Disaster declaration needed to better help Chicago migrants: alderman
A delegation of city officials has arrived in Texas for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.
A delegation of city officials has arrived in Texas for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.
P&G delivers another better-than-expected quarter.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
OpenAI has formally launched its internet-browsing feature to ChatGPT, some three weeks after re-introducing the feature in beta after several months in hiatus. ChatGPT, the generative AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm these past 12 months, has historically been limited to data up to September, 2021 -- rendering it useless as a real-time search engine. Then in May, OpenAI started rolling out web search via Bing, the search engine belonging to OpenAI's corporate backer Microsoft, before extending access to the ChatGPT mobile app in late June.
Larson looks to win his second straight race at Homestead on Sunday.
Middle East tensions are weighing on markets as tech results help earnings season hit its stride.
It provides a visual and audio alert if a driver appears tired.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Jamie Dimon recently sounded a warning over the state of the world. That may be true, but from a markets perspective there's a lot of reasons to be more optimistic.
The change should go into effect in early 2025.
Did 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak let an incorrect answer slip through? Some viewers think so.
According to an email from Shadow CEO Eric Sèle, the hacker managed to download this data from a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider’s API. This is just a recent example in a long list of data breaches that have affected companies of all sizes. This new French startup reviews all the SaaS applications used by your team — and it doesn’t just focus on official services as it can identify shadow SaaS services that some teams have been quietly using without telling the IT department.
Former NFL player Adrian Peterson is shown the door on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde take a look into this weekend’s most interesting game between Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Penn State before diving into a bevy of other college football news.
What better time for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' after a wild MNF game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the insanity plus get his reaction to beating the fantasy football expert at his own game in the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football league.
Gio Reyna seemed liberated, and the USMNT bounced back in style from its 3-1 loss to Germany.
Tesla has already cornered the electric vehicle market in the U.S. Now, it's calling for stricter regulations that will give it even more of an edge. The Elon Musk-owned automaker is urging the Biden administration to adopt tougher fuel economy standards than regulators have proposed, a move that is likely to irritate legacy automakers like General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. Collectively, those three companies face a combined $10.5 billion in non-compliance fines from 2027 to 2032 under the proposed standards, and have already urged regulators to ease up.
Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0 in the match Tuesday night, marking Brazil's first loss in World Cup qualifying since 2015.
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.