Discord Interviews Banks for Possible Direct Listing

Katie Roof
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Discord Inc., a social communications platform that is particularly popular with gamers, is interviewing investment bankers about going public as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Because Discord is well-capitalized and has the brand recognition needed to bypass traditional investment pitches, it’s considering a direct listing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. The company hasn’t made a final decision, though, and could still pick an initial public offering, the people said. The public debut could also slip to next year, they added.

A spokesperson for Discord declined to comment.

The San Francisco-based business, last valued by private investors at about $15 billion, is especially popular with gamers and young people. Its success caught the attention of potential suitors, including Microsoft Corp., which was rebuffed after offering $12 billion for it last year.

Despite a troubled environment for technology stocks, people close to Discord believe that the company’s traction will help it appeal to Wall Street, with one person noting that the company has seen significant growth in revenue.

Discord allows users to communicate via text, audio and video. It generates revenue via premium subscriptions for added functionality.

The company’s backers include Index Ventures, Greylock Partners, Benchmark and Spark Capital. It has raised more than $1 billion in financing to date, according to data provider PitchBook.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon may be days away from closing deal to buy film studio MGM

    Amazon.com Inc could be days away from closing its deal to buy MGM, the fabled studio behind "Rocky" and "James Bond," as a mid-March deadline for regulators to challenge the online retailer's merger plan approaches. Antitrust agencies in the United States and Europe both have to decide if Amazon's $8.5 billion deal for the nearly century-old studio breaks antitrust law. Amazon announced the transaction in May 2021, saying it offered a trove of content for the company to develop and draw consumers to its Prime fast-shipping and streaming club.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Oil Extends Drop With Focus on Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses following another volatile session after a cease-fire in Ukraine was discussed, while there were also concerns about crude demand in China due to a resurgence of Covid-19 there.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has Di

  • Elon Musk: Ditch dollar, buy stocks — but I'm not selling my bitcoin

    Tesla boss tweets the impact of inflation on his firms and gjves advice on which assets he thinks are better to own in today's climate.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • U.S. consumers lift inflation, spending expectations, NY Fed survey finds

    U.S. consumers upped their outlook for where inflation will be a year from now and in three years time, and they expect to spend substantially more on food, gas and rent in the next 12 months, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The rise in inflation expectations reverses some of the declines seen in January. U.S. households are coping with the fastest pace of price increases in 40 years and policymakers are watching closely to see if the shock leads to higher inflation expectations, which could fuel further price hikes, or if consumers largely view the surge in prices as temporary.

  • GitLab stock rallies more than 10% on strong results, outlook

    GitLab Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the DevOps software company’s quarterly results and outlook topped Wall Street estimates. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $45.8 million, or 32 cents a share, compared with a loss of $120 million, or $2.31 a share, in the year-ago period.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Gold ends at lowest price in over a week as investors watch Ukraine-Russia, await Fed decision

    Gold futures on Monday fall sharply to settle at their lowest in over a week, as investors watch the third week of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and await a crucial Fed decision.

  • S&P 500 marks 1st death cross in 2 years as investors assess Russia-Ukraine ahead of Fed decision

    Major indexes struggle to hold on to gains, with Nasdaq Composite slumping to lowest level since December 2020 as investors monitor Russia-Ukraine updates.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • Tata appoints N Chandrasekaran as Air India chairman

    Tata Group has appointed N Chandrasekaran as chairman of its Air India airline, a company spokesperson said on Monday, weeks after it acquired the former state-run carrier in a $2.4 billion equity and debt deal. Chandrasekaran is chairman of the autos-to-salt Tata Group and several of its companies, including Tata Motors.

  • 'We’re definitely going to see price increases': plastic manufacturer on impact of rising oil

    Elevated oil prices could mean higher prices on products derived from oil — everything from tires, to roofing shingles, to plastic containers.

  • Ukraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoNegotiators from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold further talks Monday, after a weekend where Moscow increased its aerial attacks on western areas closer to Ukraine’s b

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • Trust Beneficiaries and Taxes

    Beneficiaries of a trust typically pay taxes on distributions from the trust's income, but not on distributions from the trust's principal.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Petrobras Bondholders Wary as Fuel Price Hike Sparks Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA’s decision to raise fuel prices against the Brazilian government’s will is providing little relief to its battered bonds as investors remain concerned about political interference in the firm.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: U.S. Warns China Over Support for Russia’s WarPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Mat

  • Why Coupa Software Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) didn't have a fine start to this week. After the tech company published its latest quarterly results Monday morning, investors traded out of its stock, leaving it with a nearly 10% decline on the day. Despite notching new records in key annual fundamentals for its fiscal 2022, Coupa fell short of expectations with its fourth-quarter figures.