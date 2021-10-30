Discontent simmers after Eswatini monarchy bans protests
Workers, civil servants and even high-school students have taken to the streets, clashing with police in the tiny southern African kingdom
Workers, civil servants and even high-school students have taken to the streets, clashing with police in the tiny southern African kingdom
The confrontation left the high schooler sobbing as the chair of the school committee banged her gavel and paused the meeting.
As a volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary where her two children attend school, Victoria Triece has spent hours helping organize class parties and assist in lab assignments in her older son’s classroom, something she said she wanted to do ever since she became a mom. “I always wanted to be involved in that aspect of life,” Triece said. “My mother did it for me and having her there was the best ...
The newspaper's editorial board hammered the Republican Florida governor for having “the gall, the nerve, to take a victory lap."
Speaking out for the first time ever, jurors for the George Floyd murder trial explained exactly what Derek Chauvin didn't do that convinced them all to vote guilty on all counts.
Two men who authorities say used a chainsaw to carve out large chunks of wood from the cedar base of a bridge in Jefferson County, Washington, were arrested last Friday on felony charges.
'America's Got Talent' judge Heidi Klum horrified her fans when she posted new Instagrams featuring epic makeup ahead of Halloween 2021.
A man recently asked when to begin murdering political opponents. Can police take action this time? | Opinion
Firefighters say Michigan mother Mikala Vish repeatedly ran into her burning home to save her children, ages 12, 6, 4, and 9 months
Kevin Hart is finally ready to “move on” from the drama of his 2017 sex tape that ruined his 15-year friendship with Jonathan “J.T.” Jackson. […]
Barrett wrote such cases should not be decided on the shadow docket, "on a short fuse without benefit of full briefing and oral argument."
Dimetrodon, Dilong and Minmi are back home, but one was destroyed while another needs “major reconstruction,” The Dinosaur Park shared on their Facebook page.
Micah Beals, 37, was charged with criminal mischief after he was accused of splashing gray paint on a statue of George Floyd in New York City.
“It’s overwhelming to see all the love and support,” Iraq War veteran Joshua Rohrer said at a community rally after his service dog Sunshine was stunned by police, ran away and later died.
Taking the stand in his own defense, Father Jean Claude Philippe admitted to a lot of behavior not exactly becoming of a priest. Yes, he acknowledged, he invited a female parishioner to his home at the rectory of Homestead’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church in October 2018.
They contrasted greatly with the attorneys for the “Unite the Right” survivors, who carefully laid out for the jury how they plan to prove a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence.View Entire Post ›
When Satoru Nomura, the 74-year-old leader of Japan’s most violent yakuza group, was sentenced to death this August, it sent a shock wave through the Japanese underworld.
"There is a very good possibility that Brian was already deceased," North Port, Florida, Police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
Terry Turner’s defense to claim murder of Adil Dghoughi, a Muslim who immigrated to the US from Morocco, falls under rubric of ‘stand your ground’ law Adil Dghoughi, 31, was killed earlier this month. Photograph: GoFundMe Controversial laws in Texas that can effectively allow homeowners to kill people coming on to their property are to be thrown into the spotlight after the shocking case of a Moroccan man who was shot dead after pulling over in the driveway of a San Antonio-area house, possibly
Gloria Williams claims she checked on her sons every two weeks and didn't know one of them was dead.
AT&T Corporation is putting its employees through a racial reeducation program that teaches that “American racism is a uniquely white trait” and tells white people that they are “the problem,” according to a new report.