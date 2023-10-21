Disbarred Pueblo attorney Douglas Gradisar sentenced in connection with two crimes

A former Pueblo attorney accused of two separate crimes was sentenced to four years probation and ordered to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution during a plea and sentencing hearing in Pueblo County District Court Thursday.

Douglas Gradisar, 50, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and felony criminal mischief as part of a plea agreement. He was a member of the Gradisar, Trechter, Ripperger and Roth Law Firm, which was started by his father Nick Gradisar, who today is Pueblo's mayor.

Earlier this year, the Chieftain reported on a 2022 lawsuit filed against Pueblo attorneys Anthony Perko, Nick Gradisar, Douglas Gradisar, Charles Trechter, James Ripperger and David Roth, which accused Perko of attorney misconduct as he represented Crowley County Improvement Company partners during his time working for the Gradisar firm. In covering that case, which resulted in a sealed settlement, the Chieftain reported that Douglas Gradisar was disbarred by the Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel July 10.

As part of that proceeding, he was ordered to pay $22,500 as restitution to his clients or reimburse the Attorneys' Fund for Client Protection.

The disbarment order indicates Douglas Gradisar’s restitution was linked to taking retainers from clients but "did not perform legal services," in exchange for those payments. The disbarment order also indicates Douglas Gradisar initially was suspended from practicing law July 1, 2021, but performed some legal work during his suspension.

In pleading guilty to theft charge, Douglas Gradisar admitted to receiving attorney fees from clients Tony and Linda Nicholson of Trinidad.

"As a direct result of his actions, our case ended in a judgment against us," when a $130,000 civil suit case was dismissed and "we had a rock solid case," Nicholson told Judge William Alexander during sentencing Thursday. "We knew nothing about him having lost his license."

The disbarment order also indicates Douglas Gradisar was charged with felony criminal mischief in June 2022 in Pueblo County District Court. In connection with that case, he pleaded guilty to the criminal mischief in exchange for a four-year deferred sentence that will run at the same time as his four-year probation in the theft case.

The victim in the criminal mischief case, who will not be named by the Chieftain because of domestic violence allegations, told Alexander she has been living in fear, has been "left grappling with self worth" and hopes to shine a light on the urgency of addressing domestic violence.

Douglas Gradisar's attorney, Adam Shultz, told the judge the couple had a "toxic relationship and she in no way has clean hands," stating his client also was a victim of abuse from her.

Before Douglas Gradisar was sentenced, Shultz said his client "made some mistakes for which he is genuinely sorry."

Douglas Gradisar did not make a statement except to tell the judge there was money he "was not able to account for," in connection with the theft case.

In addition to the four-year probation term, Douglas Gradisar was ordered to undergo a domestic violence evaluation and comply with any recommendations as a result of that evaluation. He also was ordered to maintain full-time employment; refrain from using alcohol, controlled substances or marijuana; relinquish any firearms he owns within 24 hours; and is prohibited from owning firearms or weapons during the probation.

In connection with the criminal mischief case, he was ordered to pay $6,902 in restitution. In connection with the theft case he was ordered to pay $8,075 in restitution as well as a $10,000 restitution payment to the Supreme Court Client Protection Fund.

Alexander said it is rare that victims show up to court hearings and he thanked all three victims for taking the time to attend and give statements.

