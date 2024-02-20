Disbarred attorney charged with tampering with documents

Feb. 20—WILKES-BARRE — A former attorney from Lackawanna County is facing criminal charges alleging he filed and submitted fake documents on behalf of clients in civil settlement cases in several Northeastern Pennsylvania counties.

James Joseph Conaboy, 52, of Clarks Summit, was disbarred by the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in April 2023, a month after a civil lawsuit was filed against him by a couple from Monroe County.

Conaboy, when he was a licensed attorney, represented several clients, including Paul Grace who worked in the Wilkes-Barre office of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as a disability adjudicator.

According to court records, Grace filed a suit through Conaboy in Luzerne County Court in 2013 against the labor and industry department alleging a hostile work environment and unfair disciplinary actions.

Conaboy told the Grace the suit settled for $517,000 but Grace never received the money, court records say.

When Grace inquired about the settlement and money, court records say, Conaboy sent him documents from the state's Office of Inspector General that were forged.

Grace's lawsuit was dismissed by a Luzerne County judge without a settlement in November 2018, court records say.

Grace told investigators he was unaware the suit against his former employee had been dismissed.

Conaboy is facing two counts each of tampering with records and forgery filed by the state Office of Attorney General's Office with District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre.

Conaboy is scheduled to surrender on the warrant later this week.