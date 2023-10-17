New discount airline set to land at Missoula airport
Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will begin serving Missoula in June of 2024, with nonstop flights to their Minneapolis/St. Paul hub.
Low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will begin serving Missoula in June of 2024, with nonstop flights to their Minneapolis/St. Paul hub.
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands including Jeep, Ram and Chrsyler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Autoworker strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
The Dodgers got steamrolled in the NLDS by the Diamondbacks.
The IRS will test a free tax filing service in 2024 for a subset of lucky taxpayers in as many as 13 states, the agency announced today. Direct File, as the service is called, is a shot across the bows of Turbotax, H&R Block, and other paid tax prep services, whose owners have resisted free and simple tax filing for decades. "This is a critical step forward for this innovative effort that will test the feasibility of providing taxpayers a new option to file their returns for free directly with the IRS," said IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel in a press release announcing the news.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
1 + 1 = Taylor Swift.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. The reason for workforce reductions often follow a common script: the macroeconomic environment, cost-cutting plans and restructuring while on a tumultuous path to profitability.
2024 Lexus RC add a color, a wheel, and $100 to the price. 2024 said to be the last year for the RC F Track Edition.
It's fantasy basketball draft time, and here is a list of 10 players who are the safest picks.
Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $130, which beats the discount found during the recent Prime Day event. The Stream Deck is a beloved piece of gear to assist with game streamers and podcasters.
Increases in immigration to Europe since the pandemic have given politicians ample material for election campaigns. Despite illegal immigration making up just a fraction of net migration to Europe, recent weeks have seen Poland's ruling parties rehashing anti-immigrant strategies, the development of the U.K.'s controversial plan to send illegal immigrants to Rwanda and France's far right exploiting recent riots to push their anti-immigrant agenda. This summer, U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak raised the cost of working visa applications, which, according to some sources, would burden businesses with up to £10,000 in fees per skilled worker.
Inflation expectations show consumers are still bracing for higher prices as Wall Street strategists pencil in the opposite for 2024.
"I didn't write the book to set any record straight," Pinkett Smith tells Yahoo Entertainment. But she does nonetheless on topics including her marriage to Will Smith, friendship with Tupac, the Oscar slap, the future of "Red Table Talk" and more.
It's the latest industry newcomer to fail due to a lack of funding.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Agnikul, an Indian space tech startup developing small-lift launch vehicles, has raised $26.7 million in fresh investment as it looks to begin commercial launches using its customizable satellite rocket. Companies — from big tech giants to startups — are looking to launch their small satellites (up to 500 kg in weight) to space to improve their existing technologies and bring new experiences, such as precise location tracking and internet connectivity for remote areas. Small satellites have typically been launched as secondary payloads on larger launch vehicles.
Josh Jackson, who has played for the Suns, Grizzlies, Pistons, and Kings, has been accused of rape and orchestrating a robbery after a Super Bowl party in 2022.
Bandcamp has officially changed hands from its old new owner, Epic, to its new new owner, Songtradr, and lost half its employees in the process. The venerable digital music marketplace was acquired by Epic last year, but clearly the Fortnite maker wasn't quite sure what to do with the company, and late last month resold it to music licensing platform Songtradr as part of a wave of cost-cutting. It was known from the start that layoffs would happen, and indeed Epic and Songtradr were fairly straightforward about their necessity as part of the deal — technically the employees were laid off by Epic ahead of the formal acquisition, though it was Songtradr that decided who would and would not be hired.
As they celebrate Squeeze's 50th anniversary, the songwriting duo still has mixed feelings about being compared to Lennon & McCartney by Rolling Stone — which turned out to be a double-edged sword.
How much does it cost to insure an electric car? Is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy? We explain.