Discoloured Whitehaven Harbour water investigation continues

Investigations will look at the source of the culvert, identified as the spot where the polluted water is entering the harbour

Further investigations are to take place along a culvert which runs into a harbour where the water has turned orange.

The discoloured water started entering Whitehaven Harbour from a culvert in Queens Dock at the end of last year.

The Coal Authority will take samples from where it runs into the harbour and at points along Bransty Beck.

Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners said they hoped investigations would be completed this week.

The work has been agreed with Copeland Council, the Environment Agency and Network Rail.

Campaigners opposed to plans for West Cumbria Mining's deep mine fear it may be coming from old mines in the area.

Chief executive of Whitehaven Harbour Commissioners, John Baker, said: "Clearly the area all around there has been heavily mined in the past so we are just trying to isolate the potential source.

"The geology of the area is home to many mine workings all the way up to Bransty, so we want to check it's coming from one particular source.

"We believe we know the area where it is coming from, but these works aim to confirm that for sure."

This photo taken of water in the harbour taken February 2023 shows the colour change

The Environment Agency took samples from Queens Dock in December 2022 and February 2023.

The initial results from last year showed "increased metals in the water".

Mr Baker said: "We continue to work closely with all of the organisations concerned. There is a deal of experience and expertise trying to work it all out.

"It is a real concern - our beautiful harbour is hugely important to us and everyone involved in the investigations is understanding of this."

Campaign group Radiation Free Lakeland, which is opposed to the return of mining in the area, said it feared contaminated mine water which was previously static could have been moved by exploratory work in the area.

Plans were approved by the government in December 2022 for West Cumbria Mining Ltd to extract millions of tonnes of coking coal for steel production from a site on the outskirts of the town.

It is hoped investigations into the culvert at the harbour will be completed this week

Marianne Birkby, from Radiation Free Lakeland, said: "There should be no holds barred on questions like this, no avenues or investigations should be quashed."

Story continues

She has called for greater transparency as investigations continue, claiming the response so far has been "dismal".

Mr Baker said: "No one is taking a relaxed view of this, we want to deal with it as quickly as possible."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.