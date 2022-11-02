Disbarred Milford attorney sentenced to prison in Holliston estate theft

WOBURN — A Milford-based attorney who was convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Holliston client will serve two to three years in state prison and has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution.

Harland L. Smith Jr., 67, of East Brookfield, was sentenced last Friday by Middlesex Superior Court Judge Maureen Hogan. After finishing his prison term, Smith will be on probation for five years.

Smith, whose office was at 134 Main St. in downtown Milford, was disbarred in 2019 by the Massachusetts Board of Bar Overseers after it determined he stole more than $300,000 total from several clients.

'Multiple aggravating factors': State Board of Overseers disbars Milford-based attorney

Authorities say that between to 2012 and 2016, Smith first defrauded a Holliston woman who was a client before then targeting her estate and family after her death.

Authorities say Smith stole more than $17,400 in pension money, more than $9,500 in insurance checks and nearly $184,000 in real estate proceeds.

The money, authorities said, was supposed to go to the woman's estate and family, including three adult children who have developmental disabilities.

Authorities said Smith instead used the money to partially pay back $160,000 that was due to a client in a divorce case in which he was accused of withdrawing funds from an account without his client's knowledge. He had told her the money that disappeared from her account was due to her ex-husband not paying support.

Smith was admitted to the state bar in 1988. Over the years, the board publicly reprimanded Smith, and in 2011, gave him a stayed suspension of six months.

In the most recent case, a Middlesex Superior Court jury found Smith guilty of fiduciary embezzlement after a trial last month.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Disbarred attorney sentenced for stealing $200K from Holliston estate