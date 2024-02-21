Discipline against troubled Augusta club postponed after officials fail to give owner notice

Augusta commissioners on Tuesday were legally unable to decide on disciplinary action against a local nightclub, the scene of recent shootings, after failing to provide the business owner with proper notice.

After a lengthy discussion about violent crime at Club Rain on Gordon Highway, the city's attorneys stepped in to confirm that officials had not given owner Voncellies Allen notice of a meeting held last week and only notified him on Friday of Tuesday's meeting. Attorneys said the city is required to provide notice to business owners in such circumstances.

Commissioners began considering revoking or suspending the club's alcohol license following an alleged December shooting and a fatal shooting in January. Allen noted, though, that the establishment does not serve alcohol.

On Jan. 20, 22-year-old Chrishawn Bennelle Martin, of Augusta, was shot at Club Rain on the 1800 block of Gordon Highway, according to previous reporting. He was taken to Wellstar MCG, where he was pronounced dead.

In an email sent Monday to The Chronicle by the sheriff's office, the Records Division said there was a case number for the Dec. 16 shooting, but said "as of right now, there is not a report available." At Tuesday's meeting, a sheriff's office representative made note of the incident report.

He said the report noted that the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. and the deputy was working special duty at the club at the time. The representative said the deputy noticed "everyone running outside of the club to their vehicle saying someone was shot inside."

Allen told commissioners there have yet to be arrests in either of the shootings and argued with Richmond County sheriff's officials over facts surrounding both cases. He said he has done everything he could to deter crime, placing numerous cameras, hiring three special duty sheriff's office deputies and hiring an additional seven armed security guards.

"I feel like it's an attack on me right now," Allen said during the meeting.

Club Rain is designed to be a sobering-up spot for club-goers to get food and rehydrate before driving home, according to Allen, who declined to speak with an Augusta Chronicle reporter after the meeting.

Since the club does not supply alcohol, the probationary period would just mean increased monitoring by the city and frequent checks by the sheriff's office.

Commissioners are set to decide on potential disciplinary action at a meeting on March 3.

