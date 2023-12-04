Disciplinary counsel seeks suspension of Erie lawyer who said cocaine 'enhances' his work

An Erie lawyer's admission that he was high on cocaine at a client's court hearing in 2022 is only part of the problem with his ability to practice law, according to the state office that investigates attorney misconduct.

Also alarming, the office said, is that the lawyer, Nathaniel Strasser, argued at a disciplinary hearing that being under the influence of cocaine makes him a better attorney.

The office called Strasser's assertion "absurd," and has recommended that his law license be suspended for at least a year and a day.

Strasser's "refusal to express remorse for appearing at a hearing on a client’s behalf while under the influence of cocaine — and his suggestion throughout the disciplinary hearing in this matter that cocaine enhances his performance as an attorney — presents an unacceptable risk that Respondent (Strasser) will repeat this intolerable misconduct," the Office of Disciplinary Counsel said in the latest brief filed in the case.

The Pittsburgh-based disciplinary counsel who submitted the brief, Daniel S. White, recommended that Strasser receive the suspension of at least a year and a day.

The brief and its recommendation, filed Nov. 15, are now before the three-member panel that held Strasser's disciplinary hearing, on Sept. 18.

The panel will make a recommendation to the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. The board will make a final recommendation to the Supreme Court, which will impose the discipline.

The process is expected to take months, and Strasser will get chance to respond to White's brief and recommendation. Strasser's lawyer, Philip Friedman, declined to comment for this story.

Strasser was working for Public Defender's Office during incident

Strasser, 44, a lawyer since 2007, had been representing himself in the disciplinary case. He acted as his own lawyer at the hearing before the three-member panel in September.

The panel found that Strasser's use of cocaine violated the rules of professional conduct for lawyers in Pennsylvania. The finding set in motion the process to determine his discipline.

The panel said Strasser represented a client despite being mentally or physically unable to do so, and said he had committed a criminal act "that reflects adversely on the lawyer's honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects."

The court hearing at which Strasser was high occurred on Nov. 2, 2022. It was a preliminary hearing in the courtroom of District Judge Lisa Ferrick in Harborcreek Township.

Strasser was working as a part-time assistant public defender for Erie County and was representing a woman who was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, according to records filed in Strasser's disciplinary case. Strasser also has his own law office.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper who was at the preliminary hearing noticed Strasser's dilated pupils and his "very hyperactive, fidgety" behavior and reported the suspected cocaine use, according to the records.

Strasser admitted at the disciplinary hearing that he had used cocaine ahead of the preliminary hearing. The state trooper, Christopher Weber, was a witness for the disciplinary counsel at the disciplinary hearing.

Strasser's use of cocaine immediately cost him his $37,000-a-year job as a part-time assistant public defender for Erie County, a post he had held for two years and five months, according to county records. The Public Defender's Office fired him after he tested positive for cocaine following the preliminary hearing, according to the disciplinary records.

Erie lawyer Nathaniel Strasser is facing discipline for being high on cocaine at a hearing for a client before a magistrate in November 2022.

The disciplinary records show that Strasser submitted to the drug test at the request of Erie County Public Defender Nicole Sloane Kondrlik. She learned of Strasser's suspected cocaine use from Weber.

Strasser's case represents the second time in a year that a lawyer associated with public defense in Erie County has been before the Disciplinary Board.

On Nov. 20, the state Supreme Court followed the Disciplinary Board's recommendation and suspended lawyer James P. Miller for "serial neglect" of the indigent clients he represented in criminal cases from 2019 to 2021. Miller was representing the defendants under a contract with Erie County to handle cases in which the Public Defender's Office has a conflict of interest.

Strasser criticized for denying he is an addict, needs rehab

In Strasser's case, he was not charged with a crime for his cocaine use, but he acknowledged at his disciplinary hearing that charges do not need to be filed for a crime to occur. The admission was related to the panel's finding that he had "committed a criminal act that reflects adversely" on a lawyer's reputation.

Strasser unsuccessfully argued that the hearing panel had no evidence that his use of cocaine on the day of the preliminary hearing hurt his ability to represent the client.

Strasser likened cocaine to "caffeine on steroids" and told the disciplinary panel that, in small doses, cocaine can make the user more alert and attentive and "have a positive effect on someone's cognitive ability."

"I admit I had cocaine in my system that day. I admit that having cocaine in my system is not good," Strasser told the disciplinary panel at the 50-minute hearing, which was livestreamed from Pittsburgh. "I am not proud of having cocaine in my system. It is not good. But it does not rise to the level of a violation."

Strasser's argument led White, the disciplinary counsel who is prosecuting the case, to remark to the panel that Strasser's primary defense was to tell the panel that "cocaine makes him a better lawyer."

White echoed those remarks in the brief he filed on Nov. 15. Instead of showing remorse at the disciplinary hearing, Strasser based his cross examination of Trooper Weber "on the absurd notion that cocaine enhances Respondent’s performance as an attorney," according to the brief.

White criticized Strasser for presenting no evidence that he had entered a drug rehabilitation program and would be open to sobriety monitoring. White said the Disciplinary Board can place a lawyer on probation subject to sobriety monitoring, but that Strasser did nothing at the disciplinary hearing to show that he was eligible for probation.

"In fact," White said in the brief, "Respondent testified that he is not presently attending twelve-step meetings because he does not have a drug addiction."

White referred to what Strasser said at the hearing.

“In regards to any 12-step programs or anything like that, that’s only for addiction, and my problems aren’t really addiction," Strasser testified.

He also testified, "Yeah, I'm not an addict."

