Disbarred attorney, wife held for trial in Scranton estate theft case

Jul. 17—SCRANTON — A Clarks Green couple will head to Lackawanna County Court for possible trial on charges of stealing almost $150,000 from the estate of a Scranton man.

Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock found sufficient evidence to hold disbarred attorney Kevin Fitzgerald and his wife Eileen for further court action on theft by unlawful taking and other offenses after a 3 1/2 -hour preliminary hearing Monday at the Criminal Justice Center.

The ruling came after county Detective Joseph Blazosek faced sharp questioning from the couple's attorneys about the investigation into the alleged misappropriation of money from the estate of Robert Thomas Barrett.

In arresting the couple last month, detectives charged them with stealing $148,080.06 from the estate, accusing Kevin Fitzgerald, 65, of cashing dozens of checks written to him by Eileen Fitzgerald, 58, the estate's executor, from 2016 to 2019.

Barrett died in February 2013, and left his estate, estimated at almost $508,000, to the Society for the Propagation for the Faith, a Catholic mission organization.

Kevin Fitzgerald was the estate's first executor but renounced the role and appointed his wife. The state Supreme Court disbarred Kevin Fitzgerald in December 2013, after he admitted taking $30,000 on behalf of a Clarks Summit couple but never paying them or their heirs.

The county investigation began in 2021 after the law firm of Oliver, Price and Rhodes, acting on behalf of the Catholic society, told authorities the society had received no payments or assets from the estate.

Blazosek's investigation focused on checks drawn on the estate's PNC Bank account that were missing from an accounting Eileen Fitzgerald provided to Oliver, Price and Rhodes under a court order. He identified 106 checks written by Eileen Fitzgerald to her husband, according to the criminal complaint.

Under questioning Monday by Deputy District Attorney Cathy Tully, Blazosek testified Kevin Fitzgerald deposited two of the checks into his Wayne Bank account but cashed the others. Some of the cashed checks were designated for taxes, but the taxes on Barrett's Scranton home went unpaid, he said.

As Tully asked about a series of Kevin Fitzgerald's Wayne Bank statements, Blazosek identified cash deposits that coincided with checks written by Eileen Fitzgerald, though usually in smaller amounts. Debits from the account included payments to online gambling sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, the detective said.

There was no documentation Kevin Fitzgerald received payments from the estate for any legitimate purpose, Blazosek testified.

During his cross-examination of the detective, Eileen Fitzgerald's attorney Thomas Munley, showed Blazosek two of the checks she allegedly wrote to her husband and asked him to examine the signatures.

The detective acknowledged the checks appeared to have been signed by different individuals.

"If they were written by two different people, then at least one of them was not written by Ms. Fitzgerald," Munley told Blazosek.

The detective testified he had not previously noticed the apparent discrepancy but told Munley it would not change his mind about Eileen Fitzgerald's fiduciary duty as estate executor.

Similarly, under cross-examination by Joseph Kalinowski, who represents Kevin Fitzgerald, Blazosek said there appeared to be differences in some of the endorsement signatures on the back of the checks.

He also acknowledged that at least 10 of the 106 checks investigators originally said were written to Kevin Fitzgerald were actually made payable to other individuals or entities.

Before the hearing, the district attorney's office amended the criminal complaints against the couple to remove a reference to Eileen Fitzgerald being an attorney. Blazosek testified he learned after filing the charges that she is not an attorney. He apologized, calling it a mistake on his part.

Two attorneys from Oliver, Price and Rhodes, Jenna Kraycer Tuzze and Travis Eckersley, were called by Tully to testify about their firm's involvement with the Barrett estate. Attorney Kelly Carrubba, attorney for the estate until 2020, also testified.

In addition to theft, the Fitzgeralds are charged with criminal conspiracy. Kevin Fitzgerald is also charged with receiving stolen property, and Eileen Fitzgerald faces a charge of misapplication of entrusted property.

