to the end of a single-rider lift line. Monica Humphries/Insider

Back down at the resort, there hasn't always been room on ski racks to store my snowboard for breaks. So I've left my gear scattered on the ground.

A full ski rack meant that some people left their gear on the ground. Monica Humphries/Insider

During these breaks, I've run into my fair share of long bathroom lines.

A line for the bathroom at a Colorado ski resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

And I've struggled to find open tables for lunch at restaurants and cafeterias.

A crowded restaurant at a ski resort in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

But it's not just the crowds that I've found disappointing about skiing and snowboarding. It's also the cost, since lift tickets, renting gear, and buying food can add up quickly.

Between food, ski costs, and lodging, snowboarding can cost hundreds of dollars. Monica Humphries/Insider

Day-of lift tickets hover around $200 at many resorts in Colorado, according to Denver's 9News. Epic and Ikon season passes, which give riders access to multiple mountains, ranged between $670 and $1,229 this winter, according to The Points Guy.

Lift ticket prices at Winter Park Resort in January 2023. Winter Park Resort

Source: 9News, The Points Guy

Rental gear can also be expensive. I paid $84 to rent a pair of boots and a snowboard at Winter Park Resort's official rental shop. In a statement sent to Insider, a representative said that "our gear rental prices are competitive with other resorts in Colorado."

The ski and snowboard rental rates at the Winter Park Resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

That's not where the expenses end. There have been times when I didn't pack a lunch and was stuck paying resort prices. In one case, that meant spending nearly $40 on a burger after taxes and tip.

Side-by-side images of a $40 burger and a bar's menu. Monica Humphries/Insider

Another time I shelled out $20 for three mushroom tacos. A representative for Winter Park said that "just like other food and beverage establishments, Winter Park Resort has had to adjust prices to keep up with the current economic climate."

Three street tacos cost the author nearly $20. Monica Humphries/Insider

After hitting the slopes six times this winter, I've learned to expect crowds and expenses. But I've also picked up a few tricks to avoid these disappointments.

The author eats a packed lunch on a ski trip. Monica Humphries/Insider

Independent ski resorts, which aren't on the Ikon or Epic passes, often have cheaper lift tickets. Arapahoe Ski Basin, for example, sells lift tickets starting at $89, according to the resort's website.

Arapahoe Ski Basin in Colorado. Kyle Allingham/Getty Images

Source: Arapahoe Ski Basin

And I've been told I can avoid road rage if I ski during weekdays instead of weekends.

The Winter Park Resort in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

While I sometimes get frustrated getting elbowed off a bus or paying too much for tacos, I am thankful I get to be one of the 14 million people eager to hit Colorado's impressive slopes.

Insider's author in line for a ski lift. Monica Humphries/Insider

For future trips, I'm planning to explore independent ski resorts, pack PB&Js, and stay positive when traffic backs up.

The author snowboards down a mountain in Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

