Disaster for Business as Mozambique Gas Boom Turns to Bust

Matthew Hill and Borges Nhamire
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Mozambican businesses looking to cash in on Africa’s biggest private investment are facing disaster after an attack by Islamic State-linked militants on a town close to Total SE’s $20 billion natural gas export project.

The French oil major has begun terminating business with at least some contractors working at the project site in Palma in northeastern Mozambique, according to letters seen by Bloomberg. Total declined to comment.

Hours after Total announced on March 24 it was returning to work on its Mozambique liquefied-natural gas project stalled since January because of rising insecurity, more than 100 rebels began a raid on Palma. Dozens of people died, millions of dollars of property was damaged in the ensuing violence, and the company froze its plans to resume the project.

Julio Sethy, a businessman born in Palma who’s invested in property, a quarry and transport business in the provincial capital of Pemba, reckons it’s unlikely Total will restart this year. The consequences for businesses like his are dire.

“It’s a complete disaster,” Sethy said in an interview last week. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Small and medium-sized local enterprises have already lost $90 million since the attack on Palma, Agostinho Vuma, president of the Confederation of Economic Associations of Mozambique, told reporters in the capital, Maputo, on Tuesday. The association is conducting an assessment of how many contracts have been suspended, with at least two known so far, he said.

Gas Windfall

The insurgency that began in the northeast of the country in 2017 has left at least 2,780 people dead, according to the Cabo Ligado website, which tracks the conflict. It’s also displaced more than 700,000 people in Cabo Delgado province, and Pemba’s population has more than doubled as people seek safety in the city normally home to more than 200,000.

The Mozambican state had been hoping to reap nearly $100 billion in revenue over 25 years from LNG projects. So costly has been the delay to the start of gas production that the International Monetary Fund has had to scale back its forecast for 2021 economic growth to just 2.1%, from 38% it projected in January 2016.

Total’s termination of contracts indicates it won’t restart work on the LNG facility for at least a year, Eurasia Group said in an emailed note Wednesday. That will lead to significant delays in natural-gas revenues to the government, according to the New York-based company that monitors political risk for investor clients.

Total in 2019 bought its 26.5% stake in the Mozambique LNG project for $3.9 billion. The previous operator, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., reached a final investment decision the same year. Total said the morning before the attack that the project had reached financial close and the first draw-down of the financing deal would take place at the start of this month.

With work now on hold indefinitely, Sethy said some of his tenants have canceled their contracts, including an insurance company that will vacate by the end of the month. More will leave as people fear there may be an attack on Pemba itself, he said.

“This was our biggest hope,” said Sethy, who’s also the head of the provincial business council. “That’s why some of us invested everything that we had, and even getting bank loans to invest even more.”

(Updates with comment from Eurasia Group in the third paragraph below Gas Windfall subheadline)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Cresting Flood of U.S. Treasury Supply May End Auction Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The rising tide of U.S. Treasury sales may be cresting -- and not a moment too soon.Steep increases in the size of U.S. government bond auctions over the past year are showing signs of making it difficult to drum up demand.February’s auction of seven-year debt produced a record low number of bids for the amount being sold. That showed the pool of buyers was taxed after sales of the maturity swelled by $3 billion a month since April 2020 to $62 billion by January. Last month’s auction wasn’t that much better. And 20-year bond offerings have struggled, too, since they returned in May.But the size of such auctions are poised to start declining later this year, some Wall Street strategists predict, ending a torrid pace of increases as the federal government spent heavily to soften the hit of the pandemic. It would be the first such slowdown since 2016, potentially easing the pressure on a market where yields surged during the first three months of the year on speculation that the economic rebound and federal spending increases will cause inflation to accelerate.“Smaller auctions would be easier to digest” and allow for increased sales of scarce Treasury bills, Jefferies economist Thomas Simons said. At the same time, “the signal that we’ve hit the top in supply would help to tighten up the auctions even before the cuts come.”Such a pullback would reflect the steep rebound in economic growth after federal stimulus efforts and the steady roll out of the Covid-19 vaccines. As a result, if the pace of borrowing remains the same, the federal government is likely to have far more cash than it needs even as it continues to contend with budget shortfalls.No such plans have been announced by the Treasury Department and the timing of any cutback is far from certain. Moreover, the passage of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan could influence how much needs to be borrowed, as could the potential reinstatement of the federal debt ceiling at the end of July. That’s left some analysts skeptical the cuts will come as soon as this year.“Throughout the pandemic Treasury has been conservative -- that is, they raised more debt quickly and maintained a higher cash balance,” said Zachary Griffiths, a rates strategist at Wells Fargo & Co. “We expect them to maintain that mantra going forward as there is still plenty of uncertainty in the outlook.”Even so, analysts project that the size of the debt offerings will almost certainly be pared back eventually. Barclays Plc interest-rate strategists Anshul Pradhan and Andres Mok estimate that if no changes are made to the Treasury’s auction sizes the government would raise $400 billion more than it needs in the current fiscal year and more than $1 trillion more in each of the following two years.If the auctions aren’t cut “it would be significantly over-funded next year and the year after,” the Barclays strategists wrote in an April 8 report. The bank projects a drop of 10% to 20% in Treasury issue sizes over six months, a trend that would reduce quarterly sales of 10-year notes from $117 billion in the May-July quarter to $105 billion in November 2021-January 2022.The step would be a welcome shift to investors, with the market already showing some early signs of testing the Treasury’s long-running ability to ramp up borrowing with impunity. The 20-year bond outperformed on Friday after the Treasury’s quarter dealer survey asked whether changes to its size should be considered, showing how tweaks may affect the market dynamics.While most auctions have continued to go smoothly and yields remain low by historical standards, there have been some signals that demand is being taxed.The seven-year auction on Feb. 25, for example, drew a yield more than four basis points higher than dealers expected as the bid-to-cover ratio hit a record low. Those results deepened the market’s biggest daily selloff since March 2020, driving the benchmark 10-year yield up more than 14 basis points that day to more than 1.5% for the first time in nearly a year. It’s now around 1.6%.“The amount of duration dealers are absorbing at auction each month has doubled over the past year, while risk-taking capacity remains constrained,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists wrote last month.TD Securities also predicts auction-size cuts starting in November if tax increases offset the cost of government spending. In any case, head of U.S. rates strategy Priya Misra said, the Treasury has ample capacity to increase sales of short-term bills -- instead of longer-term bonds -- to fund new spending.Cutting auction sizes also would blunt the impact if improving economic conditions cause the Fed to reduce its purchases of Treasury securities from the current $80-billion-a-month pace.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 40,000 displaced in north Mozambique after assault on Palma

    The damage caused by Mozambique's extremist rebels in their deadly assault on the northeastern town of Palma continues to be assessed. Four weeks after the rebels launched a three-pronged attack, which lasted at least five days, Mozambican police and relief agencies are working to help the thousands uprooted by the violence and restore the town to daily life. Although the fighting has ended, Palma does not appear to be completely secure, the rebels still able to make hit and run attacks, according to Cabo Ligado, which reports on the crisis caused by extremist violence in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • European Stocks Climb on Earnings; Futures Mixed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks got a boost from upbeat corporate results that helped allay concern about the rising toll of the virus. The dollar extended a rebound.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index surged 0.7%, with energy and tech firms leading gains in almost every industry sector. S&P 500 contracts erased losses following a retreat in the U.S. benchmark all week. Nasdaq 100 futures were lower.Mixed messages are creating a conundrum for investors, with corporate results reflecting optimism that growth is set to roar back from pandemic-induced recessions even as the virus spreads at an alarming rate in the developing world. Stocks near record highs are now under pressure from the threat of new lockdowns that could delay global economic rebounds.On the corporate earnings front, Dutch chip-equipment maker ASML Holding NV jumped 4.5% after it said it expects 2021 revenue growth of about 30% from a year ago, compared to a previous target of “double-digit” growth. Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG also rose after prospects for new medicines overshadowed a drop in first-quarter sales.The dollar headed for a second day of gains, the longest streak since March. Treasuries paused a rally that sent the 10-year yield to its lowest level in more than five weeks, as the benchmark added two basis points.Read: Stumble in Stocks Lacks Easy Explanation for Wall Street PunditsHere are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.1% as of 9:03 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2008.The British pound was little changed at $1.3933.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.497 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 108.22 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped two basis points to 1.57%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.25%.Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.08%.Britain’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to 0.748%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.4% to $62.44 a barrel.Brent crude dipped 0.3% to $66.40 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,782.24 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UiPath Gears Up For Its IPO: Here’s What You Need To Know

    UiPath, which is a fast-growing enterprise software company, is likely to have a red-hot IPO this week. On Monday, the company increased the IPO range from $43-$50 to $52-$54 as well as the number of shares to be issued, with the figure moving from 21.3 million to 23.9 million. UiPath is one of the leaders in the RPA (Robotic Process Automation) market, which helps to automate and streamline tedious and repetitive processes. The UiPath platform is actually a hybrid of cloud solutions and Windows software, unusual for recent tech IPOs. That said, the technology approach has been spot-on. The fact is that Windows is prevalent across corporate IT environments and allows for better integrations. Bearing this in mind, let’s take a look at the company. Background On UiPath The founder and CEO of UiPath is Daniel Dines. He grew up in Romania and his family had little money, with Dines having to borrow a computer to learn programming. Eventually, he would become one of Microsoft’s top coders from 2001 to 2005. After this, he launched his startup – which was called DeskOver—but it was a struggle to say the least. Dines focused on helping with integrations and outsourcing, which were highly competitive categories. By 2015, the company was on the verge of going bust, but Dines saw an interesting opportunity in the RPA market – primarily because of feedback from a large customer in India. This turned out to be transformative. Dines changed the name of the company to UiPath and growth surged, primarily because it was aggressively striking partnerships with consulting firms and BPO (Business Processing Outsourcing) companies. What’s more, the company’s decision to make a free download of the software available greatly expanded the distribution and created an extensive academy to train programmers. The Software And The Market At the heart of the UiPath platform is a bot, which is a workflow of certain automations (think of it like a more sophisticated macro in Excel), allowing for quick and significant ROI (return on investment) for corporate deployments. This has certainly been critical as companies have been pursuing digital transformation, but it has also been essential for navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, companies have had to scramble to automate their systems to accommodate remote workforces. It should be noted that UiPath has bolstered the capabilities of its platform with cutting-edge technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning). As a result, the system can identify areas for automation and provide for continuous improvement. So, what has the growth been like? It has been impressive, given the company’s size. The ARR (annual recurring revenue) jumped by 65% in fiscal 2021 to $580.4 million and total revenues soared by 81% to $607.6 million. In addition, the company posted operating cash flows of $26 million. Looking at its users, there are nearly 8,000 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 10 and 61% of the Fortune Global 500. Just to name a few, some of the customers are Chevron (CVX), CVS Health (CVS) and Uber (UBER). The IPO UiPath plans to offer its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol of PATH and the lead underwriters include Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM). The stock is expected to trade this week. While the IPO market has been dicey lately, there appears to be a lot of interest in marque software companies – and UiPath definitely fits the bill. Disclosure: Tom Taulli held no position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Argentina produces Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in regional first

    An Argentine firm has produced test batches of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first in Latin America, with aims to scale up manufacturing of the drug by mid-year as the wider region grapples with a new surge in infections. Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Laboratorios Richmond said on Tuesday that the Argentina pharmaceutical company had carried out the test production and that the batches would be sent to Russia's Gamaleya Institute for quality inspection. Argentina's inoculation program has relied heavily on Sputnik V. The South American country was one of the first globally to use the vaccine on scale to inoculate its population and has faced delays getting other vaccines.

  • Semiconductor Stocks To Buy And Watch As Q1 Earnings Season Starts

    Finding top semiconductor stocks to buy involves understanding the health of markets that purchase chips for their products. Chip stocks rose in 2020 as the industry emerged from a downturn.

  • ASML Q1 profit beats estimates, order book surges amid semiconductor shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, one of the biggest suppliers to semiconductor companies, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected net income for the first quarter and raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. "Compared to three months ago, we are seeing a significant increase in demand across all market segments and our product portfolio," said Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink. ASML customers include all major chipmakers, with TSMC, Samsung and Intel all recently having announced major expansion plans that will require ASML equipment.

  • Jimmy Kimmel and his 'new pillow pal Mike Lindell' make a date to spoon on live TV

    Somewhere tonight, Matt Damon is probably sitting in some tiny green room, either crushed or elated that Jimmy Kimmel has a new celebrity feud. Kimmel began Tuesday's Kimmel Live by celebrating the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. "Today also happens to be April 20, the day on which Hitler, Killer Mike, and Joey Lawrence were born — just goes to show you astrology is dumb, it doesn't make any sense," he said. "4/20, of course, is a holiday for pot smokers and pot eaters to celebrate 4/20 by doing pretty much exactly what they do every day." "Speaking of drugs, our new pillow pal Mike Lindell" spent yesterday "passionately ranting from 8 in the morning until 11 at night" to launch his new social media platform "for people like him who are no longer welcome on Twitter," Kimmel said. "I was glued to this, I want this Frank-a-thon to go on forever. Mike Lindell is kind of like Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul: He had a funny supporting role in one of the most incredible dramas of all time, but now that he's got his own show, you really appreciate what a character he is." Kimmel showed parts of Lindell's telethon on Monday night's show, and Lindell reciprocated by reading a transcript of Kimmel's jokes about his telethon. "That was weird, me sitting in my kitchen while the MyPillow guy reads my jokes to his sidekick, and he's going, 'I wonder if Jimmy is watching?'" he said. "And yes, Jimmy was watching." Lindell reminded Kimmel that their paths have crossed before — "I was at a concert with Kid Rock and Mike Lindell; little did I know it would turn out to be the holy trinity of Trump," Kimmel joked — and then accepted his invitation to come on Kimmel Live for a live interview in a pillow-heavy bed. "I haven't seen most of my friends for 13 months, I'm going to be spooning with the MyPillow guy next week," Kimmel deadpanned. The nice thing about celebrity feuds is that everybody wins. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Vladimir Putin to make 'major' policy announcement ahead of Navalny rallies

    Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, is expected to make a major policy announcement in his state of the nation speech on Wednesday afternoon, a few hours before supporters of Alexei Navalny take to the streets to demand the release of the jailed opposition leader. Mr Putin’s speech comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the West and a massive Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, which has sparked fears of a new war in eastern Ukraine. Several senior members of parliament have indicated that President Putin is likely to use his annual speech to make a major policy announcement but stopped short of giving any detail. Later on Wednesday, supporters of the Kremlin’s nemesis Alexei Navalny, who has been on hunger strike, are expected to rally across Russia in what has been described as a last-ditch protest before the prosecutors move to declare his movement extremist. Mr Navalny’s friends and family raised the alarm about his health last week after his most recent blood tests showed dangerously high levels of potassium, prompting independent doctors to voice fears about his life.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene is holding another gun giveaway - despite there having been at least 156 mass shootings in the US since the start of the year

    Greene is giving away a Honey Badger AR Pistol, which she claims is the "same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to ban."

  • New Docs Show Matt Gaetz Campaign in Full Damage Control Mode

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAs Rep. Matt Gaetz combats allegations that he was involved in a sex ring, the Florida Republican’s latest campaign finance report reflects a public relations scramble that began even before he acknowledged being the focus of a federal investigation.The filing, which covers the three months between January and March, shows that Gaetz has incurred unprecedented fundraising expenses during a typically quiet period. In that time, Gaetz dropped six figures on a direct mail blitz, shelling out more for fundraising services than he did in all of 2020.Gaetz also paid $5,000 in “strategic consulting” fees to notorious political operative Roger Stone, and he gave money to a number of GOP Florida state lawmakers that he’s never supported before. The report also indicates that Gaetz—who cites his lack of friends in Washington as a point of pride—may be increasingly isolated; he’s received no contributions from his GOP colleagues.How Scandal-Plagued Matt Gaetz Became ‘Excommunicado’ at Fox NewsMore than anything, the filing reflects a concerted effort to bolster support ahead of the creeping shadow of the investigation. Gaetz has spent roughly $170,000 on direct mail outreach this year, $116,543 of it on one day—March 31. The previous day, The New York Times broke the news that the Justice Department was looking into whether the third-term congressman had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel, a possible violation of federal sex-trafficking laws.Gaetz has also invested heavily in fundraising, paying Nevada-based Red Rock Strategies nearly $160,000 for fundraising consulting. That’s roughly $10,000 more than the campaign spent on fundraising services in 2019 and 2020 combined, according to The Daily Beast’s analysis of filings in the FEC database.Last week, Politico also reported that Gaetz recently spent six-figures on TV ads punching back against the accusations. The 30-second spots, slated to run in his panhandle home district and on select national cable networks, ask supporters to “fight back” against “a multi-week fake news cycle,” targeting CNN specifically. The ad buys came after the quarterly filing deadline and aren’t included in the latest report, but should appear in the next filing, which is due in July.However, one expense in particular will raise eyebrows: A $5,000 “strategic political consulting” fee to Drake Ventures, the company belonging to longtime GOP smear artist and Gaetz associate Roger Stone. On Friday, the DOJ sued Stone and his wife, Nydia, alleging that the couple owes millions in unpaid taxes and have used Drake Ventures to shelter more than $1 million.The campaign paid Stone’s company on March 24, just days before Gaetz’s father held an in-person meeting with a former DOJ prosecutor, according to a person familiar with the meeting. In a bizarre March 31 interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Matt Gaetz claimed that his father recorded that conversation at the direction of the FBI, alleging without evidence that the former prosecutor was at the center of a convoluted scheme to extort the congressman. The Gaetz campaign had never paid Drake Ventures until then.The report also suggests that Gaetz has few friends in Washington. While Gaetz swore off donations from corporate PACs, he kept the door open to donations from candidate committees. But he has so far reported no financial support in 2021 from friends in Congress such as Jim Jordan and Stephen Scalise, both of whom donated to his 2020 campaign. And while he made same-day $4,000 donations to Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rand Paul (R-KY) in mid-February, Gaetz did not give money to any House colleagues.Gaetz did, however, send out $1,000 donations to five GOP Florida state senators on Jan. 26. Gaetz hadn’t donated to any of their campaigns previously.One of the contributions reflects Gaetz’s ties to Joel Greenberg, his longtime friend whose federal indictment on a range of offenses—including sex trafficking—led to the probe targeting Gaetz. The contribution went to Jason Brodeur, a longtime Gaetz ally who was also close with Greenberg through local GOP circles. Brodeur’s campaign drew scrutiny for dirty tricks, including an alleged sham candidate scheme. Brodeur has denied involvement and went on to win that race, now representing Greenberg’s Seminole County at the state level.Gaetz has also continued to rack up legal fees, a pattern established last summer around the time the DOJ investigation was reportedly launched. The Daily Beast reported earlier this month that weeks after Greenberg was first indicted—in June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP $38,000, nearly four times the combined amount of legal fees incurred in the previous five years. The new filing reveals a $21,000 payment to Venable in February, bringing total legal expenses up to $85,000 since Greenberg was charged.Caleb Burns, a partner at Wiley Rein who specializes in campaign finance law, told The Daily Beast that spikes in legal fees are often accompanied by a parallel spike in fundraising.“The law permits candidates and officeholders to use campaign contributions for legal expenses that arise from their candidate and officeholder duties and responsibilities,” Burns explained. “But if an officeholder gets into a car accident on the way to the grocery store—which has nothing to do with running for or holding office—the law bars the use of campaign funds to cover any resulting legal expenses. Therefore, it is not uncommon for candidates and officeholders facing scrutiny for their political activities to raise additional funds into their campaigns to help offset associated legal expenses.”While the thrust of the Gaetz investigation is said to focus on the sex trafficking allegations, CNN reported earlier this month that federal investigators are also examining campaign finance irregularities as part of their broader inquiry. Gaetz can legally tap his campaign coffers for those expenses.The congressman has already raised money from the scandal. On April 7, Talking Points Memo published a fundraising email in which Gaetz slammed “The far-left New York Times” for reporting “salacious allegations against me in an attempt to end my career fighting for the forgotten men and women of this country.” The email added that it was “a shame that the Left tries to drag my dating life into their political attacks,” and included a donation link asking supporters to “fight back against the fake news.”Gaetz donor Richard Bell, who gave to the congressman late last month, told The Daily Beast that while he has liked Gaetz’s policies since he arrived in D.C., Gaetz “should pay the price” if the allegations are true.“I know there is a big expense in defending and felt I wanted to help out,” Bell said.Another recent donor, Florida resident Jerry Klinger, told The Daily Beast that he gave to Gaetz because he agreed with the congressman’s “small-government philosophy.” However, Klinger said that “the shadows that have come out since may have given me pause to reconsider.”Klinger expressed skepticism about the merits of the DOJ investigation, and said he has “no objection” if Gaetz uses his donation for legal expenses. But he pointed out that the congressman comes from a wealthy and influential family.“If daddy wants to pay for junior, that’s a different story,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Pelosi responds again to Chauvin verdict, this time saying George Floyd 'did not die in vain'

    After being criticized for her remarks about George Floyd "sacrificing" his life "for justice," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tried again on Twitter. "George Floyd should be alive today," Pelosi tweeted on Tuesday evening. "His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence, and pain, and we must enact the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act." Pelosi appeared at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man. Floyd's death gained worldwide attention, sparking global protests against police brutality, and during her remarks, Pelosi thanked Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice." She added that because of him and "millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice." More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Fujifilm starts new late-phase trial of Avigan in Japan for COVID-19 patients

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it started a new phase III trial in Japan of its Avigan drug for COVID-19, reviving hopes for a home-grown treatment for the virus. Domestic approval for the antiviral drug to treat the coronavirus was dealt a setback in December after a health ministry panel said that trial data was inconclusive. Fujifilm has over the years pivoted from its traditional camera and office solutions businesses to health care.

  • Black teenage girl in Ohio 'shot dead by police' as Derek Chauvin jury returns verdict

    A black teenage girl was shot dead by police in Ohio on Tuesday minutes after a guilty verdict was returned in the case of the officer who killed George Floyd. Officers were responding to a call on Legion Lane in the city of Columbus when police shot the girl, who was named locally as 16-year-old Makiah Bryant. Police later released body camera footage showing an officer shooting the victim, who was holding a knife and was poised to attack another girl. Police Chief Michael Woods, who called a late-night press conference, said they took the unprecedented step of releasing the footage within hours of the incident as the force wanted to provide some answers for what exactly happened, with America on edge after the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin. A video taken by a witnesses circulated on social media which appeared to show a victim wearing jeans and trainers lying motionless on the ground as a police officer stood nearby. Witnesses say the girl was shot in the chest. Crowds gathered near the scene shortly after the shooting, which occurred around 4.45pm, and began shouting “no racist police” and "enough is enough" at officers gathered.

  • AOC reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict, says the fact that George Floyd had to die 'to be seen and valued is not justice'

    "That a family had to lose a son, brother and father; that a teenage girl had to film and post a murder ... just for George Floyd to be seen and valued is not justice," AOC tweeted.

  • Calls for a Home Depot boycott over GA voting laws

    Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. [Bishop Reginald Jackson, April 13, 2021] "This is not a partisan issue, this is an issue of preserving our democracy."Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said in a statement that Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Adding (quote): "If you as corporate leaders do not believe and lack the courage to speak out against this legislation, we will not spend our money to purchase your products," Other Georgia-based corporations, including Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola, have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions. The backlash began after Georgia legislation imposed new requirements for absentee ballots, restricted drop boxes and barred people from offering food and water to voters waiting in line.Republican lawmakers in numerous states have used former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud to back state-level voting changes they say are needed to restore election integrity. Opponents argue the laws disproportionately harm minority voters.Home Depot said on Tuesday it believes "all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation" and that it would "continue to work to ensure our associates in Georgia and across the country have the information and resources to vote."More than 100 U.S. companies, including Apple, Amazon, Ford Motor Co and Starbucks, have declared their opposition to new voting limits. Even Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta, citing Georgia's legislation.Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday defended the law, telling reporters it will make balloting more secure while expanding weekend early voting.

  • How to manage your coronavirus vaccine side effects - including tips for avoiding painkillers

    Minimize discomfort by moving your arm or taking hot showers. Use cold washcloths or ice instead of Advil.

  • Brazil COVID cases still soaring among unprotected majority

    Brazil's slowly unfolding vaccination program appears to have slowed the pace of deaths among the nation's elderly, according to death certificate data, but COVID-19 is still taking a rising toll as unprotected younger people get sick. People 80 and over accounted for a quarter of the nation's COVID-19 deaths in February, but less than a fifth in March, according to data provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday by Arpen-Brasil, an association which represents thousands of the notaries who record death certificates in Brazil.

  • Top nuclear commander says he will push to put bombers back on alert if US gets rid of its ICBMs

    The STRATCOM commander says he needs a modern nuclear force because he cannot deter "leftovers of the Cold War" forever.

  • Top Navalny allies arrested as protesters prepare to defy Putin

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Two of Alexei Navalny's closest allies were arrested on Wednesday, their lawyers said, at the start of a planned day of mass protests in support of the jailed Kremlin critic as President Vladimir Putin delivers his state of the union speech. Lyubov Sobol, one of the faces of Navalny's popular YouTube channel, and Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, were both detained in Moscow. Navalny, Russia's leading opposition politician and a thorn in Putin's side for the past decade, is gravely ill in prison after a three-week hunger strike.