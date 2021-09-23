'Disaster of epic proportions:' Border deaths on the rise, Border Patrol increases rescues

BUENOS AIRES NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, Arizona – U.S. Border Patrol agent Jesus Vasavilbaso bounced his white SUV over dirt trails through this remote terrain near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Grey clouds offered some respite from the searing summer heat. Brown shrubs and cacti stretched to the horizon. His radio was quiet. For now.

Vasavilbaso pulled over by a rescue tower and scoured the landscape looking for an increasingly common occurrence in this stretch of borderland: small groups of border-crossers lost, disoriented and dehydrated in the desert sun.

He spotted four one-gallon water jugs under a mesquite tree, likely left behind by humanitarian aid groups. The water serves as a reminder of the human lives gambled here daily. When agents find a body, they work closely with foreign consulates and local officials to try to better identify the dead, Vasavilbaso said.

"It is not our job but we try to make it as humane as possible," he said. "It's the right thing to do."

U.S. Border Patrol agents along the Southwest border this year are encountering a staggering number of migrant deaths and carrying out a record number of rescues of asylum-seekers. Through the end of July, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which oversees Border Patrol, counted 383 migrant deaths across the border – on pace to break a record high of 492, set in 2005.

Through August, Border Patrol had also rescued 11,406 people – far more than any previous year on record, according to agency statistics.

Even as the number of Border Patrol rescues soar, the agency's critics said it's not doing enough to prevent deaths along the border -- and may even be the source of them.

"It is their own policies that are leading to all these migrant deaths," said Jason De León, acting executive director at the Tucson-based Colibri Center for Human Rights, which helps identify and repatriate migrant remains. "The fact that they're now claiming to be doing all (these rescues), I find problematic."

Border Patrol migrant death statistics only include remains encountered by federal agents – more than double that number are reported annually by independent search-and-rescue groups and local law enforcement agents.

Still, coroners, activists and local officials along the border agree that this year has been one of the deadliest on record for migrants, as more trekked across the border during the deadly summer months.

U.S. policies – such as the “Remain in Mexico” rule and Title 42, which return most migrants to await their immigration hearings in Mexico or expel them immediately without due process – created logjams of migrants on the Mexican side of the border and may have led to riskier crossings, advocates and analysts said.

“We’ve never seen this many border-crossing deaths in my entire career,” said Corinne Stern, the Webb County, Texas, medical examiner. Stern, a pathologist for more than two decades, receives migrant remains from 11 Texas border counties.

The most migrant deaths ever analyzed by Stern and her staff was 172 in 2019. As of early September, they had seen 220.

“I don’t see any relief in sight any time soon,” she said.

This week, as thousands of Haitian refugees amassed then were dispersed at a border crossing in Del Rio, Texas, advocates said they worry those migrants, too, may attempt riskier crossings further west through difficult terrain to try to gain asylum.

"That’s going to happen," said Eddie Canales, head of the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, Texas, which helps prevents migrant deaths and identify remains. "They're in a desperate situation. What alternative do they have?"

‘Our busiest year in 23 years’

Already this year, the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office in southern Arizona has seen more migrant remains through mid-September (171) than it did at the same point last year (155).

“My prediction is that 2021 will be our busiest year in 23 years,” said Gregory Hess, the Pima County Medical Examiner.

Pima County collects most of the migrant remains from across Southern Arizona. A key task for Hess is trying to identify the remains and repatriate them back to their families, with help from foreign consulates.

“If somebody is missing, people don't stop thinking about it. They think they are still alive somewhere,” Hess said. “People need to know. If we can identify who somebody is then at least we can give someone, potentially, some form of closure -- even if it's not positive news."

To address the deluge of migrants trekking through the desert, Border Patrol officials said they’ve ramped up initiatives such as the Missing Migrant Program, which aims to assist migrants lost on their trek into the United States and coordinates with local authorities to identify migrant remains. Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue teams play a key role in migrant rescues, officials said.

The agency’s Tucson Sector, which patrols 262 miles of border, has received more than 1,700 distressed 911 calls and rescued 233 migrants through August, acting sector chief Sabri Dikman said in an interview with USA TODAY. The sector has installed 34 “rescue beacons” throughout its 90,000 square-foot area. If a button is pressed on the beacon, it transmits exact coordinates of the migrant in trouble.

Smuggling routes pass through the rugged Baboquivari Mountains, located southwest of Tucson, Ariz. Recent rains have made the otherwise brown desert green with recent growth.

A shift in smugglers’ tactics is also, incidentally, leading to more rescues, he said. In years past, smugglers would confiscate migrants’ cellphones to prevent them from alerting Border Patrol to their location and led them personally through the desert. Over the past few years, smugglers began furnishing migrants with smartphones and guiding them through the treacherous terrain via WhatsApp messaging and GPS maps on the phone, Dikman said. As more cellphone towers sprouted along the border region, more migrants used the phones to call for help when in trouble, he said.

“Ten years ago, no one had a phone in the desert and there was very limited coverage out there,” Dikman said. “Now, every migrant has a phone with them.”

Advocates: Border Patrol policy leads to more deaths

Volunteer groups that search for missing migrants, however, maintain that a Border Patrol policy that sealed off urban centers, such as El Paso and San Diego, and forced migrants into more remote terrain – a strategy known as “Prevention Through Deterrence” – is a key contributor to the spike in deaths.

Those groups also question the Border Patrol's stated commitment to rescuing as many migrants as possible. They suggest hundreds of 911 calls redirected to Border Patrol from county call centers and volunteer groups often don’t result in rescue missions, leaving thousands of stranded migrants.

A February report co-authored by the non-profit No More Deaths titled “Left to Die: Border Patrol, Search and Rescue, and the Crisis of Disappearance” claimed Border Patrol didn’t deploy any searches for 63% of 911 calls patched in through an advocate group’s hotline between 2015 and 2016.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't reply to a request to comment on the report or its contents.

Since the policy of steering migrants away from urban centers emerged in the mid-1990s, migrant deaths in southern Arizona soared from 8 in 1995 to 209 in 2020, even as border encounters in that time period generally declined, according to a report released in April by the University of Arizona’s Binational Migration Institute.

“We talk about search-and-rescue but no one talks about why these people are in the desert in the first place,” De León of Colibri Center said.

Dikman, the Tucson sector chief, acknowledged that Border Patrol strategy shifted from urban centers to more remote areas. But he said smugglers and cartels – not federal officials – are to blame for leading migrants into desert regions.

Rescued migrants often tell Border Patrol agents that their smugglers told them the walk across the desert was much shorter than it actually was, he said.

“That crisis isn't created by Border Patrol policy,” he said. “That crisis is created by the smuggling cartels – 100%. They're the ones who choose where they're going to cross people.”

Spotting trouble from the sky

Inside the Arizona Air Coordination Center at the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, several large flatscreen TVs blinked with blue squares and green dots representing agent activity and emergency operations.

Here, Air and Marine Operations, a division of Customs and Border Protection, teams up with Border Patrol to provide air support on missions and, increasingly, assist in migrant rescues. Joint coordination of air operations between the two divisions began in March, marking a significant breakthrough in missions and rescues, said Mark McComack, the center’s acting director.

Emergency phone calls stream in from county call centers and the dozen or so workers in the coordination center triage the calls: Is there enough information to deploy a rescue mission? How dire is the caller’s situation? Calls are ranked by the severity of the emergency, the precision of the location and the caller's medical condition, McComack said. Helicopters team up with Border Patrol units on the ground to help spot migrants sneaking into the United States or those in trouble.

“Out in the remote areas of the southwest border, we are the largest law enforcement entity around,” he said. “We get requested for assistance all the time.”

About 1,100 feet over Tucson, Douglas Murray circled the city on a recent day in his A-Star helicopter as a call crackled on his radio: Border Patrol agents near the border town of Sasabe were chasing seven migrants. Murray jotted down coordinates on a pad he kept strapped to this thigh then banked the chopper south.

Much of his day consists of this: Combing over the mountains and rocky terrain of southern Arizona to help agents detect and collar undocumented migrants slipping into the United States. When they find someone in distress or receive an emergency call, their mission shifts to rescue, said Murray, an air interdiction supervisory agent with Air and Marine Operations.

Not all missions are successful. Earlier this month, another A-Star pilot answered a call from a Border Patrol agent on the ground to provide support in tracking a group. After an hour-long search, they found a group of six migrants huddled under a tree, along with a woman lying face down and unconscious, Murray said. The pilot landed and flew her to a hospital 10 minutes away in Sells, Arizona.

Shortly after arriving, the woman died. She was not quite 30 years old, he said.

“My pilot was distraught over that,” Murray said.

Clues to identity: Tattoos, dental records and hidden phone numbers

Besides trying to rescue migrants, Border Patrol officials said they are expanding efforts to help identify migrant remains. Through the Missing Migrant Program, agents coordinate with medical examiners, consulates and local officials across the border to help identify remains and contact family members.

The two walk-in coolers and two outdoor trailers at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Laredo lately have been busy with the comings and goings of black body bags holding migrant remains.

The coolers and trailers are designed to hold 200 bodies. As of early September, they held 150 mostly migrant bodies. Each day, more are wheeled in; others depart as they're identified.

Tattoos and dental records help to identify bodies, Stern, the medical examiner, said. But migrants also stash scraps of paper with relatives’ phone numbers on them, well hidden so that smugglers won’t find them and extort money from family members, she said. Stern has found the numbers sewn into bras or the inside of belts. Last month, one man had tucked the number into a small plastic baggie and hid it under his scrotum.

All the information goes into an electronic database Stern keeps of missing and dead migrants. Border Patrol has helped immensely by running fingerprint samples through their massive database and locating family members of the deceased, she said. Stern calls the families herself and alerts them that their country’s consulate in the United States will soon be contacting them to arrange the return of remains.

“That’s the worst feeling you have – not knowing,” Stern said. “Your son’s missing and you don’t know if he’s alive or dead. That’s why I work so hard to get these individuals identified and repatriated. Sometimes I lie awake at night thinking, ‘Did we do everything we could?’”

A more recent phenomenon, Stern said: More migrants attempting to cross further west in Texas, where desert heat and mountainous terrain could spell quick trouble for unwitting crossers.

The Rio Grande forms the U.S.-Mexico border while winding through the Santa Elena Canyon in the Big Bend region on Aug. 1, 2017, near Lajitas, Texas.

Historically, few migrants braved crossing through the Border Patrol's Big Bend Sector in West Texas, an area dotted with steep canyons and baked by the Chihuahuan Desert. Through July this fiscal year, agents in that sector recorded 32 deaths -- more than double the number for all of last year and 10 times the total for 2019.

Lori Baker, a forensic anthropologist at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, who has led efforts to identify migrant remains, said she's hearing from coroners and local officials along the border about a steep rise in migrants dying along the border, especially in West Texas.

She recently received a distressed call from an official in Val Verde County on the border asking if she could help get them more body bags: Their morgue, already filled with COVID-19 victims, was overflowing with recovered migrant bodies.

“This really is a disaster of epic proportions," Baker said. "I’ve never seen it this high.”

Illegal crossings 'not deserving of a death penalty'

While some local officials praise Border Patrol's increased involvement in reporting remains, some volunteer groups and non-government organizations said Border Patrol is not always a reliable partner in rescuing migrants or recovering remains.

The agency has pressed charges against more than a dozen No More Deaths volunteers since 2005 and repeatedly raided the organization’s humanitarian aid camp near Arivaca, Arizona, according to that group.

The group's volunteers reported that more than 3,500 gallons of water were vandalized in southern Arizona between 2012 and 2015, which may have led to more deaths, and alleged Border Patrol agents were responsible.

“Our mission is to reduce death and suffering on the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Alicia Dinsmore, a long-time No More Deaths volunteer and co-author of the February report. “U.S. Border Patrol policies have intentionally pushed people into situations where they are in need of rescue and in need of humanitarian intervention.”

César Ortigoza, president of Armadillos Ni Un Migrante Menos, a search-and-rescue group that looks for migrants in Arizona and California, said they’ve been receiving about 10 calls a day this year for vanished migrants – more than double that of previous years.

The group of about 20 volunteers heads out about every 15 days, he said, collaborating with other groups, such as No More Deaths, to cover as much terrain as possible. Independent volunteers look for stranded migrants or their remains out of a sense of community, unlike Border Patrol agents, who do it as part of their job, he said.

“They try to find the living but they don’t care about the deceased,” Ortigoza said.

Dikman, the Border Patrol Tucson Sector chief, said only 224 of the sector’s 3,500 agents are trained as emergency management technicians and 53 are on the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team, uniquely trained to help migrants languishing in the desert.

He plans to continue deploying agents across the sector’s vast landscape of mountains and desert to help migrants in trouble, he said.

Though they may be breaking U.S. law by crossing into the United States without permission, migrants still deserve to stay safe, he said.

“Illegal entry is a petty misdemeanor,” Dikman said. “And that’s certainly nothing that would be deserving of a death penalty.”

