Disappointing photos show how small Mount Rushmore is in real life

Many visitors are surprised to find Mount Rushmore appears much smaller in person.

Mount Rushmore is one of the most famous monuments in the US, typically attracting 3 million people a year.

But the South Dakota sculpture depicting former presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln doesn't always live up to expectations.

In real life, the monument appears much smaller than it does in photos.

Visitors typically flock to Mount Rushmore every summer. But they're often surprised when they get there.

The sculpture of four US presidents doesn't appear as large in real life as people might think. When viewing the monument from the observation deck, it's difficult to make out details in the faces.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump made a controversial decision to hold a Fourth of July fireworks display at the monument, and photos from the event showed how small the carved faces looked from the crowds.

These photos show what Mount Rushmore looks like in photos vs. reality.

Mount Rushmore was built between 1927 and 1941 under the control of designer Gutzon Borglum as a way to bring tourism to the West. Before the monument was built, advocates for a major sculpture in the area proposed carving the faces of local heroes, including Sioux chief Red Cloud, Buffalo Bill Cody, and Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.

But Borglum decided to carve four presidents to make the monument more of a national draw.

But in real life, the monument doesn't loom as large as it may seem in photos.

Aside from seeing the sculpture itself, the national monument also has hiking trails, a visitor's center, cafe, Sculptor's Studio, kid's play area, and the Lakota, Nakota and Dakota Heritage Village highlighting the thousands of years of Native American history in the area.

In photos we see of the sculpture, the heads of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln loom large.

Each head is a slightly different size, but they're all roughly around 60 feet tall.

But it's difficult to gauge its full scope from the tourist observation deck.

A woman walks at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, where the Information Center is closed and all educational and interpretive programs are suspended in Keystone, South Dakota, on April 16, 2020.

