Disclosure of disputed statements in Hertel & Brown case sparks request to toss indictment

For months, two of the 21 defendants in the Hertel & Brown federal fraud case have pushed to have a judge toss statements that the U.S. Attorney's Office said the two made to the FBI.

With that request still pending in U.S. District Court in Erie, the two defendants and eight others have made a request that is even more sweeping. They want the judge to dismiss the indictment against the them.

The two are arguing that the prosecutor on the case improperly included summaries of the disputed statements in court filings on July 17, and that the Erie Times-News' reporting on that filing in a story on July 19 will taint the jury pool and deny the defendants a fair trial if the statements are suppressed prior to trial. The defendants are claiming the disclosures exposed potential jurors to statements that might not be admissible as evidence.

In a series of court filings that started in late July and ended on Sept. 8, the two defendants and others are contending that the remedy for the disclosures is for U.S. District Susan Paradise Baxter to throw out the indictment, which a grand jury returned in November 2021.

In May 2022, a superseding indictment was issued that included the original charges but added forfeiture allegations. The defendants are seeking dismissal of the superseding indictment.

The government's inclusion of the summaries of the statements in the July 17 court filing was "reckless," lawyers for the two defendants who initiated the dismissal request said in their dismissal motion, filed July 25. The defendants are Jaqueline Renee Exley and Julie Ann Johnson, both physical therapists who worked at the Erie-based Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy.

Law enforcement vehicles park outside what was then the main office of Hertel & Brown Physical & Aquatic Therapy in the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township on Feb. 23, 2021. The searches of the Hertel & Brown offices preceded the federal indictment of Hertel & Brown as a business and 20 employees in November 2021.

"These disclosures constitute the type which the United States Supreme Court has unequivocally held to be prejudicial to any defendant's right to a fair trial," according to the motion. "The Government's filing has not only prejudiced Johnson and Exley, but also every one of the 21 defendants who deserve their rights to a fair trial too."

Joining the two in the request are eight of the other 19 defendants in the case, meaning that 10 — or half — of the 21 defendants are seeking a dismissal of the indictment. Included in the eight are the three lead defendants: Hertel & Brown as a business, and its founders and co-owners, Aaron W. Hertel and Michael R. Brown.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, which has argued the statements of Exley and Johnson are accurate and admissible, is also arguing the request for dismissal is without merit.

"Unsurprisingly, Defendants Exley and Johnson do not cite any legal authority that supports their request for dismissal of the Superseding Indictment," the prosecutor on the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, said in a response filed in court on Aug. 10. "Not one case. Not one statute. Not one rule. Because it does not exist."

Pretrial battles proceed as all defendants plead not guilty

All 21 defendants were indicted on charges that they conspired in an overbilling scheme to defraud Medicare, Medicaid and private insurers of $22 million over 14 years, starting shortly after Hertel & Brown launched in January 2007 and ending in October 2021. The case is the largest-ever white-collar criminal prosecution in federal court in Erie.

The indictment charges all the defendants with one count each of the felonies of health care fraud and criminal conspiracy to commit wire fraud and health care fraud.

All the defendants have pleaded not guilty and are free on unsecured bonds. No trial date has been set.

Hertel & Brown remains in business, but is down to one office from five. Its main office had been at the West Erie Plaza in Millcreek Township. Its remaining office is in what had been the Iron Oxygen fitness center in the plaza on the east side of Pittsburgh Avenue at West 12th Street, just southeast of the West Erie Plaza.

Looming over the case is the possibility of guilty pleas.

In court in March 2022 — four months after the indictment — Trabold said an unspecified number of defendants were cooperating and were ready to testify at trial. His statement signaled plea deals were in the works, though none of the defendants has pleaded guilty to date.

The plea talks, if they occur, are not expected to intensify until after Baxter rules on whether to suppress evidence in the Hertel & Brown case. Many of the other defense lawyers in the case are still determining whether they will file suppression motions, according to court records.

The requests to dismiss the indictment add another layer to the case. Baxter had not set a hearing date on those requests as of Wednesday. She could also rule without holding a hearing.

Two defendants continue to dispute statements FBI said they made

Exley and Johnson since January have claimed they did not tell the FBI agents what the agents said they did. They have also claimed in court records that the U.S. Attorney's Office considers the statements to the FBI to be "confessions" and "smoking-gun" evidence of widespread billing fraud at Hertel & Brown — though the office disputes that it made those characterizations, and the office has not described the statements that way in court records.

The Pittsburgh-based lawyers for Exley and Johnson filed motions on May 15 in which they asked Baxter to suppress the statements.

They are arguing the FBI violated Exley and Johnson's constitutional rights when they interviewed them following an investigative search of Hertel & Brown's main office in February 2021. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office used the evidence gathered in the search to prepare the indictment. The lawyers for Exley and Johnson did not detail the statements in their suppression motions but described what they said were the circumstances of the interviews.

In response, the prosecutor, Trabold, filed his objections to the motions to suppress on July 17. Trabold in the filing summarized what he said the FBI agents said Exley and Johnson told them about the operations at Hertel & Brown. The agents took notes during the interviews but did not record the statements, according to court records.

Exley and Johnson, according to Trabold's filing, told FBI agents that they and other employees at Hertel & Brown regularly overbilled for services at the direction of the business' owners, Hertel and Brown. Also according to what Trabold said in the filing, Exley and Johnson told the FBI that Hertel and Brown told the employees how to bill for services in the improper manner. Johnson also told the FBI "that at Hertel & Brown that is the way it has always been done and we turned a blind eye," according to the filing.

Exley and Johnson, according to the summaries, said they and other employees billed for physical therapy treatments as if they were performed by physical therapists even though physical therapy assistants or physical therapy technicians actually treated the patients. The billing rate is higher for physical therapists than for assistants or technicians.

Defendants, prosecutor trade arguments over disclosures

Baxter scheduled a hearing on the suppression motions for Oct. 19. In the meantime, the lawyers for Exley and Johnson filed the July 25 motion asking Baxter to dismiss the indictment. That filing sparked a flurry of responses and counter-responses that were filed in court through Sept. 8.

Trabold's July 17 filing "contained purposeful and in appropriate public disclosures of the contents of Defendants' alleged confessions," the lawyer for Exley, Jennifer Bouriat, and the lawyers for Johnson, Efrem Grail and Julia Gitelman, said in their motion to dismiss. They described the disclosures as "reckless" and "disturbing" and a "violation of clear ethical and court rules." They said the information should have stayed confidential.

The disclosure of the summaries of the disputed statements "raises serious questions about the integrity of the prosecution and about Defendants' ability to have a fair trial," according to the dismissal motion. "The Government's version of Defendants' statements, which, again, Defendants' strongly dispute, is now publicly filed on the docket, and recited in the media as if proven fact for anyone to access."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold, the lead federal prosecutor in Erie, is prosecuting the Hertel & Brown case.

Trabold said he did nothing wrong in the response he filed on Aug. 10. He said he included the summaries in his July 17 filing to rebut the defendants' claims in their motions to suppress, in which Trabold said they attacked the credibility of the lead FBI agent who conducted the interviews.

Trabold also said the case is at far too early of a stage to claim the media coverage will affect jury selection by the time the case goes to trial. If media coverage becomes an issue, he also said, the remedy would not be to dismiss the indictment. He said the remedy would be for Baxter to order a change of venue, in which a trial would be held at another location rather than the federal courthouse in Erie, or a change of venire, in which the pool of jurors would be drawn from an area outside of the federal judicial district that includes Erie.

Trabold described as "erroneous" Exley and Johnson's "argument that the content of their statements was not relevant to the Government's response to their motions to suppress."

"Given the nature of the factual and legal claims made in Defendants Exley's and Johnson's motions to suppress, the content of the statements was relevant and necessary to the Government's ability to effectively counter those claims," Trabold said in his response.

"Defendants Exley and Johnson each gave a detailed description of their version of events before, during and after their interviews. They cannot cry foul when the Government does the same in order to refute the claims that they have brought before the court."

The other defendants who joined Exley and Johnson in their dismissal request also questioned the relevancy of the inclusion of the summaries of the statements in Trabold's July 17 motion. On Aug. 4, Hertel & Brown as a business and the individual defendants Hertel and Brown filed their motion also asking Baxter to dismiss the indictment. Also on Aug. 4, five other defendants filed their own motion to dismiss.

The five are Patricia Berchtold, Austin Dudenhoefer, Jeremy R. Bowes, Marissa Sue Hull and Jessica Jeanne Morphy. Berchtold was a billing specialist at Hertel & Brown who typically worked remotely from Florida, according to court records. Dudenhoefer and Morphy are physical therapists and Bowes and Hull are physical therapy assistants.

Other defendants weigh in on disclosures

Trabold's July 17 filing focused on the disputed statements of Exley and Johnson alone, and the number and names of other defendants who gave statements to the FBI have not been disclosed in court records.

But the other defendants who want the indictment dismissed are arguing Trabold's inclusion of the summaries of the statements also harmed them.

"The excerpts from the alleged confessions that the Government improperly placed in its briefs for consumption by the press contain assertions that implicate all defendants and all Hertel & Brown employees," lawyers for the five defendants said in their motion to dismiss.

U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter is presiding over the Hertel & Brown case at the federal courthouse in Erie.

The lawyers for Hertel & Brown and Hertel and Brown raised similar concerns in their own motion to dismiss. That motions states that "The prosecution summarized and quoted what it alleges Exley and Johnson stated concerning 'the owners,' including purported admissions of guilt by Hertel and Brown (which are disputed, as the government knows, by all of Exley, Johnson, Hertel and Brown)."

The lawyers for all the defendants in the dismissal motions are unified in asking that Baxter toss the indictment as the appropriate way to end the case.

"The Government's conduct in responding to Ms. Exley and Ms. Johnson," the lawyers for the five defendants said in their motion to dismiss, "was not an isolated incident and it appears to have been motivated by improper purposes, including pressuring defendants into pleas and prejudicing defendants who choose to exercise their trial rights, and the only effective way to vindicate this improper conduct and to, in the future, encourage compliance with the rules and ethical standards is dismissal of the indictment."

Trabold responded in filings docketed on Aug. 25.

The defendants, he said in the filings, "have not cited any caselaw or other legal authority that supports dismissal of the Superseding Indictment as a remedy for any of the errors they allege. In any event, no errors have occurred here. The prosecution has simply responded to pretrial motions by including facts necessary to convey the totality of the circumstances."

Trabold also said that, in many criminal cases, the litigation of suppression issues involves the disclosure of information that might never be presented at trial.

"Motions to suppress and responses thereto often contain information that is not relevant to nor admissible at a subsequent trial, " Trabold said in his response. "However, that same information is relevant and necessary to deciding the motion to suppress."

The lawyers for Hertel & Brown and Hertel and Brown as individuals responded on Sept. 8, the deadline for the final filing on the matter. As Trabold stood by his arguments in his filings, the lawyers stood by theirs.

"In a case that was always likely to be long and heavily contested, on the most important and most disputed issues," the lawyers said, "the prosecution has already put defendants at a disadvantage."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hertel & Brown defendants seek dismissal of indictment in fraud case