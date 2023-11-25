Discarded ashes cause fire that leaves 2 adults, 1 dog displaced in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a residential fire in the 1200 block of Cloquet Drive, located in the Red Mill area of the city, officials said.

Courtesy: VBFD

Courtesy: VBFD

The call came in just before 11:10 a.m. After arriving on the scene, crews found a two-story structure with fire on the exterior. The cause was determined to be discarded ashes from a fire pit placed in a plastic trash can near the exterior of the home, officials said.

Two adults and one dog displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.