Disciplinary counsel recommends suspension for Tiffin judge

May 18—Disciplinary counsel has recommended at least a six-month suspension for a Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court judge after he taunted and incarcerated a woman and demeaned her boyfriend during a hearing in March, 2020, according to an Ohio Board of Professional Conduct filing on Friday.

Judge Mark Repp is accused of violating four counts of Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct and the Ohio Code Of Judicial Conduct for his interactions with the couple, Alexzandria Orta and her boyfriend, Trevor Danner.

Mr. Danner appeared in court on March 11, 2020 for driving under suspension and probation violations, while Ms. Orta was a spectator. Both were ordered to serve time in jail.

Disciplinary counsel Joseph Caligiuri asked that the board of professional conduct recommend Judge Repp be suspended from practicing law for one year, with six months stayed on the condition that he doesn't engage in further misconduct, the brief states.

"[Judge Repp's] misconduct, which he committed in open court, certainly casts doubt on his impartiality and weakened the public's perception of integrity of the judiciary," Mr. Caligiuri wrote. "The board must not allow [Judge Repp] to remain on the bench unchecked after taunting and incarcerating an innocent spectator and taunting her boyfriend."

Mr. Caligiuri's recommendation will go before a panel, which will also provide recommendations to the full board of professional conduct. The board will then provide a recommendation to the Ohio Supreme Court, which renders a decision.

Lisa Zaring, an attorney representing Judge Repp, declined to comment on Monday, saying they will wait to receive the high court's decision before making a statement.

Judge Repp remains in active status with the Ohio Supreme Court.

In March, 2020, Ms. Orta, 20, was sitting quietly in the courtroom, and the judge claimed he believed Ms. Orta was in the midst of an overdose because she did not respond to his indirect statements about her presence, records show. The judge then ordered her to be drug-tested.

Ms. Orta did not have a pending case and she had never been convicted of a drug-related offense. She followed the bailiff to the probation department, according to the complaint.

A family member soon arrived at the probation office to be with Ms. Orta and asked for a lawyer.

Ms. Orta was informed that she wasn't eligible for an appointed attorney because she wasn't charged with a crime. She declined a drug test and a probation officer informed Ms. Orta that she would have go appear before Judge Repp after lunch.

Ms. Orta again appeared before the judge and declined to take the drug test. Judge Repp held her in contempt of court and sentenced her to 10 days in jail, court records show.

While in custody, she was subjected to two pregnancy tests, two full-body scans, and questions from corrections officers that made her feel uncomfortable, according to Mr. Caligiuri.

Hours later, she agreed to submit to a drug test, but she was told she missed her chance. The next day, she agreed to undergo a drug assessment as a condition of her release.

During her boyfriend's hearing, the judge asked Mr. Danner about rumors of a recent overdose involving him or Ms. Orta. The judge also asked who was going to take care of the couple's children since Ms. Orta was "probably going to jail, too," despite not seeing any drug test results, records show.

"Nevertheless, while [the judge] may have been frustrated with Danner, perhaps rightfully, he wrongfully took his frustrations with Danner out on Orta. Orta did nothing to precipitate [his] misconduct," Ms. Caligiuri wrote, noting the judge never apologized to Ms. Orta.

A complaint was initially filed by Seneca County Prosecutor Derek DeVine.