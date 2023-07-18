Disciplinary board: Lebanon DA shouldn't have investigated 2020 fatal shooting by troopers

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf says the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board has ruled that she should not have handled the investigation in a 2020 shooting in which state troopers on active duty killed a woman.

Graf said board members found she should not have been involved in the shooting investigation because her husband, Cpl. Christopher Graf, was based in the same Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Jonestown as the troopers involved in the shooting. The disciplinary board reviews complaints against attorneys and can take several actions, which include disbarment, suspension and public reprimand.

In a press release Tuesday, Graf announced she received a private reprimand from the board. She added the reprimand does not affect her law license or status as an attorney.

"In hindsight, I can understand the public scrutiny and the Board’s decision, though I still stand by the investigation and its outcome," she wrote. "We accepted the determination. Neither the Board nor any other agency has ever questioned the outcome of our investigation – that the shooting was justified under the law."

Graf added that the reprimand would have been sealed from public knowledge, but that she chose to share the board's decision with the public.

The Disciplinary Board could not be immediately reached for comment on Graf's news release.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf

The shooting incident

Troopers Jay Splain and Mathew Haber were among police who pursued Charity Thome for 10 miles on March 16, 2020. At the end of the chase, in Jackson Township, police said, she rammed her car into an officer's cruiser. That's when they opened fire.

A Philadelphia law firm has filed a civil lawsuit contending the shooting was not justified.

NAACP complaint: Lebanon NAACP: DA failed in investigation of troopers who shot and killed fleeing driver

The complaint to the Disciplinary Board by the Lebanon NAACP in February 2022 contended that Graf repeatedly violated the Pennsylvania Rules of Professional Conduct, saying she "has failed to fulfill her duty to serve as an impartial and independent enforcer of the law when it comes to holding the police force accountable."

Story continues

"District Attorney Graf’s husband’s relationship with these officers created a clear conflict of interest and appearance of impropriety and violation of rule 2.11 ('disqualification')," NAACP President Tony Fields wrote in the complaint letter. "She could have, and should have, recused herself and turned the investigation over to the State Attorney General’s office, but she refused to do so."

Charity Thome: Lawsuit claims dashcam doesn't support trooper's claim in one of his four deadly shootings

The DA's news release noted that the district attorney's office had a pre-existing conflict policy regarding Graf's ability to handle any type of criminal investigation or case. One included instances where Graf's husband was a material witness or was actually involved in an incident.

"On the night of the shooting, my husband was not on duty and played no role in the incident," she said in Tuesday's release. "We followed our policy and believed it proper to do so."

Dzwonchyk shooting investigation: District Attorney rules trooper was justified in November fatal shooting of Jonestown man

Previous incidents involving Splain

In August 2022, the district attorney's office released a report saying Trooper Jay Splain was justified in his use of lethal force in a fourth such incident on active duty. Splain shot and killed Andy Dzwonchyk, 40, in Jonestown in November 2021.

In December 2021, The New York Times reported that Splain has been involved in four fatal police-related shootings, two of which happened in Lebanon County. All previous shootings were deemed justified by respective district attorneys.

Prior to the disciplinary board's determination in the fall of 2022, Graf said she decided to refer any officer-involved shootings or fatal incidents to the state attorney general's office.

"I crafted a new conflict policy to avoid a situation of this kind from ever occurring again," she said. "I now view this matter as closed."

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Lebanon County Pa. DA reprimanded for police shooting investigation