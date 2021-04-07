Discarded masks litter beaches worldwide, threaten sea life

This April 4, 2021 photo shows a discarded mask on a beach in Point Pleasant, N.J. Volunteers cleaning beaches around the world have discovered and removed significant quantities of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment. On Wednesday April 7, 2021, New Jersey’s Clean Ocean Action group reported removing 1,113 such items during beach cleanups last fall. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
WAYNE PARRY
·3 min read

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (AP) — To the usual list of foul trash left behind or washed up on beaches around the world, add these: masks and gloves used by people to avoid the coronavirus and then discarded on the sand.

In the past year, volunteers picking up trash on beaches from the Jersey Shore to California, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong have been finding discarded personal protective equipment.

The latest example came Wednesday when New Jersey's Clean Ocean Action environmental group released its annual tally of trash plucked from the state's shorelines. In addition to the plastics, cigarette butts and food wrappers that sully the sand each year, the group's volunteers removed 1,113 masks and other pieces of virus-related protective gear from New Jersey beaches last fall.

“Used correctly PPE saves lives; disposed of incorrectly it kills marine life," said Cindy Zipf, the group's executive director. "PPE litter is a gross result of the pandemic, and 100% avoidable. Use PPE properly, then dispose of it properly in a trash can. It’s not hard and it’s the least we can do for this marvel of a planet we all live on, not to mention ourselves.”

Discarded masks and gloves started showing up on beaches not long after the virus began circulating widely last year, and continued to appear as quarantine-weary people sought an escape at the beach.

In the second half of 2020, more than 107,000 items of PPE were collected by volunteers around the world according to the Ocean Conservancy group — a figure its members believe is a vast undercount of the year's true totals.

It reported last month that 94% of its cleanup events found discarded PPE, with masks accounting for 80% of the total.

In Northern California, the Pacific Beach Coalition recently noticed a dramatic increase in discarded PPE on beaches in and around the city of Pacifica, south of San Francisco. A clean-up day in San Diego netted 413 latex gloves and more than 700 single-use surgical masks.

During the International Coastal Cleanup last September, more than 62,000 items of PPE were collected by volunteers in 76 countries.

In Scotland, discarded PPE was found on nearly a quarter of the beaches cleaned last fall by the Marine Conservation Society.

And masks began showing up on Hong Kong beaches in March 2020, in the early days of the pandemic.

The masks are made of materials that will not break down easily; by some estimates it could take 450 years for one to decompose in the environment.

Conservationists have reported sea birds becoming entangled in the ear straps of face masks, and they worry that marine life could eat masks or gloves, mistaking it for food, and suffer serious or fatal consequences.

Beyond the PPE, Clean Ocean Action's beach sweeps also came up with some unusual items, including a back scrubber; a home pregnancy test (results unknown); a bong; a check for $81; a foam tombstone; a parking ticket; a New Orleans Saints flag; eight pumpkins; and a wooden pig's head.

The group's spring 2021 beach sweeps will be held April 17 at locations up and down the Jersey Shore.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Recommended Stories

  • Must Read: Saks To Go Fur-Free, Fendi To Release Limited-Edition Capsule by Kim Jones

    Plus, when is closing a beauty brand the right option?

  • Mask controversies on the rise as air travelers return

    Video from a Southwest flight showed passengers cheering after a woman was kicked off the plane for allegedly refusing to wear a mask.

  • UK begins rollout of Moderna COVID vaccine

    Elle Taylor, 24, who cares for her 82-year-old grandmother became the first person to receive the Moderna shot in Britain .Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to vaccinate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose, but supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca shot have slowed progress in recent days.Britain distributed almost 96,000 shots on Sunday and just over 105,000 on Monday, the lowest figures since the government started publishing daily numbers in January.

  • After sex crime with inmate, Columbia man is arrested and fired, prison officials say

    The Columbia man was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate, and faces a decade behind bars if convicted.

  • Russian lawmaker floats idea of Zoom ban after it halts sales to state bodies

    A lawmaker from Russia's ruling party floated the idea of banning Zoom on Wednesday after the video conferencing company reportedly told its distributors to stop selling subscriptions to Russian state institutions. Russian daily Kommersant said Zoom Video Communications Inc had banned distributors from selling access to its service to state companies and institutions, citing a letter from Zoom's representative in the region, RightConf, dated March 31.

  • Exclusive: U.S. to restore more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    The Biden administration plans to provide at least $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restoring a large part of the assistance that was cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said. The package, including humanitarian, economic and security aid, is expected to be announced by the State Department later on Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • DA wants to dismiss 90 convictions tied to ex-NYPD detective accused of perjury

    “Knowingly and repeatedly framing innocent people obliterates the credibility of any police officer," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

  • Janet Yellen calls for global minimum corporate tax rate

    US treasury secretary’s comments come as Republicans and some Democrats push back on Joe Biden’s $2.3tn infrastructure bill Janet Yellen in August 2019. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP The treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, made the case for a global minimum corporate tax rate on Monday as the Biden administration faces opposition to its plans to raise rates on US businesses. Yellen’s comments come as Republicans and some Democrats have pushed back on Joe Biden’s proposed $2.3tn infrastructure investment bill. The bill would be funded in part by raising rates on US business and closing loopholes that allow domestic and foreign corporations to take advantage of lower taxes overseas. “Competitiveness is about more than how US-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen said in remarks to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. “It is about making sure that governments have stable tax systems that raise sufficient revenue to invest in essential public goods and respond to crises, and that all citizens fairly share the burden of financing government.” The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been working on a new set of cross-border tax rules that would include a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. Yellen’s comments are a marked departure from the isolationism exhibited under the Trump administration and the treasury secretary underlined the need for international cooperation. “Over the last four years, we have seen first-hand what happens when America steps back from the global stage,” Yellen said. “‘America first’ must never mean ‘America alone’.” Biden’s plans would reverse some of Trump’s landmark tax cuts, increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and increasing the minimum taxes paid on US companies’ foreign income while making it harder for foreign-owned companies with US operations to shift profits to low-tax countries. “President Biden’s proposals announced last week call for bold domestic action, including to raise the US minimum tax rate, and renewed international engagement, recognizing that it is important to work with other countries to end the pressures of tax competition and corporate tax base erosion,” Yellen said. “We are working with G20 nations to agree to a global minimum corporate tax rate that can stop the race to the bottom.”

  • Justin Thomas on Tiger Woods: ‘It’s been good just to go hang out with him’

    Justin Thomas' Masters practice round felt a little empty without Fred Couples and Tiger Woods.

  • Pharrell wants federal probe into police shooting of cousin

    Grammy award-winning musician Pharrell Williams has called for a federal investigation into the fatal police shooting of his cousin along the Virginia coast. Williams made the call in an Instagram post on Monday after attending his cousin's funeral in Virginia Beach, where Williams grew up. Respectfully, I am calling for a Federal investigation.

  • Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M

    One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price. The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced Tuesday. The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre," said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.

  • Iran has produced 55 kg of 20% enriched uranium since January: official

    Iran has made 55 kg of uranium enriched to up to 20% - the point at which it is highly enriched - indicating quicker production than the 10 kg a month rate required by an Iranian law that created the process in January, Iranian authorities said on Wednesday. The disclosure comes a day after Tehran and Washington held what they described as "constructive" indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Iran's hardline parliament passed a law last year that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance, partly in reaction to former President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018.

  • Vadim Nemkov is the Bellator MMA light heavyweight tournament favorite, according to Scott Coker, but the most anticipated bout will be in the first round

    Bellator MMA boss Scott Coker says his fighter Vadim Nemkov is the best light heavyweight in the world, including those competing in the UFC.

  • Swiss watchmakers go digital to show off new products, revive sales

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Luxury Swiss watchmakers, usually not big fans of online retailing, are launching a new all-digital Watches & Wonders event on Wednesday to display their latest products, hoping to revive sales hit by the coronavirus crisis. Makers of high-end watches still largely rely on physical stores for sales, but the success of online platforms for pre-owned watches, such as WatchBox or Richemont's Watchfinder, have shown it is possible to sell luxury timepieces online. Pandemic-related factory and store closures hit Swiss watch sales last year and have forced brands to boost their often tiny online business and generally rethink digital activities.

  • EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

    Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the bloc's part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

  • Lidl sets opening date for its latest store in Charlotte, with more on the way

    Charlotte’s grocery wars: The discount German grocery has plans to open at least three more stores in the region.

  • Behold Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project: a docuseries on the Invictus Games

    The Netflix series "Heart of Invictus," produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, will follow various service members training for the Invictus Games.

  • Germany backed Janet Yellen's call for a minimum global corporate tax rate, and said 140 countries could agree a deal by summer

    German finance minister Olaf Scholz said Yellen's proposed corporate tax deal could "put an end to the worldwide race to the bottom in taxation."

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...