Disassembled Mi-2 helicopter found in container at Odesa customs office, says SBI

Law enforcement officers are establishing the owners and the circumstances of the helicopter’s movement

“During the inspection of a container, the SBI agents found a (disassembled) Mi-2 multi-purpose helicopter,” reads the report.

“It could have already performed combat tasks at the front for eight months of the war, but the customs office seemed to have been in no hurry to process it.”

It is noted investigative actions are underway. Law enforcement officers are establishing the owners and the circumstances of the helicopter’s movement.

SBI press service

In addition, a legal assessment will be given to the customs officials’ actions who, in the conditions of war, did not take any steps to timely clear the helicopter.

Read also: Detained owner of Motor Sich has Russian citizenship, had access to state secrets

The helicopter has been seized and may be transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBI said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the helicopter had been stuck at customs since 2007.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine